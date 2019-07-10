Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip
This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.
I made this dip for my daughter's 2nd grade class. They all loved it!! The teacher asked for the recipe.I was careful to follow the recipe exactly.I was concerned that one reviewer had lumps from the cream cheese in her dip. To avoid lumps, I took the cream cheese out of the refrigerator a few hours before I used it and let it come to room temperature. Then I put it in the microwave for about 40-seconds to make sure it was soft. Then I stirred it well and then added the condensed milk and stirred it well. As a matter of fact, I used a mixer. In the morning, I did not have lumps nor did it separate and look like cottage cheese. It was perfect. I stirred it well, one more time to make sure. I will no longer purchase fruit dip from the store again. Yum!!!Read More
I used a mixer to blend all the ingredients together, and even after a few minutes of beating, the mixture still wasn’t homogeneous. I couldn’t get rid of the little bumps, and none of my guests were crazy about it. I liked it, but it was hard to get people to try it.Read More
This was fabulous and couldn't be easier to make. How could just three things taste sooo good together? I used strawberries, melon, apples, and pineapple for dippers.Everyone at our party devoured this and wanted the recipe. I made it again yesterday to try on my kids-they loved it and ate lots more fruit than usual-and that's a real plus. I added a little more lemon juice. Delicious!
This is a wonderful summer recipe-Not sure why the other reviewer had trouble mixing in the cream cheese. I put the softened cheese in the mixer and whipped it until smooth then added the sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice. Everyone loved it-even kids-at our party last weekend people were fighting for the last strawberry to dip, and I gave the recipe out many times! No one could believe it was so easy.
This is a great fruit dip and very easy to make. It was a big hit at my sister's wedding shower over the weekend. I'll defintely make it again. Thanks!
This was a realy good dip! It was a little sweet for me so I added more cream cheese, and it was great. Our favorite to dip in it was Granny Smith Apples, the tartness was yummy with the sweet dip.
Again, a recipe we used for our son's graduation party that was a real hit, especially with the kids. Suzanne
I wasn't too crazy about this fruit dip, but a friend of mine absolutely *loved* it and begged for the recipe. She was really excited about it. So don't let my lack of taste deter you from trying this recipe. ;)
Easy and soooo good! I've made this several times since I tried first it a few months ago. A real crowd pleaser-though NOT low-cal!
I just made this, and it is EXCELLENT! This is almost a clone of the Marzetti's cream cheese fruit dip! Just beat the cream cheese FIRST, then add the sweetened condensed milk... wonderful! Absolutely 5 stars, and thanks for this recipe!
Great Taste ,very quick, my family loved it!! I'll make it again.
Looking for a fruit dip for my girls Valentine's party with what I had in my pantry and this one fit the bill :) The trick to a creamy dip with no lumps is to beat the cream cheese (on high with electric beater)by itself really well until smooth. Then add the eagle brand a little at a time until it's the consistency of marshmallow cream (I only used 1/2 the can). I added 1/4 cup powdered sugar because I will be serving this to 4 year olds and didn't want it too tart. After it mellowed in the fridge overnight it was perfect! Can't wait to see what the class thinks about it...
I made a triple batch of this for my daughter's grad party - HUGE mistake. First of all, one batch would have been too much. This had a funny taste to it - maybe from the canned milk. I would pick another recipe- marshmallow fluff based recipes are much better.
VERY good and VERY easy! I made one batch as directed and a second one with about a half teaspoon of van. and double the lemon juice. Came out Great both ways. Thanks for this fast easy and delicious recipe! I only hope it lasts till Christmas eve!!
This was a hit at my daughters birthday party!!! I served in a hollowed out cantaloupe half with pineapple, strawberries, grapes and cantaloupe for dipping.
This is my recipe and I am very glad people are enjoying it. The taste and texture of this simple recipe is totally different and infinitely better when the flavors are allowed to blend in the fridge overnight. Thanks to those reviewers who figured it out for themselves, and apologies to everyone else who tried this- I should have included that info in my original directions! And of course the cream cheese needs to be softened to allow it to blend smoothly.
This was super special, I never exspected something SO easy would taste so good. I LOVED it. Irony though ... my 6 year old daughter hated it! lol Never the less, this is a definite no questions asked Keeper!
I served this for a group and had numerous inquiries on where I had "bought it". When I told them I made it, everyone was so impressed. It went great with fresh strawberries and golden pineapple!
simple but great!
