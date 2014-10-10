Crostini Dijonnaise

1 of 6

Rating: 5 stars This looked interesting so I made them just to make them. I placed the buttered baguettes directly on a cookie sheet. Too old fashioned for a silicon mat I guess. They were wonderful! I catch hubby snacking on one every now and again. I was afraid the mustard would be over powering but it was perfect for me. To eat plain they could use a little garlic or something but they would definitely make a nice base for pate or spread just the way they are. Thanks for the recipe Chef John! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party to go along with a meat and cheese charcuterie platter and it was gone quickly. Next time I'll have to make twice as many. We liked that the mustard flavor was not too overpowering. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Have you ever bought crostini that looked good in the package...then disappointed? Or bought crostini that wasn't opened by its expiration date....& found it lost its glory? Well, this recipe is both a simple & delicious CROSTINI FIX!! We love it!