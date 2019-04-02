Easy Baked Macaroni and Cheese

This easy baked macaroni and cheese dish will make your guests beg for seconds!

By TWINBABY2Q

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain and rinse with cold water.

  • Mix milk, eggs, sour cream, seasoning salt, and pepper in a bowl.

  • Layer macaroni, Cheddar cheese, and milk mixture into the prepared casserole dish until full. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and pour melted butter on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, about 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 306.9mg. Full Nutrition
