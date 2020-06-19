Blueberry Simple Syrup

It is perfect for what it is- simple, quick and easy to make and good. It was oversweet until I added the lemon juice- but that is to be expected with a modified simple syrup, so I left the 5th star. Perfect for a quick batch for the kids on a Saturday morning! I made these changes and found it truly delicious: -I made a large batch: 2 quarts instead of 1 1/2 cups, or 64 servings instead of 12. Adjustments that follow were made for the larger batch. (I just went blueberry picking and came home with three mixing bowls full, so I figured I'd use a bunch!) -I added ~1/2 tsp vanilla extract and ~1/2 tsp imit. maple flavor. I found the plain syrup a little too simple for my taste, which made the sweetness overbearing. Adding such a small amount of flavor was just enough to enrich the blueberry without either the vanilla or the maple being detectable to me. -I used lime juice instead of lemon. This wasn't a preference or taste issue, I just didn't have any lemon juice in the fridge. I added half the required amount and tried it- and it was the perfect balance of sweet and tart, so I withheld the other half. I notice the slightest hint of bitterness (if I concentrate), so lemon juice is likely better, but if you do use lime, probably use half like I did. -I mashed the berries between two slotted spoons as they boiled. I wanted to get all the flavor out, since my intention was to strain them. Don't know if it did anything, but it couldn't hurt.