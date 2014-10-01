Chicken & Corn Chowder

This comfort food classic is chock full of flavor and ready in 25 minutes. Cooked chicken, creamy herb and garlic soup, potatoes, corn, bacon and milk simmer together for incredible chowder that's an absolute winner!

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the soup, potato, corn, milk, chicken and bacon in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-high heat to a boil.

  • Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 391.7mg. Full Nutrition
