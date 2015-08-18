Glenn's Jalapeno Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a very flavorful 'hot' sauce for your Mexican meal! Add jalapeno seeds for a bigger kick. Use as a hot sauce for tacos, enchiladas, chili rellenos, or tamales.

By Surfdad

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend sour cream, jalapeno peppers, green onions, cilantro, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 12.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

stellalaluna
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2015
YUMMY!!! I have been looking for a Jalapeno sauce for my fish tacos and this is a true winner. I added a touch of cayenne powder and it gave it a great kick. Now that I have a container full, guess I have to make some enchiladas now. Thanks for the recipe. It is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
stellalaluna
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2015
YUMMY!!! I have been looking for a Jalapeno sauce for my fish tacos and this is a true winner. I added a touch of cayenne powder and it gave it a great kick. Now that I have a container full, guess I have to make some enchiladas now. Thanks for the recipe. It is a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(2)
onesmartcookie
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2015
Easy recipe loaded with flavor. Served it over grilled shrimp with Mexican spices diced avocado and rice. I know I'll make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2014
Great sauce for topping tostadas. This will probably be best on fish tacos. Read More
joe
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2018
Looks a lot like Chuey's Creamy Jalepeno Dip....just saying! Read More
Sunset
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2015
I made this yesterday for a 4th of July BBQ. Everyone loved it! One of the girls at the BBQ loved it so much! She put it on everything she ate!! I also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Very good sauce! Read More
Norm Walker
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2019
So so good. I added another jalapeño and extra lime juice Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/04/2019
Feel free to scoff but I was looking for a different sauce to dip tater tots in.: ) (This is what happens every time I watch Phantom Gourmet I get incentive to try one of the concepts.) I let the mixture sit for a couple of hours in the refrigerator to allow the flavors a chance to meld. Success it worked splendidly. Read More
Carol Shorter Hicks
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2016
This was good but not much heat. Might leave some of the seeds in next time. Also might try replacing some of the sour cream with mayo to enhance the flavor. Worked well on fish tacos. Read More
