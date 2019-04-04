This Buffalo cauliflower is a great substitution for Buffalo wings and can be made gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Make sure to coat your cookie sheet well with oil, or the cauliflower will stick. My husband and kids give this two thumbs up! You can dip the cauliflower in ranch or blue cheese for added flavor, but it doesn't need it.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I gave it 4 stars because there's an unnecessary step here. I added the hot sauce & honey to the batter (skipped the butter) and roasted the florets at 450 for about 13 minutes. Sheer greatness! The batter stuck to the pieces well and cooked up just right. Thank you!
I love the idea, but the final outcome wasn't really what I was after. I didn't care for the batter on the cauliflower as it turned out, and I didn't like the honey in the sauce. I know it's a very small amount, but the roasted cauliflower added enough sweetness for me. As another reviewer suggested, I think it would be better if the sauce was cooked into the dish longer. I decided to make again with some changes and loved it. I coated the cauliflower in the butter-hot sauce mixture (minus the honey) with a little olive oil thrown in, too. I used homemade hot sauce on my second try-made with Hot Portugal peppers. I had some Parmesan peppercorn sourdough bread that had gone stale, and I whizzed some in the processor to make bread crumbs. I then tossed the bread crumbs (with a bit of grated parm thrown in for good measure) with the cauliflower and then baked. I got a nice crunch from the breadcrumbs and combined with the lovely, caramelized cauliflower, it was out of this world good. Nice and spicy, too. I cut the cauliflower into pretty small pieces, too.
We made these and they were quite good. I'm not sure the batter at the beginning is necessary. They could be just as good roasted and then finished off with the sauce. But a nice alternative to the vegetarian friends I still have. :)_ (That's wing sauce dripping on my emoji face)
This was a good way to eat Cauliflower if you like spice. It didn't get as crispy as I had hoped. The flavor was good and can be adjusted according to your heat level. My husband and I like it hot so I made it hot and it was good. You can use any hot sauce of choice. I would suggest baking at 450 and then crisping with broiler on both sides before adding the hot sauce and then baking again as instructed. Then the last 5 minutes crisp again with broiler.
Read other reviews first, so I did not expect it to be really crunchy. I made exactly as stated, but my method was different. I made the batter in a mixing bowl, threw in the cauliflower, stirred a while, then removed the cauliflower with a spoon sieve. When it came time to put the hot sauce on, I again made it in a bowl and popped the baked pieces in , stirred until completely coated and removed with the sieve back to the baking sheet. Although it wasn't very crunchy, it was delicious if you like spicy foods. When we want a change from cheese sauce or just plain, this will be what I do!
I think I found a way to stick to my diet. Seems like I always fall off the wagon when I get a "wing" craving. I made these as instructed (only instead of brushing on the hot sauce, I gently tossed them around in a bowl as another reviewer suggested). It did not bother me that they were not crispy, however when I made the leftovers the next day (15 min at 450 to reheat) the smaller pieces were quite crispy and I really liked that. Maybe I will try broiling before adding the wing sauce. Another thought, when you make baked wings, part of the secret is after you bread them, you put them in the fridge for 2 - 3 hours before baking them. If I have the fridge space, maybe I'll try that and I'll update my comments if that happens to change anything. I will certainly make these again, probably 2 - 3 times a month in order to stay away from the deep fried chicken wings.
I followed one of the reviewers' ideas and just coated the cauliflower in the butter/hot sauce mix with some oil added, then added some bread crumbs and broiled it all. After 20-25 minutes it was not entirely crunchy, but it was delicious! I will definitely make this again--it's easy and tasty.
not impressed........I did what another reviewer suggested and broiled this both before adding sauce and after the final round of baking, and it still did not crisp.(I even used a rack for more air movement).
They were great using what I had on hand so people don't get your undies all in a bunch about "changing the recipe". I used half siracha and half "Valentina Hot Sauce" and it worked really well. Tasty as a snack or appetizer.
I used margarine instead of butter, Sriracha instead of Franks. I also added red pepper flakes. Wow! Hot! Get out your blue cheese for these. Not quite enough to make me believe I'm eating chicken, but good and light.
This was excellent. Cut the florets in half so that the flat side laid flat on the pan. This helped so much with the crispness. Also, during both cooking times, I broiled for the last 5 mins. Instead of the honey, I subbed a few squirts of the hot sauce with siracha. Even my hubby loved it. Will definitely be making again!
I did change the flour components. I used 1/2 c a.p. flour and 1/4 c. cornstarch. Served with Ranch dressing, but next time will use Bleu Cheese and serve with carrot and celery sticks. It is a great, fun alternative to wings, and will be a welcome addition for my vegetarian grandchildren.
Really good flavor but mine came out mushy as others were saying. I did omit the honey and water hoping that would help. I broiled at the end and that seemed to help some. I think next time I will roast for 10 minutes, then toss with sauce and broil until brown. I think the current recipe over cooks the cauliflower and I wouldn't mind if it was still a little crunchy.
