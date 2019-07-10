Baked Whiting

This whiting fish recipe is a healthy way to enjoy crispy baked whiting, without spending all of your time in the kitchen. My family enjoys it, even the kids will be looking forward to the next time I make fish.

Recipe by iamabeast

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place whiting fillets in a baking dish and add enough milk to cover the entire bottom of the dish. Season fillets with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt. Top each fillet with at least 3 pieces diced tomato. Add butter to each fillet. Squeeze 1 lemon half over each fillet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 30 to 45 minutes.

Tips

Tilapia can be used in place of the whiting.

Margarine can be used in place of butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 162.3mg. Full Nutrition
