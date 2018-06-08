Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

This is a very simple recipe and it tastes divine! My sister and I were trying to come up with the perfect Alfredo recipe and we found it.

By MAMATIFF

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet, cook and stir shrimp and garlic in the butter for about one minute. Pour in half and half; stir. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese in one tablespoon at a time, stirring constantly. After all Parmesan is added, mix in parsley and salt. Stir frequently making sure it does not boil. Sauce will take a while to thicken.

  • When sauce has thickened, combine with cooked pasta noodles; serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 172mg; sodium 280.7mg. Full Nutrition
