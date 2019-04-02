Easy Baked Macaroni and Cheese
This easy baked macaroni and cheese dish will make your guests beg for seconds!
This easy baked macaroni and cheese dish will make your guests beg for seconds!
This was delicious BUT I made a lot of modifications. Following other reviews, I doubled the sauce part and tripled the cheese. I even had to take out some of the macaroni because there wasn't enough sauce to make it as cheese as I like. I used some chedder, pepper jack & gorgonzola. I mixed it all together instead of layering. I mixed in breadcrumbs with the parmesean cheese. I added white pepper, garlic powder & onion powder. I also mixed in a lot of jalapeno peppers & a little bit of juice. My boyfriend is a jalapeno fiend. The result is delicious! If you're expecting stovetop mac & cheese w/ processed cheese...this isn't the recipe for you! This is BAKED mac & cheese! I will add this to my notebook of recipes to make again!Read More
Well as I write this review, I am sitting at my desk at work actually having leftovers from Thanksgiving. I was somewhat please with this recipe. I followed the advise from some of the other reviews and I do agree that you WILL NEED more sauce. I also suggest that you do not use the whole package of noodles unless you 2 1/2 the sauce. I was pretty satified with my macaroni but if I would have put more sauce in I would be extremely happy. It was ok, and the sour cream makes it taste better. I did not use any butter in my recipe, I do not think it is needed. Other than that it was a good recipe.Read More
This was delicious BUT I made a lot of modifications. Following other reviews, I doubled the sauce part and tripled the cheese. I even had to take out some of the macaroni because there wasn't enough sauce to make it as cheese as I like. I used some chedder, pepper jack & gorgonzola. I mixed it all together instead of layering. I mixed in breadcrumbs with the parmesean cheese. I added white pepper, garlic powder & onion powder. I also mixed in a lot of jalapeno peppers & a little bit of juice. My boyfriend is a jalapeno fiend. The result is delicious! If you're expecting stovetop mac & cheese w/ processed cheese...this isn't the recipe for you! This is BAKED mac & cheese! I will add this to my notebook of recipes to make again!
I added a full can of the evaporated milk and added a healthy slab of Velveeta after reading other reviews of this recipe. On it's own it's a good recipe, with a bit of tweaking it's a very good recipe.
My hubby and I just loved this recipe. It's quick and easy to make and very tasty. I think maybe the people that complained about it being too dry may have used a 9x13 pan. The recipe doesn't state what size to use so I made it in a 8x8 pan. I think a larger pan would cause the pasta to cook too quickly and become very dry.
I love this recipe. Very tasty and not alot of work! I made it for a family pot luck and I have been asked for the recipe many times, there is also a request for it at the next Baby shower coming up. I did make one change, when I double the recipe, I used 3 eggs instead of 4 and added an extra cup of milk to make it a little creamier, Where it is such a large amount I found it needed the little extra
My family liked this one! We have been trying different recipes for mac and cheese, and this one got the best reviews!
I almost did'nt make this cause of the bad reviews,but i am glad I did! It was delish and not dry at all. Just goes to show you that you need to try a recipe for yourself!
After reading the reviews, I double the sauce but not the eggs & it was fabulous! I made enough for 40 people (using 2 large pans) & it was easy to make the entire batch at one time. There would not have been enough sauce if I had not doubled it.
As suggested by many others, I doubled the ingredients for the milk mixure as well as the cheeses. My whole family loved it. I'm already being hounded for another batch!
My family loves this recipe and I have made it numerous times. My friends always ask me to make it for get togethers too. I dont change much - I just leave out the butter on top (dont need any more fat for such a high calorie recipe). Thanks for sharing!
I made a lot of changes, but it turned out to be the best Macaroni and cheese I have ever had! Used 1 cup of milk instead of the evaporated, a 500ml tub of sour cream, and 3 cups of cheese. I used half extra old white cheddar, and for the other half I used a leftover bag of Kraft Italiano cheese. (mozzarella, emmental, parmesan and provolone.) I also added added a pinch or two of garlic powder and a very very finely chopped jalapeno pepper. After topping it with the cheese and melted butter I put a good layer of panko crumbs. The jalapeno (which was well cleaned, I used it for flavour not spice) and panko crust made it amazing! There was plenty of sauce for the noodles. This has gone into my 'favourites' book!!!
