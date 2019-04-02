Pasta Isabarte
Pronounced 'Is-uh-bart-uh' , this dish was invented as a college student. It not only satisfied my voracious appetite and love for Italian food but also scored well with my lady friends. Easy to prepare, even easier to eat!
A great recipe. The peppers stay slightly crunchy, amazingly. My kids liked the noodles and the cheese
As-is, this recipe is not the best thing I've ever tasted. It's not bad but some improvements though. You may want to: saute the onions and peppers as other reviews suggest (I didn't and the veggies were definitely too crunchy and tasteless), add an Italian blend seasoning rather than just oregano, layer the cheese into the pasta and not just on top, and add a few more eggs (I used 5 extra large and thought it was not enough). With some changes this could definitely be a quick dinner on the cheap or in a pinch.Read More
A great recipe. The peppers stay slightly crunchy, amazingly. My kids liked the noodles and the cheese
Oh my God! What a great dish. I fed three friends and had enough leftover for lunch the next day. Whoever thought to put hardboiled eggs in a pasta dish is an absolute genius. Very flavorful and fun to eat. This Banks guy knows what he's talking about.
We have made this twice now and my bf and I love it. We made a few changes - I substitute an orange bell pepper for green and add some fresh garlic. I prefer to use small chopped mushrooms in place of the black olives, and add a few red pepper flakes for some kick. Also, we upped it to 3-4 eggs depending on size. I think that if you put layers of cheese in between layers of pasta (instead of just on top) before cooking, the final dish has a little more structure and doesn't fall apart when you go for leftovers the next day. This is a great meal and makes a lot of food.
My husband couldn't decide between four and four and a half stars on this one, but I made significant variations, so I didn't feel comfortable giving it a five. I roasted the peppers and onions before adding, used two green and one red bell pepper, used green olives instead of black (what I had). I also mixed in some of the cheese before topping. Used italian seasoning instead of oregano (was out of oregano). Next time will add fresh garlic and maybe some fresh herbs. Baked in a large rectangular pyrex glass dish for much less time. I also used 4 hard boiled eggs. HOW TO ROAST BELL PEPPERS: Cut around the outside of the pepper so that you have 4 or 5 large pieces of pepper. Place the pepper slices, flesh side down, on a foil lined baking sheet. Broil until blackened. Place in plastic bag or sealed glass container for ten minutes to steam. Remove skins and chop before adding to dish. This is a great substitute if you don't want to buy an expensive can of roasted red peppers for another recipe.
What a great pasta dish! I've never put boiled eggs in a pasta dish before but, based on the reviews, I added an extra egg even and loved it. Since my husband doesn't like olives, I made it half with olives and half with marinated artichoke hearts. I also baked it for a good 45-50 minutes. Wonderful!
Excellent pasta dish. What's amazing is how good the vegetables taste once baked in this caserole type Italian dish. I like the inclusion of egg also. The egg was a tasty treat, especially with the other vegetables. Mine needed a bit more sauce and I felt maybe the recipe should have had 3 eggs, as there didn't seem enough considering all the pasta and that. Great recipe!
I think this jimmytutone fella must have a biased opinion... As for impressing the lady friends, Im not sure I was ever introduced to this dish.
The egg is the only thing that makes this recipe more interesting than your standard pasta dish. But, the egg is barely noticeable in the current recipe. Delicious, but I may as well leave out the egg next time.l
This was good and easy too. I used Jackie's "Best Marinara Sauce Yet" for the jar of spaghetti sauce and it was delicious. I should have used 3 eggs. Looking forward to the leftovers. Thanks!
This is the most delicious dish I've made in a long time. My husband ate it for dinner and then begged me to give him more the next night. I used two casserole dishes to make this recipe and had lots of leftover, which were also wonderful. Highly recommended!
All I can say is just WoW!! This was fantastic tasting and so easy to make. The only change I made was making my own sauce. I don't like sauce from a jar. I also added an extra egg. My husband loved it and took some of the left overs to work and shared it with his co-workers because he was so proud to show it off. Now, that is a compliment to the cook for sure! Thank you for posting this. You helped make me a star :o)
I made a few changes but this is a very good recipe to start. I omitted the olives, added an extra egg and fresh garlic. It had a really good flavor but next time I will use only 3/4 lb. of pasta, as I didn't think there was quite enough sauce for the amount of pasta.
I have made this twice and this recipe is fantastic! What a nice meatless dish. Definitely a keeper.
I followed the recipe exactly, except for the eggs (I forgot to get them started, and then just blew them off). This was REALLY delicious, but I might season the sauce a touch more next time, and possibly layer the cheese. This was a HUGE hit.
I loved this recipe it was delicious!!!! I did change a couple things though. I couldn't find a 28 oz jar of sauce so i just used a 25 oz jar of sauce and I was unable to find a 4 oz can of olives so i got 2 2.25 cans(can never have to much olives). I served it with Texas Garlic Bread and it was delicious :D
This is so yummy and it smells wonderful! I used 3 eggs instead of 2 and omitted the olives. When assembling the dish, I made layers with cheese in between and it turned out perfect. The veggies stay a little crunchy and the eggs are a nice addition! I might add some ricotta cheese the next time I make this!
This was good, but would be much better if the sauce were made from scratch. Store-bought sauce always tastes too sweet. I'm not sure the egg added much either. But was still tasty.
