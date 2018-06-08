Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
This is a very simple recipe and it tastes divine! My sister and I were trying to come up with the perfect Alfredo recipe and we found it.
Made this last night, but changed a few things, added saute mushrooms, which I added 6 chopped cloves of garlic, fresh parsley, before adding it to the sauce, also used 1 cup grated cheese and half and half. Added shrimp last just before sauce thickened. It was so good hubby asked me to make it again soon! A keeper!Read More
after adding the half & half I stirred a good half hour it wasn't getting thick. After turning off the heat it started to thicken. OTHER WISE THE RECEIPE WAS DELICIOUS WHAT IS THE SECRET FOR MAKING ALFREDO SAUCERead More
Made this last night, but changed a few things, added saute mushrooms, which I added 6 chopped cloves of garlic, fresh parsley, before adding it to the sauce, also used 1 cup grated cheese and half and half. Added shrimp last just before sauce thickened. It was so good hubby asked me to make it again soon! A keeper!
Luckily, I listened to another reviewer's advice; 1lb of noodles is way too much! I used only half of the package for the amount of sauce made. Also, I made sure to remove the shrimp before making the sauce to avoid it being overcooked. It was delish!
I made this for my mom's birhtday and everyone loved it, all 15 guests!!! I took the advise of others and doubled the ingredients for the sauce and added the shrimp at the end so it wouldn't be overcooked. I'll definetely keep making this instead of buying canned alfredo sauce!
after adding the half & half I stirred a good half hour it wasn't getting thick. After turning off the heat it started to thicken. OTHER WISE THE RECEIPE WAS DELICIOUS WHAT IS THE SECRET FOR MAKING ALFREDO SAUCE
This is wonderful as written. It does take a little while to thicken. I am constantly amazed at people who rate a dish when they have completely changed the ingredients and measurements. It changes the whole recipe. Submit your own version instead of rating one that is so totally altered!
Excellent recipe! Of all the search results that came up for this dish, I chose this one because it had the best nutritional data. It was VERY easy and quick to prepare but most of all, had GREAT (resturant quality)flavor. I will definitely add it to my list of personal favorites.
This recipe is so simple and produces a great meal. I didn't add cornstarch or flower; instead I simply reduced the sauce until the consistency was right. It too an additional 20 minutes, but it was worth it!
I read the other reviews that said it needed the sauce doubled so here's what I did *made it tonight- YUM* 1) Started the water for the pasta. 2) 1 full bulb of garlic diced fine into 1 small saucepan with about 1 tablespoon of butter. Let that saute on medium until the butter melts and added about 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Then I took 1lb of cooked shrimp(thawed) and put it in a bowl. I poured the garlic butter mixture over top and mixed. Let it sit room temp until needed later. 3)In the original saucepan that I made the garlic butter mixture in, I added 8 oz of half and half and slowly poured in 6 oz san giorgio parmesan romano cheese stirring constantly on medium heat. By this time, the pasta was ready to be added. After about 5 minutes, taste the sauce. You can add a bit of milk if it's too cheesy tasting. At this time, I turned the heat off and it started to thicken instantly, I kept stirring until it was perfectly smooth. 4) Then in another larger pan, I added a 8oz pack of bella mushrooms, about 1/2 tablespoon of butter, a packet of steamed broccoli, and the shrimp with the garlic butter mixture. I left that on low/med heat and stirred until everything warmed up. Then I covered it and turned it to low. By cooking it all in that order listed, everything was done at the same time. 5) Then I tossed the shrimp/veggie mix with the pasta, then poured about 1/2 the sauce over everything. I ended up with extra plain sauce but I'm going to use it for lunch tomorrow- PERFECT!
This was the best recipe. It was so easy and me and my family are very hard to please as we eat at a famous italian resturant and love fettuccini alfredo, this meet our tastebuds. Thank you for posting this recipe.
Suace really never thickened after quite a few minutes. Taste was great. Consistency of sauce was a little too runny.
