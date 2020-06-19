Gingered Pear Martini

I had a pear martini at a restaurant while visiting my brother over Thanksgiving. I've been trying to recreate it ever since I got home! This isn't it but it's my new go-to holiday libation. The ginger is my addition because I'd add ginger to almost anything. If you don't agree, sub vanilla vodka for the ginger liqueur and you'll have a yummy pear martini.