Well as I write this review, I am sitting at my desk at work actually having leftovers from Thanksgiving. I was somewhat please with this recipe. I followed the advise from some of the other reviews and I do agree that you WILL NEED more sauce. I also suggest that you do not use the whole package of noodles unless you 2 1/2 the sauce. I was pretty satified with my macaroni but if I would have put more sauce in I would be extremely happy. It was ok, and the sour cream makes it taste better. I did not use any butter in my recipe, I do not think it is needed. Other than that it was a good recipe.
I have made this three times now, and each time did something different but each time was delicious in different ways! The first time I used Reduced fat Cheddar cheese, Fat free milk instead of evaporated milk, and whole wheat elbows. This was a little bit healthier then the original recipe but still delicious! The second time, I made it for a Work Holiday party and I doubled the Sour Cream mixture and added extra Cheddar Cheese. Then I accidently added "Sweetened Condensed milk" instead of Evaporated. Most of my co-workers loved the sweet twist! I didn't though, I don't like sweet food. Then for Thanksgiving I made it again, used Evaporated milk, Doubled the Cheese, doubled the sour cream mixture, and added extra Seasoned salt, & pepper but only used 3 eggs instead of doubling! This was absoultely delicious and now my family wants this for every get together! One more tip... I always add a layer of bread crumbs to the top along with the parmesan cheese! This makes it crispy and makes it have a great presentation! This is an absolutely delicious dish! Thanks!
Wow-- it was so easy! Condensed milk comes in 12 ounce cans, and I didn't want to have a partial can sitting in the fridge, so I used the whole thing. Turned out great! We also added seasoned bread crumbs to the top, and it added a nice texture! Forgot the butter-- no one missed it. A 2.5-quart (80-ounce) chafing dish was the perfect size.
The people who gave this a bad review doesn't know how to cook. It was good and creamy. of course I made some minor changes. I didn't follow the directions to the exact amount. That's where everyone that gave it a bad review went wrong. I just added everything to the pan and mixed it all together. I didn't add egg. Just a lot of sour cream, butter, and a little regular milk. I added a ton of cheese. I used shredded sharp cheddar, shredded monterey jack, and some mozzarella. it turned out creamy. I just added enough stuff to where it looked right for the amount I was making.
I didn't read the other reviews until AFTER I'd made this and it came out AWESOME! VERY minor changes .. no evap'd milk so I used reg milk same amount, and did not add seasoning salt. I eyeballed the cheese using both Cheddar and Mozarella - almost a full bag of each using layering technique. This was DELISH and super cheesy .. my son came back for 2nds and then asked if he could have for breakfast the next day!! THANK YOU!!! Saved this for another day!!!
I was skeptical to make this just because the reviews were mixed, but I took a lot of the reviewers advice. I used 12 oz of evaporated milk, one egg, and not quite double but more cheese and it was fantastic!! We loved it.
This Mac n cheese was amazing! As others reviewers said DOUBLE THE SAUCE! I actually had to double the recipe and triple the sauce because it was for more people. Don't be afraid to be as generous as you want with the cheese. I added loads of cheddar, and about a cup of grated Parmesan. Instead of layering, I mixed the sauce in a bowl, then stirred in the cheese and Mac in the same bowl. Then pored in the dish and voila, it was perfect. I also added white pepper (instead of black) and garlic powder. Next time I will try to with more cheeses. This is definitely a keeper!
I halved the package of pasta but kept everything else the same. I am glad I did because reviewers said it was dry with the whole amount of macaroni. I used a Tarragon Cheddar and a Lionza Swiss from Fiscalani cheese. I baked mine covered for 30 mins and topped with bread crumbs and baked an additional 10 mins. This was really good and I will make again.
Very good, followed other users advise like add a whole can of evaporated milk, add more cheese and use a smaller pan. It turned out excellent and my two daughters (the critics here) loved it and ate their meals in record time.
I really liked this recipe. The changes I made were: I used 1 12oz can of evaporated milk, and doubled the cheeses. I mixed it altogether instead of layering, with the exception of the fresh paremesan cheese that went on top. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
This is a good start for a recipe. I made it with twice the amount of the milk mixture, and i think almost three cups of cheddar. I also stirred the pasta with the milk mixture and poured that into the 8x8 dish, and then layered cheese, rather than layering the pasta and milk mixture seperatly. I recommend adding some of your own spices to the mixture - i used some white pepper and onion powder to give it a little more of a bite. I also topped it with bread crumbs to give some mixed textures. It turned out wonderfully, the most important thing to remember is you need LOTS of the milk mixture, twice as much as recommended, and LOTS and LOTS of cheese.