Super easy recipe! I didn't have half and half so I had to use regular milk. Which led to other problems. Since I didn't use half and half the sauce didn't thicken. Since the sauce didn't thicken, I had to add cornstarch. Since I had to add cornstarch, it had a funny taste. Since it had a funny taste, nobody really liked it. Since nobody like it, I had to eat the whole pan (ugh). since I had to eat the whole pan, I am now sick. Anyway, overall this is a brilliant recipe. Conclusion: don't make the same mistake I did: follow the recipe exactly.
I just saw the recipe in my email and came to check it out., Sounds lovely Mamatiff! I have to add that the previous person to rate mentioned reserving some of the pasta water....ALWAYS do this with any pasta and sauce dish! You will be very pleased not having your sauce pool in the bottom of the pot or plate. It will amaze you, it is a trick I learned a long time ago and always pass on especially to newbie chefs! Bon Appetit
I believe that the peeled and deveined shrimp called for in this recipe should be uncooked not cooked. By the time the sauce thickens previously cooked shrimp would be very overdone and rubbery. Lately I have become a huge fan of the flavor and texture of roasted shrimp so I rubbed my large (21 to 30 count) shrimp with a little olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper and roasted them in a 400 degree oven for about 5 to 6 minutes, until pink, firm, and cooked through. After the sauce had thickened I added the shrimp to the pan along with blanched fresh broccoli and heated it through. I had to sub ½ pound whole wheat angel hair for the fettuccine and thought that the sauce to pasta ratio was perfect. I will keep this recipe on tap for last minute dinner guests; it was quite good and very quick!
Great as is! I made this on a whim and definitely did not have any leftovers. The amount of tweaking is limited only to your imagination. I would personally add some pepper flakes to add a little heat.
Am I the only lazy bum who used a jar of prepared alfredo sauce? (I didn't read all 276 reviews.) It was very good. I also used only half a pound of fettucine, while keeping the other proportions the same. Thank you for the recipe. :-)
The flavour was good but it took too long to thicken. I like to double the cheese to help thicken the sauce quicker. I also recommend cooking the shrimp & garlic in butter first and then removing the shrimp and setting it aside (it gets tough if cooked for a long time in the sauce). Proceed adding the half & half and the cheese (or more) to thicken the sauce faster. When thickened, add remaining ingredients along with the shrimp and the shrimp won't be so tough and overcooked.
This recipe was really good. The ONLY thing I have to complain about is that there wasn't enough sauce. The sauce thickened up nicely but when I poured it onto my noodles, they got really sticky and were super dry...all the sauce was gone. So next time I will definitely double the sauce ingredients. Thanks!
I've made this recipe for years. It's the BEST. But. . . I always double the sauce. I use fat-free half-n-half.
Great recipe, I doubled the sauce, used 1 pound of pasta, added shrimp last. I also added 1 8oz pkg of cream cheese to help thicken the sauce, didnt have to cook it so long that way and it made the sauce really creamy. Everyone loved it.
If you take out the shrimp this is pretty much the recipe that I used to make in grad-school whenever I had guests. It was easy to make in my dorm room; all I needed was a blender and a hot plate.
Half-and-half is a homogenized dairy product which is 1/2 whole milk and 1/2 cream. It is usually used as a lower fat substitute for heavy cream in recipes that do not require whipping the cream, as in a dessert. I guess you save some fat calories over the full fat cream and the taste is nice and rich. We Americans also use it as a coffee creamer.
Awesome. I learned a neat trick courtesy of the food network. Shrimp can be associated with two things. C (cooked) and O (overcooked). When the shrimp begins to curl into an O then it is overcooked. This is a rule I should have followed because starting the shrimp when I started the noodles caused my shrimp to be a little rubbery. Do yourself a favor: if you're going to start the shrimp at the same time as the noodles, then be sure to have some corn starch and cool water handy (i mixed a teaspoon of corn starch with about two tablespoons of cold water and then added it to the mixture.)
