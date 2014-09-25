Healthy Warm Farro Salad

Rating: 4.68 stars
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The is a quick and delicious side that my kids love! This salad can be served warm or cold. It is great as a packed lunch too!

By Cris

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Combine chicken broth and farro together in a large frying pan or wok; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until farro is tender and the broth is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Stir olive oil mixture into farro until farro is coated. Add kale to farro mixture; cook and stir until kale is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle feta cheese over farro salad and stir until cheese is incorporated. Season salad with more salt and pepper if desired.

Cook's Notes:

Pearled or whole grain farro can be used. For a firmer texture use less liquid and for a softer texture use more liquid when boiling the farro.

Feel free to substitute spinach for the kale.

Vegetable broth can be substituted for the chicken broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 26.4g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 9.1mg; sodium 630.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (88)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

noscale4me
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
I actually mixed this recipe with the farro with wild mushrooms recipe on this site. I mainly followed that one due to the mushrooms and this recipe adding the greens, I used spinach, and feta at the end. I really love mushrooms and I love spinach, so I figured why not make this more hearty and use it as the main dish. I put a vegetable beside it. Easy recipe even with combining two! Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

tinymrssanders
Rating: 3 stars
05/28/2019
My husband and I really liked this recipe. However our kids saw that there was kale in it and immediately judged it. I did decrease the amount of kale in it by about half. If you like this kind of dish you will like this recipe. Read More
82 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 59
  • 4 star values: 20
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
noscale4me
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2016
I actually mixed this recipe with the farro with wild mushrooms recipe on this site. I mainly followed that one due to the mushrooms and this recipe adding the greens, I used spinach, and feta at the end. I really love mushrooms and I love spinach, so I figured why not make this more hearty and use it as the main dish. I put a vegetable beside it. Easy recipe even with combining two! Read More
Helpful
(20)
catie
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2014
Good, quick, healthy. I added a can of drained canneloni beans and used as a main dish. A little bland. The next time I make it will add sauteed onions and try some herbs. Read More
Helpful
(6)
marisamae
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
I loved the recipe but because it is only for me I made some changes to increase the protein and use ingredients I already had in the house. When cooking the farro, I used water instead of chicken broth and added salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and a little sherry. Instead of kale, which I am not a huge fan of unless it is in chip form, I used 10 ounces of frozen spinach which I heated up before incorporating it into the salad. I sauteed fresh sliced garlic in the oil and then added it to the farro salad. I also added one can of drained cannellini beans. Lastly, I had crumbled feta cheese with cranberries in the house so I used that instead. I can't wait to share this recipe with my parents and co-workers. It is delicious! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
KathrynG
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2014
I substituted barley and it was delicious! So simple and so tasty. Read More
Helpful
(4)
veggiegirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2015
Nutritious and delicious! Made this as instructed except that I didn't have any kale spinach or similar greens to use so I chopped up some steamed asparagus that I had and added that into the mix- yum! Has a very tasty savory zest with the lemon really pulling together and enhancing the flavors of the garlic and pepper. During seconds decided to try for a slightly different flavor and added some raisins which worked really well giving a very subtle sweetness to the dish. Overall a very delicious nutritious- and filling!- recipe that could definitely stand on its own as a meal. Great recipe! Thank you Cris ( v ) Read More
Helpful
(3)
ER82
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2016
doubled the kale kept everything else the same. didn't need salt (even using low sodium chicken broth) thanks to the feta. delicious! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Brenda Stakely
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2017
I used mixed greens (baby chard, spinach and kale) in place of the kale and it was delicious. My family loved it ! I will definitely be making this again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
KutkuMegsan
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2016
Added vinaigrette, sun dried tomatoes and served chilled! Simply, AMAZING! It's similar to a chilled, Mediterranean orzo salad! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mary Ann
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2016
Love this recipe!! I used 3 tbsp olive oil, 3 cloves garlic, & 2 tsp lemon juice b/c I added a lot more kale--I just keep adding kale as it wilts, until it looks sufficiently green! I usually need to add an extra spritz of olive oil toward the end of mixing in the kale so it doesn't dry out & stick to the pan. I'm also not a fan of feta, so I substituted 3-cheese blend (shredded Asiago, Parmesan & Romano)--it was yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tinymrssanders
Rating: 3 stars
05/28/2019
My husband and I really liked this recipe. However our kids saw that there was kale in it and immediately judged it. I did decrease the amount of kale in it by about half. If you like this kind of dish you will like this recipe. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022