This is the best fruit dip I've ever had! Admittedly I don't even measure the almond or vanilla I just mix it to taste...probably way more than recommended. It does continue to get better and better as the flavors meld overnight, but it's great when it's just mixed too. Can't go wrong!
too much of a cream cheese taste. kids wouldn't eat it.
This is the first time I've ever made anything with condensed milk. I couldn't get past the smell of the condensed milk to eat any of the dip, even after adding more lemon, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Any suggestions? I may try Eagle brand or use less next time. I expected condensed milk to be sweet and creamy but it actually reminded me of breast milk or baby formula.
GREAT!!!! No lumps let the cream cheese get to room tempeture before I mixed.
soo good, great for pool parties.
It was a hit at the family 4th of July party. It blended together with ease and was a wonderful addition to fresh strawberries.
This was amazing!!! I can't believe how easy it was. I added some almond extract. Everybody loved it, I will definately be making this again and again and again.
yummy! this fruit dip is finger-licking good!!...i only made a very slight change the second time around which was to leave out about 2 Tbs of the condensed milk just to suit my sweetness level...and as long as the cream cheese is softened as the recipe states, i had no problem getting it smooth.
this is so yummy i made it today for some family that came over unexpected so it was a last min thing. it was quick and easy to make and everyone enjoyed it.this is def a 5 star :)
I added about an ounce of Grand Marnier- it was delicious!
i loved this recipe....but made it for "adults only" by adding some Bailey's Irish Cream in place of the lemon juice-i added enough until the flavour was subtle but distinct
unbelievably good is a under statement. This was the hit at the party. So easy and yet so good. I will keep this recipe and will make it again for us and for guest.
skip the lemon! This also makes a great spread for gourmet type crackers... or bread. Added a teaspoon - tablespoon (guess-timation) of peanut butter to it, my darling took one taste and promptly declared the whole bowl HERS. Also tried it with a hint of caramel instead of peanut butter. That was also very delicious!
This had a wonderful taste. There were little lumps in the dip that I couldn't get rid of, but I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and I think that may be why. Even though there were lumps, it tasted delicious. If I made it for company again, I would use regular cream cheese.
i made a mistake by putting pear juice instead of lemon juice and i put a little too much so it turned out kinda liquid. had to refrigerate it for a while. otherwise it was awesome. :)))
I just love how easy it is and everyone I serve it too thinks it is fantastic and asks me how to make it.
Quick and easy!!
I made this for a party, I tried It to make sure it was good and the taste was kind of odd to me
Very Good!!
I really thought I would like this, and we had a huge platter of fruit on skewers for dipping in it, but it was way too sweet for me. I might try it again with less sweetened condensed milk, but I'm not sure if the cream cheese would be too strong in that instance. It could be good, just needs some tweaking for our tastes.
I only used half a can of the milk because it seemed to get really sweet, really fast. I added a splash of vanilla as well. I mixed a lot of fruits (apples, strawberries, cantalope, grapes, etc) and put in the smaller fluted solo cups and let everyone spoon the dip into their cup. It was like a parfait. Very yummy and easy as an appetizer. Just grab a cup and spoon on how ever much dip you want. It was a little thin but after being refridgerated over night it was a perfect consistancy.
So easy and a crowd pleaser!
Made this for Christmas and was very disappointed...had no problems with lumpy mix or taste but, it was too thick despite my letting the dip come to room temperature...so, you took a chunk of fruit and had to dig in with very little dip adhering to the fruit...it would have made a better spread....the fruit all was eaten but, the dip was tried by everyone and not eaten.
I'm not incredibly impressed with this recipe. It tasted like there was something missing. I even added some sugar, but it still lacked "oomph."
This definitely is UNBELIEVABLY the BEST fruit dip ever. Super easy to make & the texture was perfect. Not too thin or thick. Tastes better the next day after. I used the lemon from the bottle & it turned out fine, along with the Philly Cream Cheese from an 8oz tub & Eagle Condensed Milk. I tried another fruit dip on this site, & hands down, this was the better of the two. Great for anytime & parties. I will be making this next month for a bridal shower & birthday party no doubt !
Went over geart several people asked me for the recipe
Today was my first time making this dip and i'm hooks and my fruits have never been happier. Thx
You know, this had a really good flavor. I left the cream cheese out on the counter for a day and a half, but I could NOT get the cream cheese lumps out of it! My hand-held mixer won't do it. My potato ricer wouldn't either. Any suggestions?
