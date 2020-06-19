Blueberry Simple Syrup

This blueberry syrup is a flavored simple syrup that is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast or in pancake or waffle batter. It's also very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advance and stored in a glass jar in the refrigerator.
Vanessa Fregoso is my mom and she makes the best homemade food EVER!!!!! I eat home made dinner almost every night ( unless we go somewhere else ). I help her with the syrup but it gets messy. We eat the syrup on pancakes and waffles. Sometimes we make syrup with berries that are not- so- pretty and it still tastes good! She makes way more than syrup and I have been trying to tell her this is restaurant food. This syrup is better than bottled syrup. Try this syrup and you' ll love it just like I do !!!!!!!
I am rating this as a 3 because while it is lovely and delicious, it is not a simple syrup. It is in fact a compote. And no, I'm not "nitpicking" terminology. As chefs, mixologists at home or in industry, terms are terms. Simple as that. Again, this is a compote, not a simple syrup.
I would like to clarify a few things about this recipe: The blueberries can be strained out if you prefer just an infused simple syrup. I have found that a some of my children like the blueberries left in and some prefer not to have any, the choice is yours. The syrup will be thin and then depending on how you intend to use it, you can thicken it with a cornstarch + water combination. If you want to infuse a batter, then the original consistency should do fine (all things considered), however if you want to drizzle this over pancakes or waffles and want something closer to the consistency of pancake syrup then you should thicken this. Refrigerating this overnight will also help thicken the consistency slightly. A simple syrup by convention has equal parts sugar and water, however if this is too sweet for your intended use, and you make it again, don't forget to embrace the spirit of cooking and alter/add your own spin. Enjoy!
I love it. I did it on french toast and it was wonderful. Only change was to add 1 tbsp of corn starch that I mixed with water before adding 3/4 of the way through because I like my syrup a little thicker. thank you
On this cold January morning, I made this to go with pancakes. I only put in 1/2 of the sugar but also added a couple tablespoons of brown sugar for depth. I added nutmeg and vanilla. Used my hand blender to give it more of a syrupy consistency. Used cornstarch with water for a thickener. It was sooo delicious! I will be making this much more often! It is perfect!
I added in a dash of Vanilla and nutmeg. Using just a bit over the 1 cup of blueberries, I threw in about 1 tsp of corn starch to help thicken it up and had let it simmer uncovered for about 40 min or so to help thicken it up. You can add in more corn starch if you want it thick like syrup, but with the pancakes, the liquid soaks up nicely.
I made this cake because I had a huge amount of blueberries left over from a party. I made the "Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake Recipe" from this site to serve with. I had a few friends over for dinner that night and the whole cake and syrup was gone. My hubby said that this was one of the best deserts I have ever made and I cook A LOT! I will for sure be making this again. Company worthy for sure.
I made this as written, with one tiny exception. After reading that it was “too sweet” I added a bit of cinnamon. First batch tasted perfect, but did not thicken up as much as I had hoped so on the second batch I did add corn starch. Great recipe, and so versatile.
Perfect and simple. The perfect thing to make when the blueberries go on sale. This same recipe makes for a great blueberry jam if you boil it until it's thicker. I used a little less sugar than the recipe called for, about 3/4 cup, and I really like it a little less sweet.
I bought a case of 6 oz. containers of blueberries for $2.00 at a local market. Obviously, for that price, they were ripe and almost too squishy to eat so I found this recipe. I used 48 oz. of blueberries, and followed the recipe, modifying it a little with 2 cups sugar, 3 tablespoons cornstarch, 2 cups water, three teaspoons lemon juice, and cooked it for a really long time. While it was cooking we tested it on homemade pancakes. It is delicious. You could decrease sugar a little and decrease water a little if you like it more tangy and thicker.
Wonderful recipe! I was able to have my favorite, blueberry pancakes, without having to make a separate batch. Also, my daughter, who does not like blueberries, liked the syrup. I did use the cornstarch and water addition to make it thicker, more syrup consistency, and it worked wonderfully. I will definitely try with other fruits.
