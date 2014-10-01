Cheesy Poblano Chicken Enchiladas

Corn tortillas are rolled around a delicious filling of chicken, creamy poblano soup, salsa and cheese and baked until hot and bubbling. Best of all, it takes just 45 minutes to have this southwestern favorite ready to serve.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Stir the chicken, 1/2 cup soup, the salsa and cheese in a medium bowl.

  • Stir the remaining soup and the milk in a small bowl.

  • Divide the chicken mixture among the tortillas. Roll up the tortillas around the filling. Place the filled tortillas, seam-side down, into an 11x8x2-inch baking dish. Pour the soup mixture over the filled tortillas. Cover the baking dish.

  • Bake for 30 minutes or until the enchiladas are hot and bubbling.

Tips

Serving Suggestion: Top with chopped tomato, sliced green onion and fresh cilantro leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 17.5g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 541mg. Full Nutrition
