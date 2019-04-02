Easy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

I have made this three times now, and each time did something different but each time was delicious in different ways! The first time I used Reduced fat Cheddar cheese, Fat free milk instead of evaporated milk, and whole wheat elbows. This was a little bit healthier then the original recipe but still delicious! The second time, I made it for a Work Holiday party and I doubled the Sour Cream mixture and added extra Cheddar Cheese. Then I accidently added "Sweetened Condensed milk" instead of Evaporated. Most of my co-workers loved the sweet twist! I didn't though, I don't like sweet food. Then for Thanksgiving I made it again, used Evaporated milk, Doubled the Cheese, doubled the sour cream mixture, and added extra Seasoned salt, & pepper but only used 3 eggs instead of doubling! This was absoultely delicious and now my family wants this for every get together! One more tip... I always add a layer of bread crumbs to the top along with the parmesan cheese! This makes it crispy and makes it have a great presentation! This is an absolutely delicious dish! Thanks!