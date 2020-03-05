Steak Coffee Rub
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 28.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.6g 1 %
carbohydrates: 6.6g 2 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 4 %
sugars: 4.1g
fat: 0.4g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 1099.9IU 22 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 2mg 3 %
folate: 5.3mcg 1 %
calcium: 17.1mg 2 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 9.7mg 4 %
potassium: 101.6mg 3 %
sodium: 590.9mg 24 %
calories from fat: 3.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved