Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

The aroma that comes from this while cooking is incredible. This is a healthy stick-to-your-ribs breakfast made with real pumpkin and spiced like pie. Make over your steel cut oats for fall with this recipe. Four stars only because I believe that it needs at least two tablespoons of brown sugar in the cooking process and then topped with a bit of brown sugar when served.
This was a huge hit with my entire family! I didn't have steel cut oats on hand so I used Quaker oats instead. I used the ratio of oats to water on the package and it turned out fine. I did add 2T of brown sugar while it cooked and I'm glad I did. I think it needed that added sweetness. I will definitely make this one again.
I made some changes based on my diet..but still gave it 5 cause it was yummy! Used all water and rolled oats instead. Turned out great. Topped with maple syrup instead and almonds
Yum! I loved this recipe! Used Almond milk to make it even healthier. I love anything pumpkin and this was very good!
Perfect recipe. Made mine with fresh pumpkin purée and replaced milk with soy. Finished with maple drizzle and toppings of my choice:)
Very good. I used old fashioned oats. I added about 1/4 teaspoon salt. I served a variety of nuts and dried fruits and some brown sugar on the side for the family members to top their oatmeal to taste. I made another time using pumpkin butter instead of pumpkin puree and omitted the sugar and the spices. It was even better this way.
I made this recipe exactly as indicated. It smelled absolutely delicious when it was cooking but I was kinda disappointed with the flavor. To me it was very bland even with all the spices added. I had to really clobber it with maple syrup to give it flavor.
I would not make this again. I followed the recipe exactly but it was bland and did not taste like pumpkin spice. I did not like the taste at all. I added more spices and sugar to make it tolerable, but I do not recommend.
Another winning oatmeal recipe for me. I love oatmeal and always excited to try new combinations and recipes for it. Gave this a go and it was great. I will use a bit less milk next time as it was a bit runny but I will definitely make it again. Thank you.