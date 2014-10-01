Quick & Easy Chili

It just doesn't get any easier or more delicious than this! Sautéed ground beef, onion, beans and Mexican style tomato soup simmer together to make a quick and hearty chili that everyone will love.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the beef and onion in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.

  • Stir in the beans, chili powder, cumin and soup and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook for 10 minutes. Serve with the cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro.

Tips

Ingredient Note: If using ground turkey instead of beef, spray the skillet with vegetable cooking spray before browning the turkey or use a nonstick skillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 92.8mg; sodium 774.1mg. Full Nutrition
