Quick Chicken Pot Pie from Campbell's Kitchen

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

You can have a delicious pot pie on the table quickly and easily. A combination of cooked chicken, frozen veggies and creamy herb and garlic soup is topped with biscuit crust and baked to golden perfection. Give it a try, this is comfort food that's sure to become a family favorite!

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Stir the soup, chicken and vegetables in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the milk, egg and baking mix in a small bowl. Spread the batter over the chicken mixture.

  • Bake for 25 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.

Tips

Easy Substitution: You can substitute 1/2 of a 14.1-ounce package refrigerated pie crust (1 crust), at room temperature, for the milk, egg and baking mix. Unroll the crust over the chicken mixture in the pie plate. Press to the edge to seal. Cut several slits in the crust. Bake for 30 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 19g; cholesterol 108.7mg; sodium 706.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (11)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

catna48
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2015
I made it, but changed a lot. I started out with chicken legs, campbells cream of mushroom soup, mixed vegetables, Italian seasoning, 3 grands southern style biscuits ( thawed) unsalted butter, garlic powder, 1/2 small onion, a small amount of green onion, and red & yellow peppers that was left over from previous meal, 1/2 can of 14.5 oz. can Swanson 100% natural chicken broth(99% fat free) and 1 tsp of smart balance( light w/ flaxseed oil).First debone chicken pulling veins & vessels- cut into pieces, heat oil in skillet add chicken, Italian season & garlic powder cook 2 mins. Add other seasonings stir occasionally about 5 mins. Preheat oven to 350. Add a little h20(this will cut the sodium) add soup and broth continue cooking another 5 mins. Flatten biscuits to fit pan( leaving enough to cut into strips to put on top. Grease pan with butter, line w/biscuits,add chicken mixture, top w/remaining biscuit strips. Bake 25mins. Let cool 5mins. Bon-Appetite Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Amanda Devers
Rating: 2 stars
07/24/2015
I didn't care for this. Maybe it was because I used frozen vegetables (I tend to like fresh better). Read More
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
catna48
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2015
I made it, but changed a lot. I started out with chicken legs, campbells cream of mushroom soup, mixed vegetables, Italian seasoning, 3 grands southern style biscuits ( thawed) unsalted butter, garlic powder, 1/2 small onion, a small amount of green onion, and red & yellow peppers that was left over from previous meal, 1/2 can of 14.5 oz. can Swanson 100% natural chicken broth(99% fat free) and 1 tsp of smart balance( light w/ flaxseed oil).First debone chicken pulling veins & vessels- cut into pieces, heat oil in skillet add chicken, Italian season & garlic powder cook 2 mins. Add other seasonings stir occasionally about 5 mins. Preheat oven to 350. Add a little h20(this will cut the sodium) add soup and broth continue cooking another 5 mins. Flatten biscuits to fit pan( leaving enough to cut into strips to put on top. Grease pan with butter, line w/biscuits,add chicken mixture, top w/remaining biscuit strips. Bake 25mins. Let cool 5mins. Bon-Appetite Read More
Helpful
(7)
LindaLallyBurrell
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2019
I substituted Cream of Chicken soup (what I had on hand) adding onion powder and Italian seasoning, salt and pepper for taste and a can of Vegall mixed vegetables for the frozen; also had a single pie crust to use. Very easy and came out great!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Joan Briggs Wamsley
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2015
I have to eat gluten free but used this recipe without the soup (made a gravy instead) and used Gluten Free Bisquick. I was very happy with the results. The Bisquick had a slightly sweet taste so I might add a bit of seasoning to it next time to make it match better with the insides but I like sweet:) so I may just leave it. I have saved this recipe so I can do it again must mean I liked it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Nadezhda N Alcendor
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2016
I've been making this for years now. An amazing and easy recipe. I make it in throw away baking dishes and freeze for days when I'm away from home (so the boys won't starve) and days when I don't feel like cooking. Making them in 2 C Pyrex bowls allows for a tasty and easy work lunch. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Stephen VonElling
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2015
Loved it Read More
Helpful
(1)
Amanda Devers
Rating: 2 stars
07/23/2015
I didn't care for this. Maybe it was because I used frozen vegetables (I tend to like fresh better). Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022