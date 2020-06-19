Shorecook's Cashew Brittle

This cashew brittle is one of my biggest requests at Christmas. Through the years, I have always made peanut brittle, but when my hubby could no longer have peanuts, I replaced them with cashews. It makes a nice thank-you gift and is always a hit at bake sales!
Made for the Buzz Recipe Group Selection. In 1979, I bought my first microwave and I have been making different types of brittle since that time. I followed the ingredients exactly but not the directions. I have found I have better results if I do not add the roasted nuts at the beginning but cook the sugar and corn syrup mixture for about 2 minutes, pause and stir, cook for 2 minutes and then add the nuts and cook about 2 1/2 minutes more. I then add the butter and vanilla extract and cook 2½ minutes. Pour into the prepared pan. When the brittle gets cool enough to touch, I lightly sprinkle chopped nuts over the top and gently press them into the brittle, score the brittle with a sharp knife and allow to cool completely. When cooled, I cut into pieces and store in containers. Makes a beautiful, golden brittle which is well received and enjoyed.
I thought I followed this to the T, but it came out really bad. It started burning in the microwave at 4 minutes. I took it out and kept going. By the time I spread it on the baking sheet, it was a glossy mess that clung together and wouldn't spread. I reread the recipe to see if I had done anything wrong. The only difference was that I used a plastic dish instead of glass or ceramic. It's a Pampered Chef dish designed for the microwave. Is that why my results were so different from the other glowing reviews?
Made for the Buzz Recipe Group Selection. In 1979, I bought my first microwave and I have been making different types of brittle since that time. I followed the ingredients exactly but not the directions. I have found I have better results if I do not add the roasted nuts at the beginning but cook the sugar and corn syrup mixture for about 2 minutes, pause and stir, cook for 2 minutes and then add the nuts and cook about 2 1/2 minutes more. I then add the butter and vanilla extract and cook 2½ minutes. Pour into the prepared pan. When the brittle gets cool enough to touch, I lightly sprinkle chopped nuts over the top and gently press them into the brittle, score the brittle with a sharp knife and allow to cool completely. When cooled, I cut into pieces and store in containers. Makes a beautiful, golden brittle which is well received and enjoyed.
I made this a few times for Christmas baskets when it was a personal recipe. On my first try I thought it was a goner trying to spread it on the pan. Maybe I just didn't realize how fast you have to move. Regardless, I used foil and a hot pad and pushed it around which worked well. It tasted great and had just the right crunch without being sticky or too hard. On another attempt, I tried to double it which I do not recommend. I ended up with more of a taffy that stuck to everything and would not set I could not repurpose it since it became one with the foil. Likely my own fault but I wanted to offer my experience and the advice to not double it.
Made this for Recipe Group...SHORECOOK, this is FANTASTIC and sooo easy! I followed the recipe exactly, and the results were perfect! I was telling hubby how great it is and now he can't wait to get home to have some, lol. I am def putting this on my Christmas candy list, and I'm gonna have A LOT of happy friends and family because of it! Thanks for another winner~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!!!!!!!
I made it with the exact ingredients, but I did it on the Stove in a Stainless Steel Pot. I had more control using the pot than using the microwave, I could cook it until it gets to the exact color I wanted. I also waited until the end to put in the cashews, then I put in the baking soda. Fairly easy recipe.
Wonderful and indulgent recipe. The softness of the cashews are a nice contrast to the crunchy brittle and the saltiness balances the sweetness ideally. I used a combination of whole and coarsely chopped cashews and a generous 1.5 cup measure so there were lots of cashews in every bite. Very nice for holiday gift giving and a nice change from using peanuts. Using the microwave was really easy too. Just make sure you use a bowl big enough to accommodate "bubbling" when cooking and one with a handle (if you can) because the bowl does get hot and having a handle makes it easier to hold. (recipe made for *RECIPE GROUP*) Thanks SHORECOOK for sharing this wonderful recipe!!
This was super simple and came out perfectly! I followed another reviewer's advice and stirred at 2 and 4 minutes, adding the cashews at the 4 minute mark. It is definitely best to chop the cashews for even distribution. A 1.5 qt. pyrex bowl was the perfect size.
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2014
Made for Recipe Group. OMG!! So ridiculously easy to make and addictive to eat! Hubby was sniching it out of the pan while I had my back turned taking a photo. Thanks Shorecook!
Recipe Group Selection for December 1, 2004 - I have found that Shorecook’s recipes are wonderful. This recipe is no exception. This is an easy candy recipe that you don’t need to watch the candy thermometer. It comes out perfect. If you love cashews, you’ll love this recipe.
This is cashew HEAVEN! It's incredibly simple to make and unbelievably good. The cashews taste even more, well, cashew-ey! The recipe is perfect as written - no need to change a thing. What a great product for 15min of effort!!
The only changes made were to cook on stove top in a heavy pot. Per another reviewer I had more control, since my micro is not powerful. Was delicious, plus I was able to get better color by melting the sugar first then adding the butter and syrup. The texture was just great and lots of nuts (used cashews). Have already made it 3 times. It will be made again. Maybe next time I will use a mix of brown and white sugar...
Made this on a lark for Christmas Eve. Everyone loved it....now making it for my in-laws' Christmas gathering as gifts. Tasty and easy. In addition to cashews will also be using pecans, walnuts, cranberries and dried cherries.
I thought I followed this to the T, but it came out really bad. It started burning in the microwave at 4 minutes. I took it out and kept going. By the time I spread it on the baking sheet, it was a glossy mess that clung together and wouldn't spread. I reread the recipe to see if I had done anything wrong. The only difference was that I used a plastic dish instead of glass or ceramic. It's a Pampered Chef dish designed for the microwave. Is that why my results were so different from the other glowing reviews?
This recipe is fantastic! This is the first time I have ever made brittle and found this recipe not only very easy but the taste was amazing. I would recommend stirring the sugar/syrup/nut mixture 1-2 times throughout the 6 1/2 minute cook time. Make sure though that when you pull out to stir that you return to the microwave as quick as possible after stirring. I made 7 batches of this and kept learning more as I was going. This recipe is pretty much fool proof but I can add a few pointers to help with the finished product. 1) Make sure you have a decent enough coat of butter on the baking sheet before puring your final mixture on for cooling or use a piece of wax paper on the baking sheet with a thin layer of butter on the wax paper. 2) Once you are done with the last 2 1/2 minute cook, immediately remove from the microwave, quickly stir in the baking soda and then immediately dump on your pan. The mixture starts solidifying very quickly after the last cook, especially after you put in the baking soda, so the quicker you get it to the pan and spread out the easier it is. 3) As soon as you get the mixture dumped on your baking sheet, use a buttered spatula to spread it out or at least knock down the foamy top of the mixture. If you do not do this step then you will end up with a thick brittle that has an airy top to it. Hope this info helps. Happy baking!
I used whole Cashews and it made too thick, next time will chop them a bit...But it had great flavor an came out great! I will use spray my bowl with a cooking spray , cause clean up took a bit of time.....Thanks, Happy Cooking!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.