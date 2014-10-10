Crostini Dijonnaise

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you're going to serve your pate or rillettes with toasted bread and mustard anyway, why not save a step and just make mustard-flavored crostini? That's the question I asked myself while making a potted duck spread, and this was the answer.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 crostini
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir butter, Dijon mustard, yellow mustard, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until spreadable and smooth.

  • Spread mustard mixture generously onto both sides of each bread slice. Place bread slices on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Flip bread slices and continue baking until golden brown and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 226.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (6)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
This looked interesting so I made them just to make them. I placed the buttered baguettes directly on a cookie sheet. Too old fashioned for a silicon mat I guess. They were wonderful! I catch hubby snacking on one every now and again. I was afraid the mustard would be over powering but it was perfect for me. To eat plain they could use a little garlic or something but they would definitely make a nice base for pate or spread just the way they are. Thanks for the recipe Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(4)
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
DIZ&#9829;
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
This looked interesting so I made them just to make them. I placed the buttered baguettes directly on a cookie sheet. Too old fashioned for a silicon mat I guess. They were wonderful! I catch hubby snacking on one every now and again. I was afraid the mustard would be over powering but it was perfect for me. To eat plain they could use a little garlic or something but they would definitely make a nice base for pate or spread just the way they are. Thanks for the recipe Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Annette
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2020
I made this for a party to go along with a meat and cheese charcuterie platter and it was gone quickly. Next time I'll have to make twice as many. We liked that the mustard flavor was not too overpowering. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Homeontheslough
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2020
Have you ever bought crostini that looked good in the package...then disappointed? Or bought crostini that wasn't opened by its expiration date....& found it lost its glory? Well, this recipe is both a simple & delicious CROSTINI FIX!! We love it! Read More
Advertisement
Ryle
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2017
I made Chef John's Duck Rillettes which was very good but I didn't like my selection of crackers from the pantry. I took CJ's advice and made these crostini (well I supervised my daughter who swears I can't correctly spread anything onto anything) for the remaining duck. They were perfect for the duck and my family agrees that they would be great for anything needing to be spread onto crostini. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022