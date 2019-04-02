Deep-Fried Turkey Breast

A fried turkey breast is a great place to start if you've never fried an entire bird before. A delicious spice rub adds flavor to the turkey breast as it dry-brines for 24 hours. Once deep-fried, the meat is tender and juicy and the skin is golden, crispy, and flavorful. Double the spice rub ingredients if using a larger turkey breast.

Recipe by Cliff G

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 day 20 mins
total:
1 day 50 mins
Servings: 12
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Spice Blend:
Turkey:

Directions

  • Combine sea salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, granulated garlic, and chili powder in a small jar. Seal the jar and shake until seasonings are well mixed.

  • Rub entire spice blend mixture over turkey breast to coat it completely. Wrap the breast securely in aluminum foil and refrigerate for 24 hours.

  • Remove breast from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pour oil into a lidded pot large enough to hold it and the turkey breast. Heat oil to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Gently lower breast in the oil, cover the pot with a lid, and fry until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 25 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Tips

Always deep-fry in a safe environment as oil, if too hot or if the pot is too full, can boil over creating a serious condition.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1040 calories; protein 76.5g; carbohydrates 1.7g; fat 79.7g; cholesterol 190.5mg; sodium 1040.8mg. Full Nutrition
