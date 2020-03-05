Steak Coffee Rub

Rating: 4.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This gives steak an extra flavor kick! Rub on a steak and grill!

By Dwaine

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
5 tablespoons spice rub
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk espresso powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, black pepper, salt, and chili powder together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 0.4g; sodium 590.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

GerryM
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2016
This rub is amazing. I used garlic powder, not onion powder and bought NY strips. I let them marinade for two hours. After four minutes on each side, and a square of butter for the last minute, they were done. This will be my go to rub for steaks on the grill. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Troy Spiegel
Rating: 1 stars
06/28/2017
Worst steak ever Read More
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
GerryM
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2016
This rub is amazing. I used garlic powder, not onion powder and bought NY strips. I let them marinade for two hours. After four minutes on each side, and a square of butter for the last minute, they were done. This will be my go to rub for steaks on the grill. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Russell Sausa
Rating: 5 stars
06/26/2016
I grill year round and have never tasted such a great steak before. I'll definitely be doing this one a lot more. I covered it in the rub a few hours before I grilled it and put in a zip lock bag. 2-3 minutes each side creating the x mark. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Hurricane
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2017
Loved that Smoky sweet flavor.It had a nice Kick and the coffe brought a great aroma!Recommended Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
EToledo
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2014
Let it marinade it for about 30 minute and grill it medium rare... 2 to 3 minutes per side and creating the X marks for a great presentation Read More
Helpful
(3)
Johnny
Rating: 4 stars
06/19/2016
I do not have a BBQ but I used a ceramic pan and it still came out great!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kelly
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2018
Best filets ever! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
franacle
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2019
Made as directed. Used Starbucks French Roast for my coffee. Delicious kind of crust on our New York strip steak. Read More
Helpful
(1)
dawnross
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2020
Amazing!!! Gave the steak an incredible flavor. Only change was the double the salt. Personal preference!! Read More
HammeringH
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2019
Rub was full of flavor complimenting the Fillet Minion. Four of us loved the rub. We liked it better than other coffee ribs. Read More
Troy Spiegel
Rating: 1 stars
06/28/2017
Worst steak ever Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022