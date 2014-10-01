Chicken Chilaquiles from Campbell's Kitchen

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Mexican-inspired dish features a combination of shredded cooked chicken, tomato chipotle soup, onion, garlic, cheese and crispy tortilla strips. It's easy to prepare, super delicious and guaranteed to be a hit at your dinner table!

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Arrange the tortilla strips on 2 baking sheets.

  • Bake for 10 minutes or until the tortilla strips are crisp and lightly browned. Reserve 5 tortilla strips.

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and oregano and cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic and cook and stir for 1 minute.

  • Stir in the soup and water and heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Stir in the chicken and black pepper and cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling.

  • Stir in the remaining tortilla strips and cook until the mixture is hot. Remove the skillet from the heat. Sprinkle the chicken mixture with the cheese. Top with the reserved tortilla strips and the cilantro, if desired. Serve with the lime wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 773.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
Mary
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2016
Yummy! Read More
juju11
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2015
I was actually surprised how good this was! I have to admit tho I didn't use the Campbell's soup I used Herdez instead and although I wouldn't consider this anywhere near authentic Mexican food or chilaquiles it was really good! Read More
Kristine Ruff
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2015
I will definitely make it again! I did add about 1/8-1/4 tsp of salt which made it perfect for this family. Read More
