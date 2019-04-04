Cheesy Turkey with Pasta
This is a tasty cheesy pasta dish that's a great way to use leftover turkey. Chicken can also be used instead of turkey.
This is an excellent recipe which'll be loved by kids as well as adults. I made this with, caramalised onion instead of onion soup mix and used cream cheese instead of jack and cheddar cheese.It came out real creamy and yummy, my husband wants me to make it every alternate day. My 10 month old also liked it a lot and ate the whole plate served to him.Read More
I was not a big fan! My husband trying to be nice said "well hunny it taste like a Hamburger Helper meal!" That describes it well. It really does have that kind of taste to it. So, i guess if you like Hamburger Helper you will like it.Read More
We had left over smoked turkey and I was trying to figure out a way to use it. This was the 1st recipe that I saw and it turned out tasty! I did change a couple things. Of course, we started out with a smoked turkey, then instead of turkey stock and water, I used a can of low sodium chicken broth. Also, I used macaroni noodles, instead of rigatoni. I used the entire package of onion soup mix, didn't add any salt to the recipe (I figured that it would have enough from the chick broth and soup mix). For cheese, I used about a cup of cheddar and a cup of mozerella. Turned out very well!
Excellent way to use leftovers. I didn't have pressed garlic, so I added garlic powder to taste and it worked just fine. I found that I only needed about 10 oz. of pasta, not 16 oz. like the recipe calls for. My kids liked it, too, which is a bonus!
Tasty, but not as cheesy as I expected. Next time I would double on the cheese! The onion soup made a strong flavor, so be careful on the amount! I submitted the picture because it really was pretty! :)
My 17 year old step son loves this recipe. I have modified it though. I use a can of low sodium chicken broth and add water to two cups and I use a boullion cube instead of the soup... Less sodium. I also use a little more spaghetti sauce to add more nutrition.
This was a pretty good way to use some leftover turkey. I would use less onion soup mix next time.
This was good and easy. I think next time I make it I wouldn't use a whole package of onion soup mix and that I would dissolve it in the water and add it that way.
This recipe is yummy! You might want to add a few more spices and garlic as it is a little bland. My family still liked it anyway.
I used leftover turkey, chicken stock, and spaghetti sauce, mozzerella and parmasean cheeses. Maybe it was all the subsitituting, but it was very bland and not that great of a consistancy. Very "gloppy". Still, it's a creative idea and it used up my leftovers.
My kids really liked this, but I did change several things. First of all I used elbow macaroni, I sauted onions with the butter instead of using the onion soup mix on the advice of other cooks, I didn't have pasta sauce so I used pizza sauce and added 1/4 tsp. italian seasoning. I used one freshed garlic clove and used only cheddar cheese. Not bad; my son loved it without the pasta!
This was soooo delicious! My husband said it was the best pasta I've ever made! :-) Yummy!
This was great for 2nd day leftover turkey! But, I HAD to use what was already in the cupboard, so did sub Salsa for the pasta sauce, and used all mild cheddar, and (lots of) chicken stock. Turned out to be more of a Mexican pasta dish, but good!
Good. I doubled the pasta sauce and used 4 oz of cream cheese instead of the other cheese. My kids and husband enjoyed it.
Made this tonight with some of my left over turkey and used a cup of broth that I had saved from off my turkey the day before in place of turkey stock. Also used 4oz of cream cheese I had left over instead of the cheese it calls for and used macaroni. It was Very Good. :)
I didn't have any pasta sauce, so I just jazzed up some tomato sauce with oregano, basil, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and onion powder. Diced up more onion than called for, too. It was a really rich sauce, so next time I'll cut back on the cheese. This is a great sauce and would be a good base for a vegetarian dish, as well!
I added broccoli to this, which was good...however, I did think the recipe was bland and needs more spices - perhaps more pepper or garlic. Serving with parmesan cheese did help.
This is one of my favorites!! Love to use it with left-over turkey from Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter.
No flavor has to add chillie peppers to get any flavor.
Used cream cheese and chicken broth as suggested by someone else. Didn't use the onion stuff because I didn't have any. Added more spices and 2 cups of sauce with extra flour. Was awesome because I already had cooked the turkey and noodles. Perfect left-overs receipt and fast too!
Okay, in a nutshell, it was bad. Too much onion mix, and I should have skipped the pasta sauce. I have wierd tastes, but my wife and I both looked at each other at the dinner table and decided to go straight for the leftover pie.
Excellent recipe. I like to spice it up, by adding crushed red pepper, more garlic, and cajun seasoning seasoning. It is very simple, quick and great for those turkey leftovers.
I love this recipe! It has great flavor and is perfect for any left over meat, not just turkey. I've made it once with left over turkey and once with left over pork roast; both times it tasted great!
