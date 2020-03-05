Lois' Bread Pudding

1 of 21

Rating: 5 stars I added another cup of bread cubes and about a teaspoon or more of vanilla. It was perfect. Brought my mom to tears, because it was like what her mother used to make for her:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I must say, I liked this, but it is very sugary and buttery. You don't need any kind of sauce topping for this, as it makes a syrup that goes to the bottom of the pudding. I made the recipe just as stated (except for adding 1 t vanilla), and at 45 min, the pudding almost poured out when I pulled out the pan to take a look. I had to cook for 1 hour total, and it is still a very wet pudding. I don't think 3 c of bread cubes is enough for 2 c of milk-- I put almost 4 c of cubes, and it could have used at least another c of cubes. It's interesting they way she has you stir the brown sugar, butter and cinnamon together and then toss in the bread cubes. They don't really "coat." The brown sugar mixture is very thick, and most of the bread cubes become crumbs while you incorporate all the cubes in the mixture. Every other bread pudding recipe I have made has you mix the sugar in with the milk and eggs. However, the end result is yummy if you like your bread pudding very sweet and squishy. :) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars i made this tonight and it was delicious! i added 2 more slices of bread and my husband made a glaze for the topping....yummy Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This dish is crunchy on the outside and a pudding texture on the inside, not soggy. It had excellent flavor. I used evaporated milk and almond milk. I also added vanilla and a splash of maple extract. I added eggs to the sugar, butter and cinnamon, then I folded in the bread crumbs, about 6 cups worth. I ended up using a 9 by 13 in. dish and cooked it for 45 min. I included raisins in the mixture and chopped pecans. It is a winner! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I increased bread to about 6 cups of loosely packed bread cubes and increased milk an additional cipup and added one more egg. Then sprinkled the top with sugar and cinnamon. I used a spatula to flip it over so the wonderful broepwn sugar and butter glaze was on top.. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe. It is so simple to make. I decided to try something different this time. I added another cup of cubed bread and a tsp of vanilla. Divided the recipe in half before I added the milk and egg mixture. In one half I added raisins and the other half I added chocolate chips and poured them into one 13 x 9 baking dish with the raisin mixture on one side and the chip mixture on the other. Poured the liquid ingredients over both and backed at 350 degrees for 55 min. It was delicious. My husband is not crazy about bread pudding but loved this one.

Rating: 5 stars I made this today and it was good! I didn t measure anything but the butter. Just eyeballed everything else until it was well saturated. I also added raisins and craisins. Like another reviewer I baked it for an hour.

Rating: 5 stars Omg delicious! Instead of 2 cups whole milk I used one cup of 1% and 1 cup sweetened condensed. It is so good