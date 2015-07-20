The Best Brown Butter Salted Rice Krispies® Treats

Rating: 4.9 stars
131 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 122
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

The best Rice Krispies® treats you'll ever eat! The flavor enhanced by a few additions turns these into a crowd-pleaser.

By voraciousgirl

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until golden brown and has a nutty aroma, about 5 minutes. Add marshmallows to browned butter, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until marshmallows are melted, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Stir bourbon and 1 teaspoon sea salt into marshmallow mixture and remove saucepan from heat. Add rice cereal to marshmallow mixture and mix until cereal is evenly coated with marshmallow mixture; transfer to a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place a sheet of parchment paper over rice cereal mixture and press into dish. Remove parchment paper and sprinkle flaked sea salt over the top. Cool treats to room temperature, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use vanilla instead of bourbon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 416.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (135)

Most helpful positive review

L L
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2015
I made these for fellowship at church tomorrow. As far as Rice Krispy treats go these are by far the best I've ever tasted! The browned butter really gives it a wonderful depth of flavor as well as the bourbon. (It gives just the tiniest hint of bourbon flavor). The only thing I might change when I make these again is to add only half the salt called for if you are using salted butter. These are very very good. Try this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

cooking mom
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2020
I'm a salted snack fan but I didn't care for these with the salt. It leaves an after taste. I will stay with the original Rice Krispie recipe. Read More
Reviews:
evileen
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2014
I'm not a big fan of Rice Krispie treats; they just don't taste all that great to me. This recipe, however, is fantastic. They have a deep, rich flavor that has changed my mind about Rice Krispie treats and will have me making these on a regular basis! Don't use vanilla instead of the bourbon--trust me. You want the full flavor experience. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2015
I love Rice Krispy® Treats - in fact, they are one of my two food 'guilty pleasures' in life. This is a delicious recipe. As soon as you add the 2 tablespoons of bourbon to the pan, it bubbles up and you don't taste it in the recipe. The sea salt.....you do taste and I liked it! I took these to girls night out and no one detected the bourbon but everyone detected the sea salt. Needless to say, I came home with an empty container. Yes, this is a recipe that I would make again. Thanks voraciousgirl, for sharing your recipe. I've shared it too! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Amanda Zacharias
Rating: 5 stars
05/07/2016
Tip: Start with a pan roughly 5 quarts in size so that everything will fit in one pot and you have room to stir (I use a dutch oven). I've made this recipe with bourbon and with substituting vanilla. Both are great, but the bourbon gives a more complex flavor. The slight saltiness is really what elevates this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
ChemChef
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2017
Woah! Those are incredibly better than your standard butter sugar and marshmallows! For those who don't keep alcohol in the house, substituting 1tablespoon of vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon of almond extract for the bourbon worked fantastically. Really good recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
duboo
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2015
WOW WOW WOW! Who knew that Rice Krispies bars could have that much flavor? These are FANTASTIC. A little, very little, extra work over traditional Rice Krispies bars, but well worth it. You cannot taste the bourbon at all, but you can taste the salt just a bit. The perfect amount actually. It's the perfect blend of salty/sweet and the depth the browned butter and bourbon add is just a great bonus. This IS the way I will make Rice Krispies from now on. Read More
Helpful
(6)
jaaamster
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2017
I've made this recipe many many times, and each time it took all of my willpower not to gobble the entire pan immediately. Friends and strangers have approached me just to rave about these treats. The one recommendation I do have is to use salted butter. The recipe doesn't specify which kind to use. I made a batch of this last night and couldn't figure out why the bourbon packed a bigger punch than usual because I made it exactly the same way every time. I finally realized that I used unsalted butter this time...I was shocked at the difference it made. TRUST ME - it will not be too salty; use salted butter! The recipe needs the salt in the butter as well as the teaspoon and extra sprinkle at the end to cut the sweetness of the marshmallows and to balance out the flavor of the bourbon. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jennifer Bernhard
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2014
This is the best rice krispies treat I have ever had!!! Trust me you need to try it. Nice spin on an old classic. Read More
Helpful
(4)
I love dogs 6
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2016
I loved these rice krispies were amazing. I used vanilla instead of bourbon and it was still wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
