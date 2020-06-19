Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Pumpkin cupcakes are great for the holidays, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. I make these cupcakes almost every holiday and my family loves it, even the little kids. I got this recipe from one of my teachers in school and I absolutely loved it.

Recipe by stephanyss

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 servings
Ingredients

Cupcakes:
Cream Cheese Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease or line 36 muffin cups with paper liners.

  • Beat baking mix, pumpkin puree, white sugar, brown sugar, eggs, 1/4 cup butter, milk, and pumpkin pie spice together in a bowl using an electric mixer on low speed until well mixed; spoon into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool cupcakes in pan for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • Beat cream cheese and 1/2 cup butter together in a bowl using an electric mixer on low speed until smooth and creamy. Beat 2 cups confectioners' sugar and vanilla extract into creamed butter mixture on low speed until well mixed; increase to high speed and beat until fluffy. Gradually pour 2 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar into frosting and beat on medium speed until frosting is thickened.

  • Spoon frosting into a resealable plastic bag and snip 1 corner. Pipe frosting onto the cooled cupcakes.

Cook's Note:

If frosting is too soft to mound, add additional confectioners' sugar, 1 teaspoon at a time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 32.5g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 34.4mg; sodium 200.8mg. Full Nutrition
