Healthy Warm Farro Salad

Rating: 5 stars I actually mixed this recipe with the farro with wild mushrooms recipe on this site. I mainly followed that one due to the mushrooms and this recipe adding the greens, I used spinach, and feta at the end. I really love mushrooms and I love spinach, so I figured why not make this more hearty and use it as the main dish. I put a vegetable beside it. Easy recipe even with combining two! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Good, quick, healthy. I added a can of drained canneloni beans and used as a main dish. A little bland. The next time I make it will add sauteed onions and try some herbs. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I loved the recipe but because it is only for me I made some changes to increase the protein and use ingredients I already had in the house. When cooking the farro, I used water instead of chicken broth and added salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and a little sherry. Instead of kale, which I am not a huge fan of unless it is in chip form, I used 10 ounces of frozen spinach which I heated up before incorporating it into the salad. I sauteed fresh sliced garlic in the oil and then added it to the farro salad. I also added one can of drained cannellini beans. Lastly, I had crumbled feta cheese with cranberries in the house so I used that instead. I can't wait to share this recipe with my parents and co-workers. It is delicious! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I substituted barley and it was delicious! So simple and so tasty. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Nutritious and delicious! Made this as instructed except that I didn't have any kale spinach or similar greens to use so I chopped up some steamed asparagus that I had and added that into the mix- yum! Has a very tasty savory zest with the lemon really pulling together and enhancing the flavors of the garlic and pepper. During seconds decided to try for a slightly different flavor and added some raisins which worked really well giving a very subtle sweetness to the dish. Overall a very delicious nutritious- and filling!- recipe that could definitely stand on its own as a meal. Great recipe! Thank you Cris ( v ) Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars doubled the kale kept everything else the same. didn't need salt (even using low sodium chicken broth) thanks to the feta. delicious! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I used mixed greens (baby chard, spinach and kale) in place of the kale and it was delicious. My family loved it ! I will definitely be making this again! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Added vinaigrette, sun dried tomatoes and served chilled! Simply, AMAZING! It's similar to a chilled, Mediterranean orzo salad! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Love this recipe!! I used 3 tbsp olive oil, 3 cloves garlic, & 2 tsp lemon juice b/c I added a lot more kale--I just keep adding kale as it wilts, until it looks sufficiently green! I usually need to add an extra spritz of olive oil toward the end of mixing in the kale so it doesn't dry out & stick to the pan. I'm also not a fan of feta, so I substituted 3-cheese blend (shredded Asiago, Parmesan & Romano)--it was yummy!! Helpful (3)