I thought that this was a really great recipe!!!! Although I did make a few changes... i used olive oil to saute the shrimp and garlic along with the onions and green/red peppers I added.. I actually used 5 cloves of garlic and didnt use salt and pepper..I used creole seasoning to taste instead. After the sauce thinckened I added some green onions and sprinkled some shredded chedder cheese..
Made this and it was a complete hit! It was so yummy.
I made this recipe and followed the directions exactly! It turned out great, but it wasn't as creamy as I would have liked it to be! Once I mixed the shrimp & alfredo sauce with the fettucine, the sauce went straight to the bottom of the pot. Also, it wasn't enough sauce for the fettucine and shrimp mixture and it tasted dry! Nontheless, it tasted better the next day! LOL I will try this recipe again, but I will not mix the two together. I will pour the shrimp and alfredo sauce on top of the fettucine, and mix it on my plate. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
Wow what a yummy sauce and it was so easy. The only thing i would recommend is to saute the shrimp for a minute then take it out leaving the butter and garlic in your pan and continue making your sauce adding the shrimp back in when it's thickened. Thanks for the awesome recipe :)
super delicious!!! my picky three year old even had seconds & thirds! our whole family loved it...will be making again very soon!
Great Recipe..My tweaks? I added 1 inch chicken cubes, and sauteed in garlic and onion paste with a tad bit of white cooking wine...I removed the chicken and shrimp from the fan and used the remaining juices to make the sauce!! In another non stick pan I sauteed mushrooms and broccoli and combined all ingredients into the sauce and let it simmer for about 5-10 mins.. WOWWWW!!
My favorite dish, can't get enough. I did add pepper, and didn't have the half-and-half so just added a little heavy cream. Worked out awesome.
Yum! This was delicious and so easy! Made a slight substitution based on what I had - 1/2 C half-&-half, 1/4 C chicken broth, 1/4 C white wine. 1/2 lb fettuccini was plenty for this recipe. Reminded me of a favorite dish from Shell's seafood restaurant.
This was a good recipe. Olive Garden's alfredo is my favorite and this was far from it, but it was yummy. My sauce thickened well and this is why. First of all I used real shredded cheese. It was a blend of parm.,romamo, mozz.,provolone(publix brand). Don't use the parm. cheese in the can that you put over spagetti or it won't thicken. Second I used half heavy cream and half half-and-half(as someone else suggested). And last, do add the shrimp butter and garlic at the end so the shrimp do not cook the whole time the sauce does. Most importantly, be patient. It takes a good 20 minutes of stirring for sauce to thicken, and will continue to do so after it starts to cool. Good luck!
I would use uncooked shimp. Leaving the cooked shrimp in the pan for the amount of time it takes to thicken the sauce makes them rubbery. Even then I would make the sauce after the shrimp has cooked and removed from the pan and then added back when the sauce is finished.
I loved this recipe! It was easy and delicious. I served it with steamed broccolini and some crusty French bread.
I tried to make a healthier version -if there is such a thing:) - by replacing the butter with olive oil, using non-fat half & half, and slightly less cheese. It was still very good & I really enjoyed the dish
I made this dish with scallops and shrimp. I used fresh chopped cilantro instead of parsley. Cilantro is more appropriate for seafood dishes, but parsley is good too. I did not take any pictures of this dish because everyone ate is so quickly. The family all said that they loved it. I will make this one again.
For starters, everyone is right: There isn't enough sauce for one pound. I made half a pound of pasta and there was just barely enough. Secondly, I can't understand why people were saying they couldn't get the sauce to thicken. Mine did easily, I just constantly whisked the sauce. Definitely do not add your shrimp right away, saute the shrimp in butter and garlic separately and then add when the sauce is ready. Nice dish!
I made this recipe for the family and it was delicious! Very easy to make!
good taste, not as creamy as I like.
delicous -- I used frozen shrimp and bay scallops that I had in my freezer. I used non fat cream, lots of fresh grated parmansan and some of my pasta water. I added a few fresh mushrooms, red pepper flakes and a pinch of oregano--- this is a perfect easy recipe and thanks for sharing--- never used cornstarch to thicken a recipe like this and never use canned parmansan - use fresh!! This sauce will thicken on it own if done right-- I will make again!