Flavor and texture need help!
I have to agree with the crowd - simple, but fantastic with all kinds of fruit! Another reviewer mentioned that the dip was lumpy - to avoid that, be sure that the cream cheese is room temperature ("softened") and if you're not confident in its non-lumpiness, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese until it's smooth, then add the milk and lemon juice! Thanks, Ruthie!
I made this for the first time for our son's Confirmation party and served the dip with a fruit salad (grapes, kiwi, strawberries, blackberries and pineapple). The dip had a great flavor, but was still a gooey texture. I did receive many complements on it but it was *really* messy. (I didn't change the recipe at all.) Instead of dipping my fruit into the dip, I drizzled it onto my fruit, like a sauce.
I really enjoyed this fruit dip! I tried using low fat cream cheese (neufchatel) and used generic ingredients. Since I was just making for my family, I experimented. It still came out really good and I didn't have a problem with lumping - even with using just-out-of-the-fridge cheese. I may even get brave enough to try the fat free sweetened condensed milk. It makes a great base for other flavors. I can't wait to experiment more!!
really really sweet - needed more cream cheese/lemon juice or less sweetened condensed milk
This is really tasty! Of course, I'm a huge fan of condensed milk! I let my cream cheese sit for four hours before blending and I still had a few very small lumps. After stirring they slowly melted away. I whisked by hand, but should have used the stand mixer.
Loved it, but it is necessary to use alot more lemon juice, if you want to taste it. I used 3TBSP's lemon juice and I still could have probably used more. If I didn't use that much, it would taste good, but it just tasted like condensed milk.
I love this recipe. It is so easy and so good. I used this at my son's first birthday party. The parents loved it. Do listen to everyone about leaving the cream cheese out for a while. That helps a great deal.
Tasty with mangos too.
This is so very well named!!! I love it! So very good. Mine was a little lumpy but I didn't use a mixer or blender and will do so next time but the texture didn't take away from the taste. Absolutely amazing for so few ingredients. Thanks for the recipe.
Huge hit at Easter everyone loved it!
I've made this many, many times and it's so good! Sometimes I use vanilla in place of the lemon juice, but it's great both ways. What's important is that you mix the cream cheese by itself in the beginning...that's how you get rid of the "little bumps" that are bothering some reviewers. This works for other recipes as well.
A little on the sweet side, but reliable and easy.
Excellent Fruit Dip! I didn't have time to chill it at all and it still gat rave reviews from everyone!
So good and so easy! I even forgot to make it early. Very yummy, it thickens up when refrigerated.
Quick, inexpensive and easy!!! Highly recommended.
This was OK but a little runny/thin. I also had trouble getting the mixture smooth.
Very good. Quick and easy. Love it.
Awesome fruit dip! Makes fruit even tastier, if that's possible. I served it with strawberries, pineapple, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries; I'm sure it would be great with lots of other fruit too! Very easy to make. I discovered that you can't mix it by hand, and switched to an electronic mixer, and refrigerated for about one hour. The reason you can get a bumpy texture is because the cream cheese isn't softened enough. When it's colder than the other ingredients, they don't mix well. Great recipe!
It was vry good but it missed sweetness so I added 1/2 c of powdered sugar
yum... great with a variety of different fruit.
This was easy to make, and I had no issues with clumps like some people. The dip definitely grew on me as I ate it, but to be honest when I first tried it I didn't like it. You could taste the cream cheese too much, and I had hoped this would be more like a sweet fruit dip I'd had at a party once. It tasted better once I had it with fruit, and is probably healthier than the one I had tried, so I'll probably make this again. I will look into making a few changes though. I wonder how pineapple juice would mix? I need something to make it a tad less cream-cheesey.
Update...I now make this with fat free cream cheese and fat free sweetened condensed milk. I don't use the full amount of the sweetened condensed milk because it makes it a little runny. People have said that they cannot even tell the difference. This dip tasted great and was a hit for my memorial day gathering. I did have small lumps in my cream cheese that I thought that I had eliminated prior to adding the condensed milk and lemon juice. I had let it sit on my counter for approx 4 hours and it appeared to be room temp and soft enough, however, it was apparently not enough time. The next time I make this I may stick the cream cheese in the microwave for a few seconds just to be safe. I made mine the night before, however, it was still a little thin. Does anyone know if this is how the dip is suppose to be or there is another trick so that it will be a little thicker the next time? Thanks for this excellent fruit dip.