Easy, quick, and delicious as a topping for just about anything - Pancakes, Waffles, Ice Cream and Cheesecake are ones off the top of my head. I cut the recipe in half....*** I did have to add a pinch of Corn Starch at the end just to help thicken to my personal preference, but that's it!
My son wanted blueberry syrup for his pancakes. I found this simple and easy recipe online. It was soooooo good! My whole family loved it! No one thought it was too sweet and it really is incredibly simple. I did whisk a tablespoon of cornstarch to the cold water in the beginning. Then added the sugar and then the other ingredients. I also blended mine in my nutri ninja cup. It was perfect. Thank you for sharing this gem!
This is a very easy recipe to make. I used 1-1/2 cups of frozen blueberries slightly thawed before placing in the pot. I also slightly mashed in the pot to bring out more flavor. I look forward to picking fresh berries during blueberry season as they have the best flavor. I used the recommended addition of corn starch to thicken. My family loved this syrup and will make again.
I made this recipe before. Did half recipe with fresh clean blueberries and it’s came out great! Just made some again full recipe BUT with frozen blueberries and it did not thicken. Last time I did not add cornstarch like it suggested and it did thicken . So I suppose the recipe should suggest to use fresh blueberries and and alternate suggestion for when using frozen. I think the frozen contain more liquid for some reason and therefore maybe the use of the cornstarch as suggested below recipe would be necessary or use less water. And it could be made with less sugar (how much I don’t know, I am yet to experiment on it) . Compote, syrup, or what it may be called it was a great way to use fresh fruit instead of store bought pancake syrup. Overall the flavor was good.
I will definitely make it again! Big hit with my family
Diana Sotelo
Rating: 1 stars
07/03/2016
To be honest it was WAY too sweet. I had maybe a tablespoon of it and it made me Ill. Even my 3 year old said he didn't want to finish because "there's too much sugar." I didn't even say that out loud before he tried it. I'm not sure it would thicken the same way with less sugar, more water and more blueberries, but I'd try it. I also had to thicken with cornstarch and boil on med-high for almost 40 mins before it thickened to an acceptable texture.
The times for heating, simmering, and boiling were way off. It took me 10 minutes to dissolve the sugar and about 35-50 min. at a slow boil to render the mixture to the point where it started to thicken. Unless the recipe was supposed to result with really watery syrup something was not working correctly for me. I'm not sure where other folks get their blueberries or how big they are but my blueberries were half inch to three quarters of an inch across. That is normal in the northwest. So maybe the extra time it took to render my syrup down might be due the the size of the berries. Also it seemed like the end result was not very sweet. So I added an additional half cup of refined sugar and about a quarter cup of brown sugar because I like the earthier taste. Also my berries just seemed to be big floating golfballs so I took my puree soup blender to the whole pot of syrup while it was still simmering. It pureed most of the berries leaving a couple of dozen of the sugar cube sized orbs floating in the mix. I would have preferred something in-between.
Was very good on our waffles. Thanks for the inspiration Vanessa! But because I will most likely use it as a topping again, next time I will double the blueberries and dial back the sugar a bit and hope the cornstarch slurry will thicken it enough. But then maybe I will make it as stated and strain it and use it in an adult beverage. That would be yummy too!
Taste is great, probably because it's so simple. Only thing I'd change is I added arrowroot mixture instead of cornstarch AND reduced the full 15 minutes and it turned into a slime/jelly more than a syrup. So I would probably choose one or the other, the full reduction OR adding cornstarch/arrowroot. It's possible I reduced it a bit longer than 15 mins too. So easy and good though it deserves 5 stars.
I love the base for this. However I wanted it thicker so I didn’t cornstarch.I also added a few strawberries and a tablespoon of Rosemary. I love interesting fruit and herb combinations. Thanks for the recipe!