Yummy! This is the best I have ever made. I sauteed 3 Tbsp. butter, garlic, diced onion, pepper, and shrimp. Then, I removed shrimp (so it didn't overcook), then made the sauce. I also added 1/3 C. cream cheese as a thickener. (Tip: Bread crumbs works well too). Then served over wheat angel hair pasta. It was sooooo good!!
This recipe was so easy and yet so good! I followed others advice and added more garlic and doubled the Parmesan cheese. I also added 1/2 tsp of salt and some black pepper as well. Very easy and Tasty!
Double the liquid. Even add a 1/2 c. of shrimp stock that you made from the shrimp shells. Add parmesan to your own liking. Cook the shrimp in the 6, or more, cloves of garlic and 2 tbs., or more, of butter and some red pepper flakes. Remove before they are cooked through. When the sauce is thick enough for you add some; sauted mushrooms, maybe some frozen peas or some par boiled sliced carrots and of coarse the shrimp. I added the pasta to the sauce and believe me that 1 lb. of pasta will suck up the sauce.
this was good! I added mushrooms, and would use a bit more half and half next time. :)
Didn't have a half and half, and use heavy cream instead. Still turns out great! :D
doubled the sauce and it came out great!
Really tasty, only thing I did different was I used heavy cream instead of half and half. Will definetly make again. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an awesome recipe! We have made it about 5 times and it is one of our favorites. We have changed it though and now it is truly phenomenal. Like others have mentioned, we double the sauce ingredients. We also saute using more butter, 3 tablespoons instead of 1. We use uncooked shrimp and saute them (not cooked shrimp as the recipe calls for). We use collosal size shrimp, the 21 to 25 count, 1.5 pound bag, available at Sams. These are a great size for shrimp alfredo. We use 8 cloves of garlic, instead of 4. We also use angel hair pasta instead of the fettuccini. And finally, at the end of the cooking, we add ½ cup of chardonnay white wine. As mentioned, this is an awesome recipe. We have simply kicked it up a notch with our changes. Enjoy.
Great recipe, but I had to spruce it up a little for my liking. I used oregano instead of parsley and sered my pan with wine before adding the butter. I used a seafood melody of scallops and different shrimps. I also added onions and mushrooms and it was divine!
This was very easy to make and tasty. I used dried parsley rather than fresh and it worked just fine. I also used heavy cream since I was out of half and half. Will make again.
Lexi and I made this for mothers day. I would have liked a bit more garlic flavor and prehaps a little less thick. Very good though
Umm...Can't say I will make this again. The sauce was not creamy at all and had almost no flavor. I'm very disappointed. The only redeeming quality of the dish was the shrimp, which I cooked up myself, so I can't really give the recipe credit.
Only change I would make next time would be to make the sauce separately, by melting 1 extra tablespoon of butter/margarine in a separate medium sauce pot along with 1 tablespoon of flour, whisk until combined and butter is melted, then proceed with most of the cream,keep(save some to thin later if needed), then add cheese salt and pepper to taste. Use a whisk during the entire sauce process and it will be less grainy. And, as for having too much pasta, you can always make less pasta, more sauce, or serve the extra pasta with butter/garlic/parsley for a picky young one! Thanks for a delicious (and easy, even with 3 pots) meal!
It was OK but real Fettucine Alfredo does not have any cream in it, there are 2 main ingredients which are Plugra butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, the recipe if from L’ Originale Alfredo di Roma Ristorante I have always had fettucine with cream until i tasted it from Alfredos where it originated from it is not creamy at all it clumps together when you mix it and when you taste it the flavor bursts in your mouth
This dish was excellent!! I only made a few changes. I used raw shrimp instead of cooked shrimp. I seasoned the shrimp a bit then sauted them with the butter and garlic until just barely pink so they were not over cooked. I also added 3 more tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Otherwise I followed it to the letter. Very easy and quite tasty.
