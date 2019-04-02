Loaded Chicken Potato Soup

Great flavor! It's a keeper. I used a half lb. of bacon sautéeing the veggies in the grease. I kept the skins on the potatoes and did the roux x3. Cheese x4, chicken stock 1 litre. More salt and pepper. Basically I made it bigger. We loved it! Thx for recipe
This recipe makes good soup. While I kept all ingredients basically the same, I had already cooked potatoes and chicken on hand, which allowed me to save some steps, a lot of time and less washing up. I needed some extra potatoes but I just cut up some raw potatoes in very small dice and added it to the pot. At step #6, I put the oil in the pan (rather than mixing with the veggies first), and tossed the veggies until tender. At Step #8, I added the flour to the same pot to start the roux, added the flour, then the milk and cooked until thickened. Followed by steps 9 & 10. Probably next time, I wouldn't bother with the bacon. It didn't seem to provide a huge amount of flavour. A very hearty soup. I enjoyed it very much.
1) I totally simplified this recipe and it turned out great. I cooked it all in one pot except for the roux. Diced the bacon/ fried it / added the chicken. When pink gone, added the vegetables. I used hash browns in place of baked potatoes. I found the roux very thick, so added more chicken stock. Delicious. 2) When reheating, I added more stock and more broccoli.
I made this last night for my boys. It was very tasty. I started late so I put my slow cooker on high for an hour and the low for 4 and it was done. I think I would add more chicken maybe dark meet as the white meat gets so dry. This is a keeper. One thing I want is fast and easy and able to use things I have on hand.
Really, really good receipe overall! I admit, I did make a few changes midcook however.... 1. Substituted ham for chicken. Forgot we had used the rest of the chicken, but we did have leftover ham. Simply cubed the leftover ham and added per instructions. 2. I had some sliced portabella mushrooms in the fridge. I threw in about a cup. Wonderful fungus! :-) 3. No russet potatoes in the house, so i used plain white potatoes...prolly closer to 3.5lbs than the required 2.5lbs. Made for a thick soup! 4. I didnt have red onions so I used white instead. 5. Because i was using ham, i omitted the salt figuring the salt in the ham would be sufficient. I was right! This soup is wonderfully flavorful and super filling! I was surprised by the time required to prepare and the dishes involved...3 skillets! Oh well, very much worth the time. Now we have great leftovers for the week! Yum!
Best potato-broccoli-cheese soup ever! So good, I will pass it along to my daughter. I baked the potatoes in the microwave to save time; and used cooked turkey (did not have chicken). Perfect for cold winter nights. I'll be making this soup again, and next time will try it in a bread bowl. Thanks for sharing.
I sort of followed the recipe but added my own touch. I don't normally keep celery on hand so I added a can of cream of celery and an extra cup of chicken broth. I also added more vegetables then called for in the recipe. I didn't have sour cream on hand (unusual) so didn't use it. I was still very happy with the results. Thanks for the recipe.
I probably added a bit more chicken cubes than called for, since I had to split up a large pack of chicken breasts. The only other things I did a little differently are that that I only deskinned half of each baked potatoes, and added two tablespoons of bacon lard to brown the flour. Holey Moley! Time consuming, but very fillling and delicious. We served it with rolls to dip in it. My whole family is raving about it!
Mr. LTH REALLY liked this (and that's saying a lot, for soup), but I wasn't as sold. I did make quite a few tweaks...I just couldn't see chicken in this, so I left it out (and subbed beef stock for chicken since I had more beef stock in the pantry than chicken). I didn't toss the onions/carrots/garlic (subbed for celery; I hate celery and thought this needed garlic) in EVOO; instead I sautéed them in a couple TBSP of butter (I wanted to wash our butter dish...). This was a lot of time for a lackluster result. I'd make this again if I had leftover baked potatoes to use, but I won't bake potatoes just for this again (I did microwave them a bit, then baked them with our breakfast casserole to conserve energy). THANKS for the recipe!
I had a bunch of baked potatoes left from a potato bar I hosted so this soup seemed like a great way to re purpose the leftover potatoes and topping. Except that my potatoes and chicken was already cooked I made as written and it was a huge hit.
Great recipe! I omitted the bacon, really not necessary and used a ready cooked chicken from the deli. Saved a lot of time. Otherwise this is a keeper. Do Not discard those potato skins! I've posted a recipe "Jalapeno Potato Skins" that were also a huge hit. Someday I will learn how to upload photos, but everything I have made so far came out looking like the original photo.
I'm not a big soup fan but I had a lot of potatoes that were going to go to waste so I gave it a try. The only change I made was to sprinkle the chicken breast with adobo seasoning and paprika on both sides and bake them in the oven while I baked the potatoes. it turned out delicious!
“The Dude” has a great recipe here! Made it and its yuuuummy. Only thing I did differently was to blend the veggies with the milk then added back to pot. I wanted the chicken and potatoes to be the main chunks and its perfect - I also used left over chicken from the night begore that had some seasoning on it already. Thanks “The Dude”!
I made this soup at the beginning of the Covid-19 shutdown when supplies were scarce. I used 2 large russet potatoes and 6 small white potatoes, no brocolli. And my chicken came from 2 preseason packages of chicken, one seasoned as fajita chicken and the 2nd as lemon pepper, cooked and chopped into the soup. This soup was more intense to make than I expected since every step said to add something and cook down for 10 minutes but in the end my soup was very thick from too many potatoes but a little extra broth made it perfect. It was amazingly flavorful and filling and I learned now that it wasn't that bad after all.
