Pina Colada Pudding Shots!
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 70.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.3g 1 %
carbohydrates: 6.2g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 5g
fat: 2.6g 4 %
saturated fat: 2.2g 11 %
cholesterol: 0.4mg
vitamin a iu: 23IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg 1 %
folate: 0.3mcg
calcium: 6.8mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.4mg 1 %
potassium: 13.4mg
sodium: 47.4mg 2 %
calories from fat: 23
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved