Peppermint Hot Cocoa Cookies
Chocolate, peppermint and marshmallow come together for a much more portable version of cocoa in these delightfully delicious holiday treats.
Pretty basic recipe. A quick easy one, just about anyone can make. I needed a quick fix and this worked. I did make a couple alterations. But I base my rating on the original recipe, as it should be. They taste like just the right amount of chocolate but ultimately end up pretty flat if you smash them down some like you're told to. My only changes were that I added crushed soft peppermints to the cookie mix and made these into sandwich cookies, like a whoopie pie, I then rolled the sides in crushed soft peppermints as well, for an extra kick. I wanted them to be more stackable so I couldn't have the marshmallow on top for them to stick together.
Really delicious. I recommend baking for 11 minutes and 50 seconds. It comes out perfect that way