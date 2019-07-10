Unbelievably Good Fruit Dip

Update...I now make this with fat free cream cheese and fat free sweetened condensed milk. I don't use the full amount of the sweetened condensed milk because it makes it a little runny. People have said that they cannot even tell the difference. This dip tasted great and was a hit for my memorial day gathering. I did have small lumps in my cream cheese that I thought that I had eliminated prior to adding the condensed milk and lemon juice. I had let it sit on my counter for approx 4 hours and it appeared to be room temp and soft enough, however, it was apparently not enough time. The next time I make this I may stick the cream cheese in the microwave for a few seconds just to be safe. I made mine the night before, however, it was still a little thin. Does anyone know if this is how the dip is suppose to be or there is another trick so that it will be a little thicker the next time? Thanks for this excellent fruit dip.