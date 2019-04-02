Pasta Isabarte

I did this recipe when I first joined all recipes, I just never got around to reviewing it. I was craving something with egg on it and stumbled upon this recipe. Did it, ate it, and thought that this recipe is great. I wouldve never thought of putting eggs on my pastas EVER before this. Thats the only thing that makes this different really. I just read some reviews saying they didnt get what was so different. Well thats it-- egg! It was well received by my family, even by my mom. The only difference I did was, instead of using a jar of sauce, I used half of tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce and half beef stock. Maybe more tomato sauce. I wanted the liquids to be absorbed by the pasta while it was baking and I thought that by making half of it liquid it will do the trick-- And it did! Yey! The beef stock also adds more flavor, which is missing with the lack of beef/sausage/pork in this dish. Oh and I also used 3 cheese blend and mozerella cheese for more flavor and penne pasta instead of ziti to hold the sauce more on the pasta(because of the ridges). Thanks for the recipe :)