This whiting fish recipe is a healthy way to enjoy crispy baked whiting, without spending all of your time in the kitchen. My family enjoys it, even the kids will be looking forward to the next time I make fish.
I found and tried this recipe today. I made it exactly according to the directions. I served it with saffroned rice and mixed veggies and made a sauce by thickening the milk mixture. The flavor was delicious and the fish was juicy, flaky and flavorful. And, so easy! Thanks
I used whiting for this (especially because it's the cheapest of the frozen fish at my store), but think it may taste better with tilapia or even cod. The whiting was a bit fishy tasting and the combo of fishy + milky didn't appeal to us. I followed the recipe, but may try making a thicker sauce next time by adding flour and butter to the milk before pouring it over the fish. The milk remained very runny and seemed wasted in the bottom of the pan. I would probably also use fresh minced garlic next time because we love the taste of garlic. I think this has potential but didn't work great for me this go around.
I was a little nervous making this based on some of the negative reviews but I decided to take the chance and wow did it pay off!! I diced up tomato and onion, fresh minced garlic, used salt and pepper, lemon juice and fresh cilantro. I added the milk per the directions and the fish was delicious and juicy!! Both of my kids loved it, this will definitely be a quick and yummy dinner we will make again!
EASY! Mine looked exactly like the picture! No Leftovers! I bought on sale whiting with heads/tails removed. Went to Youtube to see how to remove bones from thawed fish. Simple (keep a tub of cold water to put fillets in after boning). I served with black rice and spooned the milk sauce over fish and rice. My guys in the family loved it.
This was very delicious. I might've diced my roma tomatoes into smaller pieces than it looked on the photograph. I paired it with polenta and steamed cut broccoli for a hearty meal. Next time, I might do two fillets than one.
Didn’t have fresh lemon so I used lemon juice. Also used about 1/4 teaspoon of salt. I added a pinch of cilantro and a pinch of Parmesan cheese to the milk. Was skeptical about the tomatoes but I added them and yum! I made 3 servings and boyfriend ate 2 of them! Very good!
I used sour cream instead of milk on the bottom, which avoided the watery finish. Also I used chopped onion and skipped the garlic ( personal taste). It cooked from frozen in about 40 minutes. Yumm! I like this recipe as it seems to be adaptable to a wide variety of spices. The whiting is a blank canvas inviting addition of flavors.
This was just so darn quick and easy. Husband loved this, and it's a struggle to get fish that isn't fried catfish into him. He will always have 2 pieces of fish prepared this way. This is so quick and easy. I have made this with whiting and swai. Fish nights usually have him rolling his eyes a bit, and I loved it when he's surprised. Thank you.
I made three simple changes to the recipe. I used 1/2 buttermilk and 1/2 milk; added a generous sprinkling of parsley to give it some color and garnished with fresh grated parmesian cheese before serving. It's is the best tasting Whiting I've had without breading and frying it.
I confess I was very skeptical, but reading some comments I decided to give it a try and I’m not disappointed. Although I’m still a little curious about the milk function in the recipe. I cooked it exactly as the directions except I added some sliced Vidalia onion with the tomato. It turned out delicious, although a little bit too citric for my flavor. The next time I will use less lemon juice.