I found this to be more of a starter recipe. added chopped red pepper, parley, oregano and basil. also used cream instead of half and half for a slighlty thicker and creamier sauce. delicious.
This is simple yet best shrimp fettucine alfredo ever.I did as other reviewers said in double the sauce.Since i didn't have half n half i used 1 cup heavy cream 3/4 cup 2%milk and a 4oz cream cheese.And i was whisking it frequently i add my parmesean cheese and fresh parsley since it wasn't thickening i add about 3 tsp of cornstarch.I cooked my garlic in olive oil for a minutes add my shrimp cook that for about 3 minutes total ,took it off the heat.When my sauce thicken i added my shrimp and a little more parmesean chees this was phenomal.Jar can of alfredo sauce no more i will be making it this way for now on Thanks
This recipe was okay, although I waited a long time my sauce never thickened: so while it had nice flavor it was runny. I've made this recipe before using jarred Ragu Alfredo and it looks and tastes better. The flavor was good but the consistancy was off. Being as the shrimp in this recipe are cooked, be careful not to saute them for too long or they will get rubbery.
Easy & quick. Nice flavor. Sauce was a little on the thin side.
Excellent recipe. However a true Italian mama told me to add tomato paste to any alfredo I make. Boy was she right. The addition is always enjoyed by all.
As others suggest, I will double the sauce next time, but this dish itself was incredible.
Great taste. The sauce did not thicken, so I believe the heavy cream would be the better choice.
Can't believe alfredo sauce is this easy! I won't be buying it in a jar again. Tasted great and was super easy. I used 1 cup each of parmesan and half and half and a tbsp of butter and cornstarch. No need to make a roux or anything, with some heat, stirring, and a quarter of an hour gone, it was soon being scarfed down by husband. Thanks!
Wow, for a basic alfredo, this was great. To start, I didn't have shrimp. I used some extra garlic, (5-6 cloves). I was also low on half-and-half, so I used 3/4 cup instead of a whole cup. I still used the same amount of cheese, added salt and fresh ground pepper to taste and dried parsley. I had no problem thickening, actually it got a little too thick because I continued cooking on very low heat while making the pasta. In hindsight, as the recipe states, start pasta first. But a really tasty, quick-and-easy alfredo.
Remember to keep the sauce simmering on low. The time does not seem right when you do this. If you don't, the cheese will all clump together. Very runny, was served in bowls.
This is close to the recipe I use. I use a pint of heavy whipping cream, 8 oz fresh parmesan and enough half and half to thin it as desired. I've given everyone at work the recipe and they love it.
My entire family adores this recipe and my oldest son was shocked when he saw how simple it was to make. He now makes it for some of his friends at school and they can't get enough of it. I do recommend doubling the sauce though. The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly and I felt that the sauce didn't go far enough to cover all the noodles. If I use only 1/2 pound of noodles then the recipe is perfect as written. BRAVO!
This is a keeper recipe. it's simple and very tasty. The parmesan trick didn't work well for me, and I ended up with clumps of cheese in the sauce. I sprinkled about 1 T of flour just to thicken it, but really, but the thinner sauce worked out very nicely. I will tuck this one away and make it a familiy regular recipe.
This was a very easy and delicious dish! I added onion and spinach and it turned out great.
I just like pasta and fish
With the shrimp, add a can of artichocke hearts, quartered, and 3 crimini (small portabella) mushrooms, washed & sliced. I always make extra because my wife loves this and will have it several days in a row for dinner. Note, tho, that I often make this with jarred alfredo sauce like Classico, etc.
i love making alfredo dishes and when i tried shrimp in it i thought it was the best thing ever!(so did everyone else!) i think everyone should know how to make it:)
Yum! I added a splash of pasta water to thin the sauce out a little, and added chopped sun dried tomato, which made it all look nice and pink. Topped it all off with sliced chives. Thank you for sharing!
Easy and good. Followed directions except doubled sauce & shrimp. Also, used cavendar's greek seasoning instead of salt and added separately sautéed mushrooms and little pasta water to the sauce at the end.
