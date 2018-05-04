Pina Colada Pudding Shots!

Quick and easy to whip up for a party!

By Emilia

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 pudding shots
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk milk, vodka, pineapple rum, and pudding mix together in a bowl. Stir whipped topping into vodka mixture until mixture has a pudding-consistency. Spoon into shot glasses and refrigerate until set, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
71 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 47.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
brykate
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2018
Yum. Mashed a banana first then added all the ingredients although subbed some Pineapple Juice for the some of the vodka. Tasty but didn't think it was very strong so I stirred in more coconut rum. Served at party in 2 ounce plastic condiment cups (similar to jello shot cups) and with a plastic spoon. Quite thick prob because of the banana. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jaana Smith Bauman
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2016
Made it for a work party it was well loved! Made just as written put in disposable condiment cups. People asked for the recipe! Super easy! Yum! Will be making again! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(1)
barbara benze
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2017
easy and a big hit topped off with he a gramm craker 1/2 of one use as a spoon if need one Read More
Helpful
(1)
Wendi
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2016
Loved it! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Linda at Bit of Flavor
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2016
These were very good - and very strong! They were definitely a hit with all who tried them. I added pieces of pineapple and maraschino cherries to the top for fun. I had a bit left over and served it with Nilla Wafers the next night - it was a hit again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Kim Boughner Poole
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2018
Excellent! Read More