I'm giving it 5 stars because the GUYS at my super bowl party loved it! I couldn't believe it! Followed the recipe perfectly. I was teased to no end about serving this instead of chicken wings because I was trying to be healthier. They almost refused to try it. But...when one did...the rest ate them all. Very good! Next time...I MAY cook them a little longer.
Quite nice - I will make this again. I liked how the recipe turned out with the batter but I also made it without, just sprinkling the garlic powder, salt & pepper before roasting and it was quite nice both ways. I also opted to use buffalo wing sauce instead of regular hot sauce with the honey and butter.
I followed this exactly, except I had no honey, so I used a sprinkle of sugar instead. What an amazing way to eat cauliflower. It's delicious hot or room temp. I had to put in a sealed glass container to keep from eating the whole pan!
Everyone enjoyed these. The hardest part for me was trying to find a way to control the amount of heat in the sauce. I found that by going over them more than once increased the hot flavor. I have made this 3 times and think that 2 times is the best compromise for my tastes.
I made these today using Sirachia because that what I had instead of Buffalo Sauce. They were just awesome ! One of our friends dropped of some plum dipping sauce that I dipped them into. To die for! I will make more maybe tomorrow lol!
I cannot believe how good this was. My husband and I love wings and have been a little out of control lately with our wing intake ( football season). I made this tonight, exactly like the recipe, except I used regular flour. Wow. We were blown away- tasted exactly like wings- without the fat! Will make again!!
Very good recipe! The only change I made was to just take my rinsed cauliflower and sprinkle it with a bit of flour/garlic powder mixture. Refrigerate for a short time then proceed with recipe as written. It was slightly crispy.
I used rice flour. The rest of the ingredients remained the same . It was really tasty. What a wonderful option instead of fried chicken wings. This would make a wonderful party snack! I will make this again and again. It's that good!!
These are excellent! Followed some advice and seasoned the batter with approx 1/4 tsp cayenne. I battered and placed the cauliflower on a greased baking sheet and refrigerated for and hour to set batter. Cooked for 13 min @ 400*. Came out crispy so I freed them in wing sauce and cooked an additional 5 min @ 400 and served them with ranch dressing on the side. Family ate every bite ! Good job! Thanks!!!
I made this for a healthy appetizer and it was wonderful. My husband loved it. Based on another review, I mixed the hot sauce and honey in the flour mix and omitted the butter. I also placed the cauliflower pieces on cooling racks placed on the baking sheets lightly sprayed with PAM. They baked for about 15 minutes. Excellent!
I've made this a second time and it was a bigger hit than the last. I tried to follow the recipe exactly, but again I rarely measure anything so my batter was a little more than I needed. The good thing is that this mistake gave the dish a little more crunch. This is so a great way to eat healthy. Even my daughter who doesn't like cauliflower, actually asked for the recipe. Do yourself a favor and try this one for yourself.
This was great for the superbowl party I attended. All my friends loved it! I had to double the amount of sauce to coat all the cauliflower. If I made it again, I'd double the amount of batter too and make it a bit thicker. I used regular flour since that's what I had.
These were alright. A bit underwhelming. I mixed in the hot sauce and honey into the batter as recommended by another reviewer and baked for 20 minutes. If you like spice I would recommend leaving out the honey as it tamed the heat and seemed bland. It's a good quick base recipe, but could use some doctoring up. I'll definitely make again though, possibly using Panko flakes, a hotter sauce, and adding red pepper flakes.
I made it as the recipe stated except I used only one head of cauliflower so I had a lot of extra batter which I coated heavily on the cauliflower. Because I didn't use as much cauliflower as the recipe called for, there was batter puddled beneath each cauliflower sprig which ended up being great because although the cauliflower did not become crunchy, the extra batter stuck beneath each sprig was thin and crispy and added great texture. The hot sauce/honey/butter sauce was delicious! It was a hit with my hubbby and sister who already emailed me for the recipe! We ended up devouring it before the main course was ready so it actually was our appetizer! I will be making it again!!
I wanted a healthier snack and thought this may be good. I made the recipe as written but as many reviewers have said they cauliflower does not get crisp, like it does with when you roast it. If it had done that it would have been much better. It was still edible but it was not a favorite.
this was good; we always roast our cauliflower (salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders) so i did that as usual and then roasted, after browned i tossed with our favorite buffalo sauce. put back in oven to crisp up. i may have cooked too long as they were a bit soggy. i will try again, maybe with the batter and re-review.
My friends and family are obsessed with these! Instead of tossing the cauliflower in the batter, I dip each one individually and then wipe off the excess batter so it's just enough to coat the exterior. If you don't do this, then the batter will pool, stick to the pan, and burn. These usually take me about an hour to make with the slightly labor-intensive batter coating method that I use. I add extra honey to the sauce, along with lime juice - gives it a nice tangy finish without being too hot.