This recipe was good. But didn't thicken. I did cook shrimp in butter and garlic separate from the 1/2 & 1/2 and parm. The parm. didn't melt like it should in the beginning But did have to raise the temp to a slight boil to get it to melt. I didn't use the suggested noodle with this recipe, was trying a new noodle called "Miracle Noodle" made from Gluomannan. Instead of using flour to thinken it, used Konjac Glucomannan Powder, used just like Cornstarch. The sauce was doubled and I only used 1 tsp of the powder to thicken, and it did it just beautifully. Hubby and I rated it a 4 because the flavor was good, but not out there knock your socks off, but a very good recipe. And simple. I'd make it again with additional garlic and more parsley.
Great suggestions in the reviews. I doubled the sauce, kept everything seperate, sauted the shrimp in butter and garlic after the noodles and sauce were done, thickened the sauce with cornstarch and added white wine to thin a bit.
Easy to make, sauce came out fine in consistency if you let it sit so I recommend making sauce before putting putting noodles in the boiling water and while the noodles cook the sauce is cooling. Good overall recipe with lots of room to tweak it to your personal likes. Enjoy
This was so easy and so good. I use 6 cloves garlic, low fat condensed milk with 1 tsp of corn starch,, instead of half and half, 8 T of Parmesan cheese, 1/2 tsp pepper and used dry parsley. I cooked the shrimp while it was frozen and included the liquid in my sauce.
Absolutely love this recipe
This is one of the most successful homemade alfredo recipes I have ever made. My only suggestion would be separately sauteeing uncooked shrimp in a nice wine/butter/garlic sauce so the shrimp taste as rich as the rest of the dish.
This recipe was very very good. I made some slight variations - added half and half and chicken brother. Added salt and pepper. Also added some feta cheese and parmesan at the end (I like feta). It was great!!
my hubby loved it but my mom said it doesn't have flavor but i think its because i didn't drin the noodles the sause took to long to get thick but still tastie
I cooked this for Christmas Eve and my whole family, friends and neighbors said it was the best fettucini Alfredo they have ever tasted! Thanks for the recipe!
Yummmmm!!!! Delicious flavor and I loved the idea of adding some broccoli. I cut down on the calories by using fat free half and half also. Next time I'll add some mushrooms like another reviewer suggested. Great recipe - this a keeper and surprisingly full of flavor, but not heavy on the gut like the traditional alfredo sauce.
I made this two nights ago. It was so simple and good! I've never made alfredo before so I was very happy that the pasta had such great flavor. As others reported, the sauce is a bit runny when cooked as directed, that's why I rated this recipe three stars, but when taken off the heat it thickens a little. I will try the cornstarch next time as others have suggested. I had it for lunch today and it tasted even better! The consistency of the sauce was perfect. Maybe sitting it in the fridge overnight gave it time to set a little? I will definitely make this again.
This recipe was great; it's fast, easy and delicious! Definitely double the sauce ingredients though, or cut the pasta in half, or there won't be enough sauce. I stirred in thawed from frozen broccoli florets and the shrimp right at the end to only heat through, and Viola! It was beautiful and tasty!
Absolutely delicious and super easy!!! Hints from other reviewers were a great help. A lot of my hints below are from other reviewers that were a great help. My 22 year old son, came in and said he wouldn't be eating supper with us. He took one taste and said that he decided to stay and ate a huge plate. He and my son were grabbing at whatever was left. I know this recipe says it feeds 6, but 3 of us polished it off. Will absolutely be making this again ! The changes I made and would make again next time are .......... 1. Instead of 1 pound pasta, I chose one of the 300 gram packages from Catelli Healthy Harvest. This amount of pasta was perfect 2. Instead of 1 cup half and half I used between 1/2 and 3/4 cup of homogenized milk and the balance with half and half. I'll keep cutting the fat bit by bit each time I make this (example: part 2% and part homogenized) 3. After saute of shrimp, I removed from the pan and then made the sauce. I put back the shrimp near the end. 4. Instead of 6 tablespoons, I used approx 1/2 cup. I used low fat parmesan. Fresh parmesan is of course the best but I chose this option only because I'm trying to watch my fat intake 5. I used dried parsley flakes and it was good 6. I added a little bit of ground black pepper 7. I didn't have the patience to wait until this thickened, so I added about 1-2 tablespoons of cornstarch to help.
