Crispy Pork Carnitas Haiku: "Method is perfect, texture moist crispy heaven, but cinnamon? NO." The cinnamon totally wrecked this for us; b4 the broiling stage, my husband actually removed about half of the meat and rinsed it off under running water b4 returning it to a separate pan to broil on its own w/ bbq sauce. I decided to try to recipe as it was written by CJ, but my nostrils and my house were already permeating w/ the overwhelming scent of cinnamon that I had a feeling I was in for disappointment. W/ enough cilantro, salsa and colorful taco-toppings, the meal was salvaged for my daughter and I, but like I said, my husband had already separated, de-cinnamoned, and doctored his own pork. I did everything as written, and the method I will absolutely recreate for a pork butt again, but will not be using cinnamon. Oh, I also want to add that the directions never mentioned shredding, so we left ours in the 2" cubes, which did fall apart nicely anyways, but b/c the hunks were so large, there wasn't enough surface area to get crispy when broiling, so I would shred the pork after straining as well.

