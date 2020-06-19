Gingered Pear Martini

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I had a pear martini at a restaurant while visiting my brother over Thanksgiving. I've been trying to recreate it ever since I got home! This isn't it but it's my new go-to holiday libation. The ginger is my addition because I'd add ginger to almost anything. If you don't agree, sub vanilla vodka for the ginger liqueur and you'll have a yummy pear martini.

Recipe by LivesToEat

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; add vodka, pear juice, and ginger liqueur. Cover shaker and shake; strain drink into a chilled martini glass and garnish with nutmeg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 0.5g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