Was really good and easy! The only advise I would have is to be careful not to add TOO much parmesean, it will be really thick. Great also will lemon squeezed into it!
This was a huge hit at our house! Of course I changed some things, but my husband loved it and asks for it all the time now. Great basic recipe!
This is a wonderful dish.. I wanted to use fresh fettucine and could not find it. So I bought 16oz of fresh small 3 cheese ravioli. Used butter to saute 8oz of sliced mushrooms with some garlic powder. Added 1 quart of 1/2 and 1/2. Let the mushrooms and half and half simmer. Cooked ravoli according to directions. Added 12oz of Parmesan cheese plus 2 slices of swischeese to half and half. Added 1pound raw shrimp simmered until just pink. Added ravioli and simmered for a few minutes more. Sprinkled some wondra flour over top just to give it a little more thickness. Oh my goodness this was over the top good. The combination of the 3 cheese ravioli and mushroom added that extra flavor.
Very simple, great idea! I added a little more butter and veggies to the mix and it all worked out beautifully with the shrimp.
YUMMMMMM! Thanks for a quick and easy recipe! I used a bag of frozen cooked salad shrimp. They were the perfect size. I did add some scallions :)
have not tasted it yet still waiting for the sauce to thicken. It takes way to long for the sauce to thicken, Already threw recipe away.
I've used this site many, many times to search for a good recipe, but never thought to become a member or to comment on one until now. Oh....My....Goodness....Mamatiff you & your sister have out done yourselves, many compliments to the chefs. I have searched and searched for a great Alfredo sauce and I have definitely found it.... I have thrown away ALL my other recipes. The only change I made to the recipe is I added 3 TBSP of Romano cheese. The compliments I received from this dish were… it tasted better then Olive Garden, I can handle that. Thanks again…Kathy
This was delicious. It tastes just like the shrimp alfredo from Red Lobster...yum!! The sauce didn't thicken so I used cornstarch to speed it up. I also doubled the sauce a bit. I found it wasn't enough for 1lb. of pasta. I will most definitely make this recipe again!!
Taste sooooooo good!!!!! I substituted the shrimp for chicken and seasoned the chicken differently and it taste great!!!!!! Very easy to make.
This recipe is outstanding. We had it for supper tonight. My husband loved it so much that the next time I make this recipe I'm going to double the sauce and add scallops and crab meat. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
very good, but no where near enough sauce. I had to make a 2nd batch of sauce. Next time I will triple the sauce. And make it a bit differently... melt 3T butter with 1/4 cup minced garlic and add shrimp. Cook 1 minute, remove shrimp, add 3 T flour. SLOWLY whisk in 3 cups half & half, waiting for it to bubble and thicken before each new addition. Sauce thickens MUCH faster this way! Add 1 cup cheese and 3T parsley. Then pour over shrimp & noodles. I also added 3/4 a head of fresh broccoli florets that I first steamed in microwave. Next time I'll add the whole head.
My roommate and I made this for dinner tonight, and it was outstanding. I commented to her that it was as good as (if not better than) Olive Garden! The sauce was creamy and cheesy and just lightly garlicky, not too overpowering. I modified it a little bit and used whatever noodles were on hand, adding a dash of pepper and a handful of fresh spinach for color. I added the spinach at the very end and just stirred them in long enough to wilt a little (not too long). DELICIOUS! I'm so glad there are leftovers in the fridge to look forward to tomorrow!
made this last night for the first time and The entire family Loved it which is really saying a lot! I added some mushrooms and the sauce really was only enough for about half a pound of pasta but that still fed my family of 5. my Husband said the sauce was better than any he had, had at any italian resteraunt