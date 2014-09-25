Sandy's Super Sugar Cookies

1 of 118

Rating: 5 stars I am a Cookie Decorating Instructor and I have always used and given to my students a recipe from a very good Cookie Decorating Book. I compared the two recipes and they were almost identical EXCEPT for the baking soda and cream of tartar. My usual recipe does not have those two ingredients . What a difference these two make. The cookies did not spread and they seem lighter in taste. This is my new favorite recipe. A hint for bakers to roll cookie dough. Roll between two sheets of PARCHMENT paper right after mixing. You can use long dowel rods 1/4" on each side of your parchment. paper to get perfect thickness cookies. I use perfection sticks purchased on line for this purpose. The sticks come in three thicknesses for different doughs. Refrigerate sheets of dough until cold. Cut out your cookies and move to baking sheet while cold. You can reroll the cookie dough . WAX PAPER does NOT work for rolling the dough. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I just bought a new set of cookie cutters, and I just HAD to try them NOW, lol. These cookies are DELICIOUS!!!!! The only change I made was that I needed a bit more flour, so I used about 1/4 cup extra, and that was perfect. Oh, and I didn't measure the vanilla, but I think I used closer to 1 tsp (the more the better, IMO). The dough was super easy to work with, but if you think it's a little too soft, just throw it in the fridge for about 30 minutes, and that should do the trick. I've made lots and LOTS of cut out/sugar cookies, and this recipe is one of the best that I've tried. I halved the recipe and got 26 cookies, which is perfect for us. They did not spread, which was something I was worried about, so YAY!!!! They did puff a bit, but once they began to cool, they settled back down. This recipe was just what I was looking for...simple to make, easy to roll, kept their beautiful shape and were tender, buttery goodness. I will def be using this recipe...A LOT~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :) Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars Finally, after years and countless batches of trying to make the perfect sugar cookie, this recipe delivers on all my expectations! They are buttery, crispy and just plain delicious! They certainly don't need frosting but taste amazing either way. Thank you for sharing! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Great easy recipe! I got about 60 cookies out of it using mixed christmas cookie cutters! Made them with my toddler! Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars Way too much flour. I have a huge bowl of crumbly dough that has no chance of sticking together. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Best Sugar Cookie EVER! I'm a Family and Consumer Science teacher so I bake a lot. I've never had much luck with cutout cookies but saw this recipe in the Allrecipes magazine and thought I'd give it a try. BEST RECIPE EVER- came out perfect. Followed recipe exact. Did try the alteration it suggested with coconut almond extract and sliced almonds. Make sure to use angel flake coconut like it says- "regular" coconut you normally get in the store doesn't work very well. Tasted good- weren't pretty though. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars After I read the Dec/Jan issue of the magazine I just had to try. I made this with the cherry/oat ginger and chocolate/malt mix-ins. My two teen boys said they were too close to call a winner because they are all so good! I also froze half of each flavored dough to use closer to Christmas in a snap. This is a keeper. Thank you for this recipe. It's perfect! Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars This was the absolute worst cookie recipe. The dough had waaaay too much flour, it was too crumbly and would not come together, and I followed the recipe exactly. Helpful (5)