We have made this a few times, it is always so flavorful and delicious on pancakes or french toast, ice cream, yogurt ... Very easy to make and store in a mason jar in the fridge. Sometimes I add a little lemon juice and vanilla but it's not necessary.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2022
Made it for homemade pancakes. Was done by the time it took to fry the bacon.
This was fantastic! I was out of syrup for our pancake supper and made this. It was quick and perfect as is ( I forgot the lemon though and it was good without it). Made this for 3 adult heart eaters and we had plenty left for next time! Thank you for posting.
Very easy to make but I also added cornstarch to thicken . I believe a previous reviewer misunderstood when it was called ‘simple” syrup . I’m sure that in this case “simple” was meant to be interpreted as “easy”.
It is perfect for what it is- simple, quick and easy to make and good. It was oversweet until I added the lemon juice- but that is to be expected with a modified simple syrup, so I left the 5th star. Perfect for a quick batch for the kids on a Saturday morning! I made these changes and found it truly delicious: -I made a large batch: 2 quarts instead of 1 1/2 cups, or 64 servings instead of 12. Adjustments that follow were made for the larger batch. (I just went blueberry picking and came home with three mixing bowls full, so I figured I'd use a bunch!) -I added ~1/2 tsp vanilla extract and ~1/2 tsp imit. maple flavor. I found the plain syrup a little too simple for my taste, which made the sweetness overbearing. Adding such a small amount of flavor was just enough to enrich the blueberry without either the vanilla or the maple being detectable to me. -I used lime juice instead of lemon. This wasn't a preference or taste issue, I just didn't have any lemon juice in the fridge. I added half the required amount and tried it- and it was the perfect balance of sweet and tart, so I withheld the other half. I notice the slightest hint of bitterness (if I concentrate), so lemon juice is likely better, but if you do use lime, probably use half like I did. -I mashed the berries between two slotted spoons as they boiled. I wanted to get all the flavor out, since my intention was to strain them. Don't know if it did anything, but it couldn't hurt.
Hubby and I really liked it but I did not use straight cane sugar. I used my Truvia Baking Blend because we both have to watch our BS levels. Also it wasn’t has thick because I didn’t cook it long enough but that wasn’t a problem for us. The flavor was awesome, we love using/eating fresh produce!!
I will never buy bottled fruit syrup again! Very simple to make. I doubled the recipe to freeze to have ready when the berry syrup, pancake/ waffle making moment arises. This is very versatile ,and it is very easy to vary the types of berries that you can use in place of blueberries should you so desire. I used a strawberries, blackberries, and blueberry frozen medley. The waffles I made were not as good as this syrup!
The end result was good. I use 3/4 cup sugar and it was overly sweet, I added the tablespoon corn starch (mixed in 1tsp water) right before boil and it still took 40 minutes for a syrup consistency. I will try again with major tweaks.
Ok so I actually made this with the red huckleberries in my yard. I noticed the reviews saying it was too sweet so I just used a LITTLE less sugar (like didn't fill the cup all the way, but almost). The red huckleberries are so tart, so I didn't want to take too much sugar away. I also added just a bit of cinnamon, the corn starch to thicken, and used an immersion blender to completely blend the berries in. It made a beautiful, smooth looking red syrup that tastes like Christmas (too bad it's June, haha) and I will definitely be doing it again! This was a great recipe to bounce off of to create something of my own. Thanks for sharing!
You hit it out of the park on this one! This is way better than any of the store bought bottled blueberry syrups. My Fiancee and I went blueberry picking yesterday(Primadonna and Jewel Blueberries). We made the syrup last night and used it on blueberry pancakes this morning. This recipe will be our go to from now on. Thank you for sharing it!
Very yummy! I added the extra tablespoon of cornstarch mentioned at the bottom of the recipe for a thicker syrup and it came out great. My blueberries were a little tart so it cut the edge off the sweetness a bit which turned out still good.
i didn't know what to do about the chunks of blueberries so i took my immersion blender to this. it was really sweet, but the lemon juice really helped level it out to be sweet and tart. not sure what I'll put it on..... I'll see how well it goes over pancakes
