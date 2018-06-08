Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

Absolutely delicious and super easy!!! Hints from other reviewers were a great help. A lot of my hints below are from other reviewers that were a great help. My 22 year old son, came in and said he wouldn't be eating supper with us. He took one taste and said that he decided to stay and ate a huge plate. He and my son were grabbing at whatever was left. I know this recipe says it feeds 6, but 3 of us polished it off. Will absolutely be making this again ! The changes I made and would make again next time are .......... 1. Instead of 1 pound pasta, I chose one of the 300 gram packages from Catelli Healthy Harvest. This amount of pasta was perfect 2. Instead of 1 cup half and half I used between 1/2 and 3/4 cup of homogenized milk and the balance with half and half. I'll keep cutting the fat bit by bit each time I make this (example: part 2% and part homogenized) 3. After saute of shrimp, I removed from the pan and then made the sauce. I put back the shrimp near the end. 4. Instead of 6 tablespoons, I used approx 1/2 cup. I used low fat parmesan. Fresh parmesan is of course the best but I chose this option only because I'm trying to watch my fat intake 5. I used dried parsley flakes and it was good 6. I added a little bit of ground black pepper 7. I didn't have the patience to wait until this thickened, so I added about 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch to help.