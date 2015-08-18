Glenn's Jalapeno Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 51.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 1.5g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 0.2g
fat: 4.8g 7 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
cholesterol: 10mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 238.6IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
vitamin c: 2.2mg 4 %
folate: 6.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 29.8mg 3 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 4.1mg 2 %
potassium: 52.9mg 2 %
sodium: 12.9mg 1 %
calories from fat: 43.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
