Shorecook's Cashew Brittle

This recipe is fantastic! This is the first time I have ever made brittle and found this recipe not only very easy but the taste was amazing. I would recommend stirring the sugar/syrup/nut mixture 1-2 times throughout the 6 1/2 minute cook time. Make sure though that when you pull out to stir that you return to the microwave as quick as possible after stirring. I made 7 batches of this and kept learning more as I was going. This recipe is pretty much fool proof but I can add a few pointers to help with the finished product. 1) Make sure you have a decent enough coat of butter on the baking sheet before puring your final mixture on for cooling or use a piece of wax paper on the baking sheet with a thin layer of butter on the wax paper. 2) Once you are done with the last 2 1/2 minute cook, immediately remove from the microwave, quickly stir in the baking soda and then immediately dump on your pan. The mixture starts solidifying very quickly after the last cook, especially after you put in the baking soda, so the quicker you get it to the pan and spread out the easier it is. 3) As soon as you get the mixture dumped on your baking sheet, use a buttered spatula to spread it out or at least knock down the foamy top of the mixture. If you do not do this step then you will end up with a thick brittle that has an airy top to it. Hope this info helps. Happy baking!