My kids won't eat the boxed stuff anymore! Really good the next day too.
Good flavor but a little on the dry side even though I used only half of the macaroni. Thought it would be much creamier.
I've made this a few times; I used mozzarella instead of parmesan once, but both taste wonderful. Always a great hit! ;)
My kids watch this cook in the oven like they might watch their favorite movie. A slight addition is that I combine rice crispies, shredded cheese, and butter, and then use this as the topping. It gives it a nice crunchy texture, and prevents the top noodles from getting overcooked.
This recipe is a keeper for me :). I've been looking for a good Mac & Cheese recipe for months. After watching a few of the videos on the site, I decided to give this recipe a try. I did double the sauce receipe (minus the eggs). I mixed in 1 cup of sharp shredded cheddar cheese into the cheese sauce, and I also mixed in the Parmesean cheese into the cheese sauce, as well. Mixed my noodles into the cheese mixture. I sprayed my pan with Pam, poured half of the mixture into the pan, topped it with about a cup of sharp cheddar cheese, poured the rest of the mixture into the pan, and topped that off with enough sharp cheddar cheese to cover the mixture. Sprinkled some seasoned bread crumbs across the top, and poured the melted butter on. Cooked for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Turned out pretty tasty!
I picked this recipe because it looked super quick and easy with minimal ingredients and didn't recquire the need to make a white sauce. The flavor is way too bland. It needs spices; garlic, onion, dry mustard and maybe a pinch of cayenne. I followed the advice of other reviews and used the sauce on only 8 oz of pasta shells.Which was good, since 16 oz would have made it too dry. I did not layer the ingredients. I stirred them all together and poured into a 8x8 pan. I used fat free sour cream and 2 % sharp cheddar. Instead of butter I drizzled with roasted garlic olive oil. I went ahead and added the whole 5 oz can of evaporated milk. Couldn't see throwing away that last ounce of milk. Has potential but as, flavorless.
This is really good! I will make this again! I will leave the butter out next time because as the cheese cooks, it seems to make its own "grease". I may leave out 1 egg next time too. How can this be creamier? Maybe adding more sour cream? I did add extra cheese too. Pretty good! Ive never used Parmesean in Mac & Cheese, what a great surprise! Great Job! :O)
My family enjoyed this on Christmas. The only thing that I did different from the recipe was add some velvetta cheese. It made it the best ever!!!!!
This was quite a yummy baked mac and cheese! After reading other reviews, I cut the pasta down (used about 2 cups of whole wheat elbow) and kept the sauce ingredients as is except only used 1 egg. I think even doing this, I could have either used a bit less pasta or increased the sauce a bit. I ended up mixing fresh parm with fresh bread crumbs to the top and baked it covered for 30 min and then uncovered for 10-15, also omitting the butter. Great recipe, will try again with more sauce or less pasta!
I thought this recipe was terrible. You think mac and cheese is good comfort food, but I really didn't like this recipe. I added italian bread crumbs on top, and my family said that was the best part. I don't plan to make this again.
Love this recipe !! :) favorited by my friends and family, now a classic dish in our home !! :) Thank you :)
Very good and cheesy. I listened to the reviews and doubled the sauce mixture. And, I added some extra seasonings (cayenne, garlic powder, seasoned salt, etc.)
I used Trader Joes brand fat free greek yogurt instead of sour cream. This was very good, creamy, and delicious. I did add more salt than it called for.
This recipe makes a lot! I changed things a little, as do most people. I used an 8 ounce block of chedder and an 8 ounce block of swiss. I omitted the parmesean since I didn't have any. I didn't have all the sour cream either, so I only used 4 ounces. To make this not so dry, as others have complained it was, I added an entire stick of melted margarine, rather then the 1 tablespoon it called for. This helped the "dryness" factor and improved the taste a lot. I used italian bread crumbs on the top. The whole family loved this one! Next time, I think I'll make a cassarole out of it with added meat and veggies! YUMMY!