Everyone seems to have liked this but me, so I have to believe that it is just a matter of personal taste. However, there were a number of things that I really didn't care for in this recipe. First of all, I didn't think the hard-boiled egg and olives were spectacular combinations with the pasta. It was "okay", but nothing I was enthusiastic about. Second, the vegetables were too crunchy baked inside the casserole (even though I chopped them fine) and the cheese just got lost somehow. Most pasta dishes feel like comfort food to me, but not this one. Sorry, but I don't think I'll try this one again.
this was pretty good. I thought the egg was a little strange but not bad. The peppers were good but if I decide to make this again I would add different veggies and saute them first with fresh garlic.
I didn't see what all the fuss was about. A pasta dish with red sauce smothered in Mozzerella? Nothing extraordinary. Additionally, the only "rare" ingredients, the eggs and olives, kind of get lost in the shuffle. I will say, the veggies turned out tender and delicious. For those of you considering giving this a whirl, I would suggest adding a protein of some sort (sausage perhaps?). Also, maybe a blend of cheeses (or goat cheese?) as mozzarella seems a bit flavorless here.
I followed this recipe exactly and it was wonderful! My husband and I could not get over how good it was. The eggs are perfect...next time I'll add more!
Perfect! I followed this recipe as written, it took longer then the 30 min for the cheese to melt and start turning golden brown. The only thing I will do is add more egg next time. Thanks for this one, it was great and easy.
This was okay. I'm not sure why I expected it to be any different, but it's basically just pasta, sauce, and veggies.
Still good after all these years. Extra egg and black olives make it even better.
I didn't like this at all but my guy loved it. I cut the recipe in half and based on other reviewers I used an entire 32 oz jar of sauce and it was perfect (not too dry and not to saucy. I used suggested amount of eggs and didn't even know it was in it so if you might want to increase it as others did. My complaint was the very strong taste of the peppers and onions. It makes a lot of pasta.
A++ recipe, egg and vegetables combination is pretty tasty I tell u, I wished I had added 3-4 eggs , but next time I will do that , was short of red ,yellow bell pepper , olives so had to subs it to adding mushroom, baby carrots, baby corn ,broccoli florets, vegetables remain crunchy even the onions.pls place the cassorole as stated in lower rack at 325 deg F (I think it must be the reason).again many Thanks KEVIN BANKS.
I did this recipe when I first joined all recipes, I just never got around to reviewing it. I was craving something with egg on it and stumbled upon this recipe. Did it, ate it, and thought that this recipe is great. I wouldve never thought of putting eggs on my pastas EVER before this. Thats the only thing that makes this different really. I just read some reviews saying they didnt get what was so different. Well thats it-- egg! It was well received by my family, even by my mom. The only difference I did was, instead of using a jar of sauce, I used half of tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce and half beef stock. Maybe more tomato sauce. I wanted the liquids to be absorbed by the pasta while it was baking and I thought that by making half of it liquid it will do the trick-- And it did! Yey! The beef stock also adds more flavor, which is missing with the lack of beef/sausage/pork in this dish. Oh and I also used 3 cheese blend and mozerella cheese for more flavor and penne pasta instead of ziti to hold the sauce more on the pasta(because of the ridges). Thanks for the recipe :)
This recipe is fantastic! I totally forgot the olives and that makes me sad but even the odd combo of egg and bell pepper is great. I kind of like the bell pepper on the side rather than eating it w/ the pasta, so next time I'll grill the bell pepper with a little garlic, cheese, and tomato sauce, that way it can be a side dish. The egg is good -- not all that noticeable. I wonder if mixing the egg in with the sauce rather than hardboiling it will have the same effect w/o the white chunks? Over all this is a keeper!
THIS RECIPE IS A KEEPER. MY HUSBAND LOVED THIS ONE AND HE NEVER EATS LEFTOVERS. EASY TO MAKE
Even pickey teenagers went back for seconds and thirds. I sautéed veggies first as other reviewers have recommended. Also added fresh basil and Parmesan cheese at the end
Follow the recipe thought it was very bland
This is a great idea, but I had problems with this recipe. At first, all the sauce evaporated in the oven and the final dry was dry like pasta a little coated with the sauce. At second, the dish didn`t hold its shape and looked like a regular boiled pasta. I don`t know what exactly happened, I made a similar dish before and everything was good with it. But I liked the idea and the ingredients and I would play with the proportions to make it right for myself.
I have made this many times now as it's a popular dish in our house. since trying the original I've customized a little now.. depending on size 3-4 eggs, pepper flakes for some kick. Newman's own sockaroonie sause or make your own.. garlic fresh minced we love it so it's nothing for us to add about a tablespoon. and layer it w the cheese. some times I'll add baby Bella mushrooms.. but everyone always comes back for seconds..
With just a few changes to the original recipe the entire process was pretty easy. It came out fantastic! I’ll never making a few more changes the next time I make this dish but overall I loved it!
I liked this, although the flavor was not very strong. It is also a little dry, so if you like a lot of sauce on your pasta, this recipe is not for you. It was very easy and quick to make. I ended up with 7 very large servings.
Excellent as is! The vegetables are kinda crunchy. Lots of gooey cheese that seeps through the vegetables. The only thing is there was so much it didn't fit in my casserole so had to use two of them. Turned out great. Will definitely make it again.
