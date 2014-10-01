Black Bean & Beef Empanadas

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Empanada dough is filled with a tasty combination of ground beef, onion, black bean soup and queso fresco and is baked until golden perfection. They're loaded with flavor and guaranteed to become a weeknight favorite.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the beef, onion and salt and cook until the beef is well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.

  • Reduce the heat to medium. Stir the soup in the skillet and cook until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the queso fresco.

  • Spoon about 1/3 cup beef mixture in the center of each dough circle. Brush the edges of the dough circles with water. Fold the dough in half over the filling. Crimp the edges with a fork to seal. Brush the empanadas with the egg. Place the empanadas onto a baking sheet.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until the empanadas are golden brown.

Tips

Serving Suggestion: Delicious served with salsa, guacamole or sour cream for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 56.3mg; sodium 568.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Lynn Buck
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2015
They have discontinued this soup so added cilantro a can of black beans beef consume and cheddar soup. Turned out tasty and very filling. Used the small empanada discs. Will make them again! Read More
marianne
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2015
Yum although I added corn! Read More
SParks
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2019
I couldn t find the soup so I used a can of La Costena black beans and fresh cilantro. I added the cumin and a seeded jalapeño to the beef when it was browning. Everything else was basically the same. It did need salt since I wasn t using a condensed soup. I enjoyed them. They filled the craving. Next time I might add some crushed tomato. I served with sour cream sliced avocado and Herdez roasted salsa verde. Read More
Josephine Wood
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2016
Made this for the seniors at the local center & served with Pork Posole what a hit! Read More
carolinablue
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2017
I omitted the Campbell soup and instead created a tomato sauce using 1 small can of crushed tomatoes w/ jalapeños cumin 1TBS of molasses chill powder garlic powder black pepper and 2TBS of tomato paste blended in food processor. I added this to ground beef after draining fat. Also I added cilantro and corn. Read More
