Pasta Isabarte

50 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 18
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Pronounced 'Is-uh-bart-uh' , this dish was invented as a college student. It not only satisfied my voracious appetite and love for Italian food but also scored well with my lady friends. Easy to prepare, even easier to eat!

By Kevin Denver Banks

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add ziti pasta and cook until almost done, soft but not limp; drain.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Over medium heat, bring water to a full boil. Lower heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Immediately plunge eggs into cold water. Using a sharp knife, dice the eggs.

  • In a large mixing bowl, gently mix tomato, olives, red peppers, yellow peppers, green peppers, onions, eggs, oregano, garlic salt, and pasta sauce. It's more fun to do the mixing with your hands! Pour the drained pasta into the bowl and mix.

  • Pour the mixture into a large, deep, greased casserole dish. Cover with as much cheese as you can, making sure the edges are covered completely. Put lid on dish and bake on a low rack for 30 to 35 minutes or until the cheese is completely melted and turning a golden brown. Let it cool for about 10 minutes, cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
561 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 82.8g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 88.5mg; sodium 1010.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022