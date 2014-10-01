Easy Chicken Enchiladas from Campbell's Kitchen

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Mexican night is made easy with these simple enchiladas that are ready in just 30 minutes. Mexican-style tomato soup, cooked chicken and Colby Jack cheese combine to make a scrumptious filling for warm flour tortillas. Baked until hot and bubbling, these cheesy chicken enchiladas are sure to earn rave reviews.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Stir 1/2 cup soup, the chicken and 1/2 cup cheese in a medium bowl.

  • Spoon about 1/4 cup chicken mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up the tortillas around the filling and place seam-side down into an 11x8x2-inch baking dish. Pour the remaining soup over the tortillas. Cover the baking dish.

  • Bake for 25 minutes or until the enchiladas are hot and bubbling. Top with the remaining cheese. Sprinkle with the cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 67.8mg; sodium 1087.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

Regisaurus
Rating: 4 stars
05/13/2015
My husband went crazy over this recipe:) He is already asking me to make it again! So easy and quick! Read More
Helpful
(4)

Most helpful critical review

Susan Kuper Vescovo
Rating: 1 stars
02/07/2019
A friend made this and didn t think it was very good. She had me come over and taste Terrible! Not authentic at all; I used to live in Mexico don t waste you time Read More
Reviews:
Jennifer Periard
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2016
I really liked this recipe and it was very easy to make. I did tweak it a bit though. I made it lower fat using low fat soup and cheese and whole wheat tortillas. I used steak as well. I figured it should taste mexican so I added chili powder a dash of cayenne pepper and some garlic salt. It had a perfect kick. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lillian Walsh
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2019
I made it with cream of chicken soup. I will definitely make this again. Read More
bethanyann
Rating: 3 stars
07/29/2016
It was ok there needs more sauce Read More
