Fritos Pie
I always had this Fritos pie growing up and loved it! Simple, fast, and cheap. Yields enough for leftovers for days.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Chili beans can be substituted for ranch-style beans.
Great dish! After cooking the meat and other ingredients for the recommended length of time, I layered the Fritos and meat topping with cheese and baked for 15 minutes at 375 degrees. I also added some chopped cilantro. Definitely a repeat!Read More
I just had dental surgery so I was unable to try this dish when I made it. my husband on the other hand really liked this and told me I needed to make it again.Read More
Fritos Pie Haiku: "Wise man with mouthful. Eats the Fritos, mumbles 'yum'. Yes sir, this is good." I love putting Fritos in the bottom of my bowl b4 spooning my chili in, so I figured this recipe would be a win. And I also love Ranch-style beans. Served mine on a pile of lettuce so my plate wouldn't be so brown, and so I wouldn't eat quite as much as I was strongly tempted into doing.
Pretty easy. Tastes great. Used kidney beans.
This is a really good recipe! I don't usually make Frito pie this way but DANG this is good! Will be making it again!
I had a lot of fun making this. I ad libbed just a little bit by adding spicy Doritos all crumbled up and I layered it in a 6 x 10 pan. Like the other person who reviewed I also used kidney beans. This recipe makes a lot so enjoy.
I only used 1 can of ranch beans (all I had). This was a great comfort food dinner. Thanks- it's going I
Instead of ranch-style beans I used a tri-bean mix of black, pinto and kidney beans and I added some fresh jalapeños, crushed red peppers and garlic salt, because we like it spicy... Very easy and good ole school treat
Wouldn’t change a thing. Family LOVES it:)
I liked it! Easy to make, and the family loved it for a Monday night
Great recipe. Followed the recipe. I’ve made this a few times and I don’t think it needs adjusting. Very economical meal, and makes a lot of chili with just a pound of beef.
I baked it in a casserole dish so I omitted the can of tomato sauce as I had 1/2 can of tomato and red pepper soup left over from lunch and it was still quite soupy. Flavor was good.
Very Good. A repeat for sure. Surprisingly mild on the spice level with the quantity of chili powder. Sorry - I did change one thing, I added a can of Mexicorn.
I have never made Fritos pie before. This recipe is a great one only I had to tone down the chilli powder and added sweet peppers instead of green peppers.... Bon Appetit we will Thanks
