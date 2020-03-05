Lois' Bread Pudding

Rating: 4.8 stars
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy bread pudding recipe!

By Julie62

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Stir brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl; add bread cubes and toss to coat. Transfer bread cubes mixture to prepared baking dish.

  • Whisk milk and eggs together in another bowl; pour over bread cubes mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and set, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 23g; cholesterol 177.7mg; sodium 474.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (21)

Read More Reviews
20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Natalie Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2018
I added another cup of bread cubes and about a teaspoon or more of vanilla. It was perfect. Brought my mom to tears, because it was like what her mother used to make for her:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2015
I must say, I liked this, but it is very sugary and buttery. You don't need any kind of sauce topping for this, as it makes a syrup that goes to the bottom of the pudding. I made the recipe just as stated (except for adding 1 t vanilla), and at 45 min, the pudding almost poured out when I pulled out the pan to take a look. I had to cook for 1 hour total, and it is still a very wet pudding. I don't think 3 c of bread cubes is enough for 2 c of milk-- I put almost 4 c of cubes, and it could have used at least another c of cubes. It's interesting they way she has you stir the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon together and then toss in the bread cubes. They don't really "coat." The brown sugar mixture is very thick, and most of the bread cubes become crumbs while you incorporate all the cubes in the mixture. Every other bread pudding recipe I have made has you mix the sugar in with the milk and eggs. However, the end result is yummy if you like your bread pudding very sweet and squishy. :) Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tiffany Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
07/31/2015
i made this tonight and it was delicious! i added 2 more slices of bread and my husband made a glaze for the topping....yummy Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Shelly
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2020
This dish is crunchy on the outside and a pudding texture on the inside, not soggy. It had excellent flavor. I used evaporated milk and almond milk. I also added vanilla and a splash of maple extract. I added eggs to the sugar, butter and cinnamon, then I folded in the bread crumbs, about 6 cups worth. I ended up using a 9 by 13 in. dish and cooked it for 45 min. I included raisins in the mixture and chopped pecans. It is a winner! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mary Coppedge Wade
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2021
I increased bread to about 6 cups of loosely packed bread cubes and increased milk an additional cipup and added one more egg. Then sprinkled the top with sugar and cinnamon. I used a spatula to flip it over so the wonderful broepwn sugar and butter glaze was on top.. Read More
Helpful
(1)
tqorrn
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2018
I love this recipe. It is so simple to make. I decided to try something different this time. I added another cup of cubed bread and a tsp of vanilla. Divided the recipe in half before I added the milk and egg mixture. In one half I added raisins and the other half I added chocolate chips and poured them into one 13 x 9 baking dish with the raisin mixture on one side and the chip mixture on the other. Poured the liquid ingredients over both and backed at 350 degrees for 55 min. It was delicious. My husband is not crazy about bread pudding but loved this one. Read More
Advertisement
marvy1
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2019
I made this today and it was good! I didn t measure anything but the butter. Just eyeballed everything else until it was well saturated. I also added raisins and craisins. Like another reviewer I baked it for an hour. Read More
Barbara Felice
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2019
Omg delicious! Instead of 2 cups whole milk I used one cup of 1% and 1 cup sweetened condensed. It is so good Read More
Ralph
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2020
Absolutely loved it. Added a bit more bread and vanilla per other's suggestions. Definitely on the keeper list! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022