I made changes like every one else. But this is a great basic starter recipe for those making it for the first time. I used lite sour cream and four different cheeses. Came out great. Thanks.
I baked this in a 9x13 inch pan and it came out very dry. It seemed too dry even before I baked it. I think it needs more milk and a lot more cheese. I used Sargento mild cheddar cheese and the whole thing tasted bland. If you like your macaroni and cheese rich, moist and cheesy, then this recipe is not for you.
My husband and I loved it! I added the breadcrumb topping from John Thorne's mac & cheese recipe (Toasted Bread Crumbs, 1 cup fresh bread crumbs, 1 pinch salt, 1 1/2 tbsp unsalted butter -- melted) and it was absolutely delicious. Definitely a keeper!
Kids loved it! Used 1 cup evap. milk, 3/4 stick of butter and reduced fat sour cream; didn't layer as recipe calls, but mixed milk mixture all together then poured over the hot pasta, stirred in cheese and butter and sprinkled bread crumbs on top. Baked in covered round casserole for 20 minutes and baked uncovered for an additional 10 minutes. Very easy. This is not a Velveeta type mac and cheese, but really very moist.
We doubled the sauce and cheese like other reviewers recommended. Best homemade macaroni and cheese I have ever had.
I made this as a side dish for Thanksgiving dinner. The flavor is there, but I should have read through the reviews before attempting. This version lacked moisture and the 'creamy' factor. If I had to redo it, I would definitely add more evap milk and some Velveeta. I reheated the macaroni in the oven which dried it out even more. My brother-in-law even teased me about it and dubbed it Macaroni Meatloaf, yet he had two servings. Not bad but could be better.
I THOUGHT IT WAS VERY DRY AND WAS HOPING FOR CREAMY AND IT WAS NOT. i WISH i HAD READ OTHER REVIEWS. eVERYONE WHO SAID IT WAS GREAT HAD ALL MODIFIED IT AND ADDED OTHER THINGS . wILL KNOW FOR NEXT TIME
Delicious, Fast & Easy Recipe! This was very good! I did throw in a little Fancy Shredded Parmesan cheese in with the cheddar and then used that to sprinkle on the top and everyone loved it.
Excellent! Plenty of sauce and flavor!
This is a good mac and cheese but not the best.. I was out of shredded cheddar cheese so I used deli sliced cheese that I tore up into pieces!! I used regular milk in place of the evaporated milk and left out the eggs well because I was out of them.
I'm glad I read the reviews.I put a whole can of evaporated milk,veveta cheese slices, sharp cheddar,and parm cheese on top with extra butter and butter cracker rounds. It was delish...
I made this for Thanksgiving and it wasn't too greasy and it was one of the better dishes I made.
This was easy and absolutely delish!
Was nervous about making homemade mac & cheese since I never had! I made it for Thanksgiving this year for the 1st time and it turned out wonderful! Is definitely a keeper and will be made again!!
I doubled the cheese sauce (not the eggs) and didn't add butter and it still tasted great. I sliced strips of colby jack from a block and placed it on the botton with a *little* bit of velveeta, muenster and shredded cheese. Then I poured 1/2 the cheese sauce in the bottom. I placed the noodles on top of this, then added the rest of the sauce on top and added more cheese. I took it out after 10 minutes and stirred everything together and baked it for the remainder of the time. Everything turned out great and cheesy!
Like others, I thought this recipe is a good start but needs help. I added more a little more cheese and some chopped onion and it still was a little bland. Next time I will add much more cheddar same amount of parmesan, more milk, 1 less egg, more salt and possibly some ground beef, stewed tomatoes and more onion. Thanks Daphanie for getting me started.
I like this recipe. It was a hit with friends last night. I added a little bacon and toasted ritz crackers for the crust. It came out awesome! Can't wait to make it again! It was so easy.
Yes, this is a good base recipe. But I followed some advice from other reviewers. You definitely need 2 cans of evaporated milk. I just used my own judgement with the cheese and also added velveeta. The only thing I forgot to do was add the season salt and pepper. However, the mac and cheese came out great. I will definitely make this again with the modifications.
Hmmm...I have made this recipe twice now. The first time it turned out wonderfully. The second time it didn't turn out so good. I'm thinking that it was probably an error on my part, although I'm not sure what was different. I think I will make this again though, because the first time was so wonderful.
I have made this about 3 times and everytime I do I have done things a little different. I have always used more of what it calls for, doubled or almost doubled it. It comes out great everytime! If you use this recipe as a guide you cant go wrong. Easy and yummy! Everyone that has tried it wants to know the recipe. Thanks so much for this, have been looking for a good recipe for about 10yrs or more.
very Yummy but not creamy. I am still looking for a creamy mac and cheese recipe.
Having never made macaroni and cheese from scratch before, I wanted to try a recipe that was relatively easy to make. This one hit the mark, and it was very tastey. A great recipe to make if you're looking for a traditional dish without a lot of extras.
Very dry, although flavor good, no one liked it. Had read the reviews & doubled the milk, sour cream & parmesan. More than doubled cheddar and added 1 1/2c Velveeta.I took this to a cookout & it sat for about 1 hour before we ate so maybe that was problem but kept it warm with towels not in oven.
I tweaked this alot, but I believe that basically this is the best mac and cheese I've ever had! I'll bet it was the sour cream base! Thank You
Yeah - 5 stars from me! After reading your reviews, I added 1/2 onion and microwaved it with the 2 tbsp butter. I added dry mustard, a touch of cayenne pepper. As some of you suggested, I added a whole can of milk and doubled the cheese. I served 50 servings of this at our soup kitchen. They loved it and no one said "where's the meat?" Thanks for everyone's help in taking a good recipe and making it awesome!
This was very strong tasting. I added extra cheese and only 12 ounces of macaroni. I served it as a main dish, but would serve it as a side dish next time. I loved it, but husband didn't mind it.
Really yummy, rich, filling. I made some modifications - doubled the evaporated milk, used cavatappi noodles, added more cheese and put the parm exclusively on top. I didn't use butter and put in a lot of garlic salt. Sometimes I add a package of thawed frozen spinach. Sometimes I substitute plain whole milk yogurt for sour creme. It is a winning casserole!
I thought this recipe was great because I had most of the ingredients in my kitchen. There were a couple things that I changed: I covered the whole dish with cheddar cheese since 1 1/2 cups didn't seem like enough. Also, I decided not to pour melted butter on the top. This was definetly a crowd pleaser!
It turned out really eggy. The texture was disappointing when I was expecting creamy and got chunky. Ususally my husband wolfs down whatever I make, but for this he didn't. It was a little bland too.
If you are looking for a creamy, cheesy macaroni and cheese, this is NOT it. This was very dry and too flavorless, even after adding more milk. I've tried many kinds of macaroni and cheese and this was my least favorite.
My wife enjoyed this quite a bit, but I did not. Sour cream is not a subtle flavor, and its way too strong for me personally to enjoy. I guess if you like sour cream flavored mac and cheese thats really easy to make, this is for you. If you don't care for a sour cream flavor in your mac and cheese, this probably isn't the recipe for you.
This is the one and only mac and cheese I have ever enjoyed (seriously!). I recommend using an 8x8 pan to avoid the drying out issue.
I used double the milk and sour cream and it was really good. I just wish that it was creamier. I don't think I had enough cheese, cheddar or monetary jack. We threw out our cheese grater and I had to cut the cheese in small thin slices to give the texture of the shredded cheese which took a long time to do. I also cooked it longer because it seemed not cooked in the middle, that may have caused the lack of creaminess.
Not a bad recipe ... made it for Thanksgiving, and while everyone liked it, nobody went back for seconds. I would have given it 4 stars if it wasn't such an expensive dish to prepare.
Best homemade mac n' cheese I've ever made! I think it's the sour cream that gives it the extra creaminess the other recipes had been missing. Very good!
This recipe was great. I increased the sauce because it didn't look like enough. I added an extra egg, used a whole can (12 oz) of evaporated milk, and a 16 oz container of sour cream. I also threw in a tsp of garlic powder and lots of extra cheese. It was huge hit.
This comes out perfect every time. Not pretentious, not difficult, just comforting and tasty.
I tried this version of baked mac & cheese and it turned out well. I made a small adjustment and added more cheese. The next time I will try more of the milk mixture as well. I am satisfied and will try it again.
Not great- we won't make again :(
I made this and it was good. But it reminded us of how we make our homemade one so we made the recipie our own and changed a few things and added a few things. but u should definetly make it
I listened to all the advice from the other reviews and it turned out pretty good. I did use reduced fat chedder and fat free sour cream to reduce the calories a little.
My husband has been after me for years to make good old fashioned mac and cheese like his grandma used to. After eating this recipe when I made it - he doesn't even like grandma's as much and mine has moved to his number one favorite!
Very dry, not cheesy enough
This was easy to make but it was super bland. I even doubled the sauce mix, doubled the amount of cheese, added onion powder, garlic and cayenne and it still didn't taste like anything. The sauce was never "done" (and it curdled) while the noodles overcooked. It needs a lot more salt and butter.
I've used this recipe a few times now with great results each time. I adjust it slightly but overall this is a great base to use and a wonderful starter. I add Velveeta as a previous review suggested and I scale it down a bit because it's just my husband and I, but I use the same amount of evaporated milk and sour cream.
This was wonderful. I added some Velveta just to give it a slight creamy texture but still the dish came out very homstyle baked mac. I also used rice pasta because we eat wheat free. Most rice pastas can get a bit mushy with mac & cheese but with baking it, it came out tasting just the same as regular noodles. My whole family loved it and I'll be sure to make this again and again.
I have made this a few times. Comes out great everytime! I do double/triple the amount of cheese and I use a whole can of milk. I don't layer mine either, I just mix everything together then put an extra layer of cheese on top. My hubby loves it!
A wonderful recipe. I gave it 4 stars because it could have been a little bit moister even though I took it out of the oven just as the top was browning. Next time I will make more of the milk mixture. Also, this would be great with chicken or tuna added. The egg in the recipe makes the dish satisfying. Husband liked it, I will make it again.
awesome recipe ~ pairs up nicely with spicy sausage for a really yummy dinner :)
This turned out soupy and flavorless.
Awesome recipe, I doubled the milk and sour cream, then added a ton more cheese. i never can make enough. everybody loves it!!
definitely double the milk sauce
I thought this was really good - a tangier spin on regular baked macaroni and cheese. I was out of evaporated milk so I used extra regular milk which made the sauce runnier than I think it would've been if I had followed the recipe exactly. I did use a little extra cheese on top. Will definitely make this again.
The cheese part was clumpy / did not turn into a sauce. Maybe I did something wrong for the cheese. This recipe would probably be a lot better with half as much pasta as called for.
Easy and tasty but would have preferred cheesier/creamier -- even tho added more based on other recipes. I used the entire can (12oz) of reduced fat 2% condensed milk and 2 cups to shredded mild cheddar. I mixed all ingredients instead of layering.
This was good! I had some bacon in the fridge that I needed to use, so I cooked it up and used it in the recipe. I also added a little bit of red pepper flakes to the milk mixture to add more flavor. I have tried many different macaroni and cheese recipes, and my husband said this one was the best so far.
This recipe was SO bland. not enough cheese and not creamy at all, the driest i ever seen. All you could taste was mac noodles!
Not bad. Ended up putting a full can of milk and extra cheese after reading the reviews, as well as chopped up left over ham from Easter dinner (boiled it in with the pasta in order to reduce the saltiness), and used penne as I didn't have macaroni. Also threw in a pinch of cayenne as I think it goes great with old cheddar. Lots of leftovers as it made so much. Will be making it again.
First time ever making baked macaroni and cheese and it was delicious. Could have been a little more cheesier, but was very easy.
Very easy and very good. My kids loved it! I am sure this will be a family favorite.
I loved the recipe. I did make a few modifications to it. First of all I doubled the cheese and milk and used 3 eggs. I also fresh jalapenos and chicken breast. It turned out great and filling. we had leftovers for a couple nights.
With a few changes this recipe is a great start for awesome baked mac-n-chez. I started with a 12oz. box of pasta. I doubled the cheese mixture except for the eggs and substituted swiss for parmesan. I also added a little cumin and brown mustard to the mix like my mom does. I then added frozen peas, topped it off w/ crushed bbq potato chips, and omitted the butter. Amazing! My fiancee says its the way mac-n-chez should taste :). The sour cream is the winning ingredient. Next time I'll try more sour cream and monteray jack cheese.
This is a good base for beginners but most definatly needs some tweeking! Then again some may like a less moist Macaroni and cheese. Love the overall flavor just needs more creamy consitency.
I made this for four people last night and everyone loved it. I even took some to work the next day. Very very good recipe. Definitely will make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections