Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Pumpkin cupcakes are great for the holidays, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. I make these cupcakes almost every holiday and my family loves it, even the little kids. I got this recipe from one of my teachers in school and I absolutely loved it.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.