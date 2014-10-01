Creamy Poblano Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese goes from ordinary to extraordinary with the addition of sautéed fresh vegetables and creamy poblano & queso soup. This crowd-pleasing casserole is incredibly good, easy to prepare and sure to earn rave reviews!

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and pepper and cook for 5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Add the tomato and garlic to the saucepan and cook and stir for 1 minute. Season with the salt and black pepper.

  • Stir in the soup and milk and heat to a boil. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Stir in the macaroni. Sprinkle with the cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 419.8mg. Full Nutrition
