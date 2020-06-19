Oreo® Mini Cheesecakes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cooks' Note:
To make a holiday version, add 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract, a few drops of red or green food coloring, and 2 or 3 crushed candy canes to the cream cheese mixture. Use candy cane Oreo(R) or peppermint wafers for the cookie base. Sprinkle finished cheesecake with more crushed candy cane or holiday sprinkles.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 109.4mg. Full Nutrition
I make this in regular sized muffin tins with mini chocolate chips added to the cheesecake. Best to beat the cream cheese first, until it gets really light and creamy, then add other ingredients. This really makes a huge difference in the outcome.
I made this with regular sized Oreos and cupcake liners, not the minis, and added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. This was simple to make and is a family favorite. Next time I will add a small amount of chocolate chips.
I made the recipe as is, and they turned out ok. I think the cheesecake part needs a little something more. Maybe some crushed cookies, maybe a little vanilla? Otherwise, they taste good and kids will love them.
These turned out very well. Perhaps my idea of a "mini-muffin cup" is different than other people's, but an Oreo won't fit into one of what I consider to be "mini". I crushed the Oreos and put them crumbs in the bottom and it worked just fine though. Other than cutting the recipe in half, I made no other changes and these were great! What a lifesaver! My daughter wanted cherry cheesecake and Oreo cheesecake for her birthday tomorrow. I made each of those. The Oreo isn't setting up and a fridge avalanche destroyed the cherry one. So I hurried and whipped up some of these and everyone can just add Oreos or cherries as they see fit.
Great last minute deserts! So easy to put together. Lots of alternative toppings , use your imagination, fruits, chocolate, toppings(wiped cream, candy, hot fudge, butterscotch …) the cheesecake has a nice not too sweet taste. I think you’ll enjoy this little jewel.
I used this recipe twice, once followed and did the Oreo. But this time I used it for a whole cake. It had to stay in the oven a little longer but it turned out great. Didn't change the recipe at all. I will definitely use this again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.