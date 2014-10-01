Easy Tacos

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Serve these tasty tacos that get fabulous flavor from Mexican-style tomato soup. Your family can have this crunchy, and delicious dish on the table in just 20 minutes.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook the beef in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat. Season with salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Stir the soup in the skillet and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cook for 5 minutes or until the soup is reduced, stirring often.

  • Divide the beef mixture among the taco shells. Top with the lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 102.6mg; sodium 559.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

FaglordSupreme
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2016
Good Tacos Read More
Helpful
(5)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
FaglordSupreme
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2016
Good Tacos Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sara Jones
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2017
My parents supervised me on the tacos (actually burritos) and they loved it picture shown Read More
Helpful
(3)
Eric
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2016
The meat was great for tacos! Very basic but for minimal effort the flavour was good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Tarl Dewayne Bloys
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2017
The soup that was required wasn't available at my grocer so I used seasoned canned tomatoes instead. I also took the tomatoes and added a can of sliced potatoes (drained first) and cooked them in a sauce pan for about 30 minutes before adding them to the browned beef. It came out spectacularly and I will be doing this again soon. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2)
preston chef
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2021
good Read More
Jana soss
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2021
it is good Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022