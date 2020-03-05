Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Rating: 4.27 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A tasty and healthy breakfast idea!

By ASHESGIZ

2 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan; add oats, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon, cinnamon, and ginger. Reduce heat to low and simmer, without stirring, until oatmeal is thickened, about 25 minutes.

  • Pour 3/4 cup milk into oatmeal, stir well, and cook for 10 minutes more. Spoon oatmeal into serving bowls and top with remaining 5 tablespoons milk, brown sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.

Cook's Note:

Maple syrup can be substituted for the brown sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 180.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2014
The aroma that comes from this while cooking is incredible. This is a healthy stick-to-your-ribs breakfast made with real pumpkin and spiced like pie. Make over your steel cut oats for fall with this recipe. Four stars only because I believe that it needs at least two tablespoons of brown sugar in the cooking process and then topped with a bit of brown sugar when served. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Angee
Rating: 1 stars
05/11/2020
I would not make this again. I followed the recipe exactly but it was bland and did not taste like pumpkin spice. I did not like the taste at all. I added more spices and sugar to make it tolerable, but I do not recommend. Read More
Reviews:
tinazim
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2015
This was a huge hit with my entire family! I didn't have steel cut oats on hand so I used Quaker oats instead. I used the ratio of oats to water on the package and it turned out fine. I did add 2T of brown sugar while it cooked and I'm glad I did. I think it needed that added sweetness. I will definitely make this one again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Chef V
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2017
I made some changes based on my diet..but still gave it 5 cause it was yummy! Used all water and rolled oats instead. Turned out great. Topped with maple syrup instead and almonds Read More
Helpful
(1)
Fiveards
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2016
Yum! I loved this recipe! Used Almond milk to make it even healthier. I love anything pumpkin and this was very good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heywood
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2018
Perfect recipe. Made mine with fresh pumpkin purée and replaced milk with soy. Finished with maple drizzle and toppings of my choice:) Read More
Casablancaise
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2019
Very good. I used old fashioned oats. I added about 1/4 teaspoon salt. I served a variety of nuts and dried fruits and some brown sugar on the side for the family members to top their oatmeal to taste. I made another time using pumpkin butter instead of pumpkin puree and omitted the sugar and the spices. It was even better this way. Read More
ArtsyAnne
Rating: 3 stars
10/27/2019
I made this recipe exactly as indicated. It smelled absolutely delicious when it was cooking but I was kinda disappointed with the flavor. To me it was very bland even with all the spices added. I had to really clobber it with maple syrup to give it flavor. Read More
Angee
Rating: 1 stars
05/11/2020
I would not make this again. I followed the recipe exactly but it was bland and did not taste like pumpkin spice. I did not like the taste at all. I added more spices and sugar to make it tolerable, but I do not recommend. Read More
Sariah Griffin
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2019
Another winning oatmeal recipe for me. I love oatmeal and always excited to try new combinations and recipes for it. Gave this a go and it was great. I will use a bit less milk next time as it was a bit runny but I will definitely make it again. Thank you. Read More
