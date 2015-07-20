The Best Brown Butter Salted Rice Krispies® Treats

1 of 135

Rating: 5 stars I made these for fellowship at church tomorrow. As far as Rice Krispy treats go these are by far the best I've ever tasted! The browned butter really gives it a wonderful depth of flavor as well as the bourbon. (It gives just the tiniest hint of bourbon flavor). The only thing I might change when I make these again is to add only half the salt called for if you are using salted butter. These are very very good. Try this recipe! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I'm not a big fan of Rice Krispie treats; they just don't taste all that great to me. This recipe, however, is fantastic. They have a deep, rich flavor that has changed my mind about Rice Krispie treats and will have me making these on a regular basis! Don't use vanilla instead of the bourbon--trust me. You want the full flavor experience. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I love Rice Krispy® Treats - in fact, they are one of my two food 'guilty pleasures' in life. This is a delicious recipe. As soon as you add the 2 tablespoons of bourbon to the pan, it bubbles up and you don't taste it in the recipe. The sea salt.....you do taste and I liked it! I took these to girls night out and no one detected the bourbon but everyone detected the sea salt. Needless to say, I came home with an empty container. Yes, this is a recipe that I would make again. Thanks voraciousgirl, for sharing your recipe. I've shared it too! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Tip: Start with a pan roughly 5 quarts in size so that everything will fit in one pot and you have room to stir (I use a dutch oven). I've made this recipe with bourbon and with substituting vanilla. Both are great, but the bourbon gives a more complex flavor. The slight saltiness is really what elevates this recipe. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Woah! Those are incredibly better than your standard butter sugar and marshmallows! For those who don't keep alcohol in the house, substituting 1tablespoon of vanilla extract and 1 tablespoon of almond extract for the bourbon worked fantastically. Really good recipe! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars WOW WOW WOW! Who knew that Rice Krispies bars could have that much flavor? These are FANTASTIC. A little, very little, extra work over traditional Rice Krispies bars, but well worth it. You cannot taste the bourbon at all, but you can taste the salt just a bit. The perfect amount actually. It's the perfect blend of salty/sweet and the depth the browned butter and bourbon add is just a great bonus. This IS the way I will make Rice Krispies from now on. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this recipe many many times, and each time it took all of my willpower not to gobble the entire pan immediately. Friends and strangers have approached me just to rave about these treats. The one recommendation I do have is to use salted butter. The recipe doesn't specify which kind to use. I made a batch of this last night and couldn't figure out why the bourbon packed a bigger punch than usual because I made it exactly the same way every time. I finally realized that I used unsalted butter this time...I was shocked at the difference it made. TRUST ME - it will not be too salty; use salted butter! The recipe needs the salt in the butter as well as the teaspoon and extra sprinkle at the end to cut the sweetness of the marshmallows and to balance out the flavor of the bourbon. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best rice krispies treat I have ever had!!! Trust me you need to try it. Nice spin on an old classic. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I loved these rice krispies were amazing. I used vanilla instead of bourbon and it was still wonderful. Helpful (3)