Quick & Easy Chili
It just doesn't get any easier or more delicious than this! Sautéed ground beef, onion, beans and Mexican style tomato soup simmer together to make a quick and hearty chili that everyone will love.
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Tips
Ingredient Note: If using ground turkey instead of beef, spray the skillet with vegetable cooking spray before browning the turkey or use a nonstick skillet.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 92.8mg; sodium 774.1mg. Full Nutrition