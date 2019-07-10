Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip

This creamy fruit dip has only three ingredients. If you want a simple dip that's the perfect complement to fruit, especially strawberries, please try this one.

Recipe by Ruth Phillips

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least 3 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 58mg. Full Nutrition
