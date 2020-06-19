Shorecook's Cashew Brittle

This cashew brittle is one of my biggest requests at Christmas. Through the years, I have always made peanut brittle, but when my hubby could no longer have peanuts, I replaced them with cashews. It makes a nice thank-you gift and is always a hit at bake sales!

Recipe by SHORECOOK

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon butter.

  • Combine cashews, sugar, and corn syrup in a large microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Microwave on high until sugar melts and mixture is hot, about 6 1/2 minutes.

  • Stir remaining 1 tablespoon butter and vanilla extract into cashew mixture. Microwave until hot, about 2 1/2 minutes more. Stir baking soda into cashew mixture until light and foamy.

  • Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Tilt the sheet until it starts to spread, or use a buttered silicone spatula if needed. Cool until set, about 30 minutes; break into pieces.

Tips

To make it easier to spread, keep your buttered cookie sheet in a warm oven. You do not have to cover the whole cookie sheet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 189.3mg. Full Nutrition