Wow for such a simple dip, this is awesome. Rave reviews at the party we served it at. I am going to take the leftover fruit and mix it all up to make a fruit salad so you don't have to dip...
Very good! I did 3 tsp fresh lemon juice.
Amazingly simple to make and tastes great! In addition to the fresh lemon juice, I'll probably add a bit of lemon zest next time to brighten up the flavor a bit. In order to make it smooth, your ingredients need to be at room temperature. Buy the boxed cream cheese in the foil pouch, and soak it in a bowl of hot/warm water for 10-15 minutes, and then knead the pouch a little to test the overall temperature. If it's still cool, you might want to replace the water so it's warm again and soak it for a few minutes more. Once it's at room temperature, mix everything else together. I used a KitchenAid mixer with the paddle attachment, gradually increasing to top speed for about a minute. I didn't have a full 3-4 hours before I needed to use this, so I popped it in the freezer for about 15-20 minutes, and then put it in the fridge. It thickened up nicely and turned out great! It's better than anything you'll find in the store!
So very easy. Yummy. I got a ton of compliments. I think next time I want to maybe try adding more lemon juice to give it more flavor...? But still mmm....
I thought this dip was really delicious and very easy to make. Perfect for me but most at the party said they found it too sweet.
Great tasting recipe! I add a little bit of vanilla extract as well.
Made this the first time years ago for a wedding. Everyone wanted the recipes. The cream cheese has to be soft or it'll come out lumpy.
Quick, easy, and tastes great!
Very good fruit dip! We did not wait the 3 hours to eat it,though. We ate it right away. I cut up fresh pineapple and bananas, put a dollop of frozen cool whip on top and drizzled the dip(sauce) over the whole thing, added a cherry. YUMMMM! It was like eating a little heathier ice cream sundae! I will wait the three hours next time to try it the way it was supposed to be.
I used fat free cream cheese and fat free sweetened condensed milk. Processed in the food processor. Also added a bit of pink food coloring. Tasted great, a bit gummy, but over all very good.
Everyone loved it!
I am not ususally a fan of fruit dips but, I made this for a party and it was the first appetizer to go. I served it with fresh cantaloupe,pineapple and strawberries. Everyone wanted the recipe!
Since this dip is like any cheesecake you must beat it for several minutes in order to get the lumps out and to make it smooth and creamy.
It is good and delicious. Very easy to make. One thing I did not so much appreciate was that it was kind of watery. But, my kids loved and ate a good amount of fruits, which is good.
Found a favorite!
I have made this recipe twice and EVERYONE loves it. Even my BIL loved it so much he took the bowl home and licked it clean!
This is a very simple recipe! I didn't want a dip that was super sweet, so I only used half the can of milk. It turned out great!
This recipe is way to good to be this easy. I LOVE it!!!
Excellent. All 10 people raved over the fruit dip. I used 1 tsp vanilla extract instead of the lemon juice and added about 3/4 tsp of freshly grated ginger as well. It was extraordinary.
I used vanilla and lemon juice it was very good it taste like chessecake it goes great with strawberries and rasberries thanks!!!!
I only used 1/2 can of condensed milk and it was plenty sweet for my very sweet tooth! I also added about 2 tbsp of grenadine to make it a pretty pink color. Everyone was raving about it!
Good but not my favorite. Super super sweet. Had tons leftover.
This is delicious. Not too sweet and a perfect complement to fruit. I did add another tsp of lemon juice, vanilla and lemon zest. Let it chill for flavors to blend. I softened the cream cheese for 40 seconds as suggested by others and it blended very smooth. I would do this again.
We thought this dip "as is" was too sweet. I added more lemon juice, 1/4 tsp vanilla, and a cup of sour cream and that helped.
I love making this dip because it is so yummy and only takes a few minutes to make! Definitely make sure you can let it chill in the fridge for a few hours...it's not nearly as good when it is first made as it is a few hours later!
very easy, creamy and delicious
Super easy and tastes amazing..will be making this my go to dish for get togethers or events...
So Easy to make!! I used berries peaches, and cantolope. I mixed the dip into the fruit and served it as a salad.
I was looking for a fruit dip recipe without marshmallow cream, since I can't find any, and I found this one. I served it as a topping for fresh strawberries and mango: I could have licked my plate clean! It tastes exactly like liquid cheesecake!
