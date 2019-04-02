Fritos Pie

I always had this Fritos pie growing up and loved it! Simple, fast, and cheap. Yields enough for leftovers for days.

By arjones2009

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix onion and green bell pepper into ground beef.

  • Mix tomato sauce, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, ranch-style beans, stewed tomatoes, and chili powder into beef mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until flavors have blended, 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Layer corn chips and beef mixture into serving bowls and top with Cheddar cheese.

Cook's Note:

Chili beans can be substituted for ranch-style beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 22.2g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 1562.3mg. Full Nutrition
