Cheesy Turkey with Pasta

3.7
31 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

This is a tasty cheesy pasta dish that's a great way to use leftover turkey. Chicken can also be used instead of turkey.

Recipe by Susan Bailey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large saucepan or deep skillet, melt the butter over low to medium heat; blend in flour. Slowly add turkey stock, pasta sauce, and water. Mix well. Stir in onion soup mix and garlic; season with salt and pepper.

  • Sprinkle in the Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese and turkey. Stir until the cheese is melted and the meat is heated through. Spoon sauce over pasta and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 36.6g; carbohydrates 63.1g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 90.4mg; sodium 537.9mg. Full Nutrition
