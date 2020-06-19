Blueberry Simple Syrup

This blueberry syrup is a flavored simple syrup that is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast or in pancake or waffle batter. It's also very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advance and stored in a glass jar in the refrigerator.

By Vanessa Fregoso

15 mins
20 mins
35 mins
12
1 1/2 cups
Directions

  • Mix blueberries, water, and sugar together using a whisk in a small saucepan over low heat until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to medium and bring a gentle boil, stirring often, until syrup is thickened, about 15 minutes.

  • Whisk lemon juice into syrup; serve immediately or cool.

This recipe works nicely with other berries as well, such as strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries. If using raspberries and blackberries, the seeds can be strained out for a smoother syrup.

To make a thicker syrup that you can use on top of pancakes, stir in a mixture of 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1/2 tablespoon water into the syrup just before bringing it to a boil.

72 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
