Quick Chicken Pot Pie from Campbell's Kitchen

I made it, but changed a lot. I started out with chicken legs, campbells cream of mushroom soup, mixed vegetables, Italian seasoning, 3 grands southern style biscuits ( thawed) unsalted butter, garlic powder, 1/2 small onion, a small amount of green onion, and red & yellow peppers that was left over from previous meal, 1/2 can of 14.5 oz. can Swanson 100% natural chicken broth(99% fat free) and 1 tsp of smart balance( light w/ flaxseed oil).First debone chicken pulling veins & vessels- cut into pieces, heat oil in skillet add chicken, Italian season & garlic powder cook 2 mins. Add other seasonings stir occasionally about 5 mins. Preheat oven to 350. Add a little h20(this will cut the sodium) add soup and broth continue cooking another 5 mins. Flatten biscuits to fit pan( leaving enough to cut into strips to put on top. Grease pan with butter, line w/biscuits,add chicken mixture, top w/remaining biscuit strips. Bake 25mins. Let cool 5mins. Bon-Appetite
I substituted Cream of Chicken soup (what I had on hand) adding onion powder and Italian seasoning, salt and pepper for taste and a can of Vegall mixed vegetables for the frozen; also had a single pie crust to use. Very easy and came out great!!
I have to eat gluten free but used this recipe without the soup (made a gravy instead) and used Gluten Free Bisquick. I was very happy with the results. The Bisquick had a slightly sweet taste so I might add a bit of seasoning to it next time to make it match better with the insides but I like sweet:) so I may just leave it. I have saved this recipe so I can do it again must mean I liked it!
I've been making this for years now. An amazing and easy recipe. I make it in throw away baking dishes and freeze for days when I'm away from home (so the boys won't starve) and days when I don't feel like cooking. Making them in 2 C Pyrex bowls allows for a tasty and easy work lunch.
I didn't care for this. Maybe it was because I used frozen vegetables (I tend to like fresh better).