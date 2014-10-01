Speedy French Onion Soup

Warm up with a bowl of this savory soup that's loaded with incredible flavor. Caramelized onions simmer with sweet onion soup and beef consommé. It's topped with cheesy garlic Texas toast and is so good you may want to double the recipe because it will be gone in a flash!

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat the butter in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 15 minutes or until well browned and caramelized, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir the soup, consomme and 1 soup can water in the saucepan and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Top each serving with 1 toast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 1130.2mg. Full Nutrition