Really good and a great option for something different rather than just plain cauliflower. I roast veggies all the time in the oven so I knew it wouldn't turn out very crunchy but I was just using as a side to go with pork and not as a wing alternative.
I thought this was good, however, Hubby did not care for it at all. I loved the idea, Hubby would just rather eat a wing. Except for using regular AP flour, I made the recipe exactly as written and overall thought the flavor was pretty good. The best pieces were the ones that really became crunchy in the oven. I placed them under the broiler for 2 minutes, however, if I ever made these again I would broil them for a bit longer.
I added two tablespoons of cornstarch to the batter, otherwise all was as listed. The batter was very very lightly brown when it came out of the oven the first time; I suspect it would have been a little crisper had I allowed it to bake another 4-5 minutes before brushing the sauce on. All things considered, I’ll probably make it again.
This is great!!! Followed the recipe as is. If you love Buffalo Wings this is a must try!!!!
This was delicious, my cauliflower head was too small, and added broccoli to the mix. I also used a different hot sauce since I was out of franks. I have this recipe memorized now, so I'll be making this again, but with different veggies.
Made to recipe, and it was excellent! I told my girlfriend I would save her the leftover pieces and she only got one. Lucky girl. I shared this with people at work and already ordered more cauliflower from our local market delivery. This will make a regular rotation.
I made it as the directions. I think next time l will add the hot sauce to the batter, as it was less crispy than before l put it on, even though l broiled it the last 4 minutes. It was too hot for my husband, but I'll try it again because l'm on a potassium restricted diet and cauliflower is on my low potassium list.
If you like cauliflower you'll probably like this. After reading the reviews mixing the hot sauce with the batter would probably work. Next time I'm going to cook them longer to try to add crisp to the batter.
Hey Ho! This was a good onw for sure. I have a daughter that can't eat meat, allergy related, not environmental. Anywho...she also dislikes anything spicy so I found mild buffalo sauce to use. This was the best cauliflower I have found so far. The sauce gives it a bit of a crust and it is delicious. I even used half the sauce being afraid it would be too zesty for her.
I think you'd have to be vegan a long time to say this tasted like chicken wings. It tastes like spicy cauliflower. I thought it was pretty good. My husband couldn't get over the cauliflower flavor and my kids wouldn't touch it. Mostly it made me crave real wings.
Finally! A great coating for texture and crunch. I added 3 tsp nutritional yeast to the recipe for 4 servings to bump up the savory/ cheesy taste. A little burnt edges at 22 minutes and then 10…. But not in a bad way
These were great and really simple to make. I read some reviews, omitted the batter and just roasted the cauliflower with seasoning, tossed with buffalo sauce and roasted some more and they came out beautifully. I didn’t mind that they weren’t crispy since they were already so full of flavor. These were great and I’ll make them time and time again since they were so dang easy to make.
This recipe specifically states that the batter should be runny, but it's way TOO runny. I used almost a cup of flower instead of the 3/4 recommended, and it was still way too thin. If you're going with this recipe, I'd recommend doubling the flour. Also, this says it covers two heads of cauliflower. I only had one, but it still wasn't enough. This recipe covered about 2/3-3/4 of one head of cauliflower. Final verdict? With a ton of other recipes out there, I'd recommend trying a different one over this one.
This was a hit at our super bowl party, everyone loved it. Followed the recipe without changing anything. Great substitution for wings. We used tinfoil and coated with oil but definitely does stick. At least it was easy to clean up. Definitely will make again.
good recipe, changed it a bit though, I doubled the sauce and added broccoli and green onions chopped. had to bake a little extra to crisp them up. but the taste was awesome. everyone liked it. will make again. thanks
Made exactly as stated in recipe. I could have just warned up some hot sauce in a sauce pan and tossed in the florets...same result. All I got for my trouble was soggy cauliflower and a cookie sheet with a lot of flour stuck to it.
The recipe was easy and I followed it exactly! It was a big hit on Super Bowl Sunday! I will definitely make it again!
This was a great idea. It was very tasty. Although I did make some changes. Nobody in our family likes hot sauce. So I used a B.B.Q sauce instead. Everybody thought I was making chicken wings. And were surprised that it was actually cauliflower. They all seemed to like it.
I've made these several times and I like them. I would absolutely love them if they were crunchy. I have baked them longer thinking that will do the trick, broiled them after bakimg them, but they're always soft with an occasional slightly crunchy one here and there.
I made a few changes so hard to rate the original recipe but I used half APF and half cornstarch, used milk till the batter was the right consistency. I shook off excess batter and then tossed in Italian bread crumbs. Sprayed the florets with cooking spray to assist in crisping and baked on parchment to prevent sticking. I didn’t do the second bake after tossing in the sauce. I think this would make them soggy. These were crispy and amazing! I highly recommend the bread crumbs and the sauce toss and serve.
You can totally skip the batter step. It’s completely Unnecessary. It left the cauliflower really soggy even leaving it in the oven double the time and flipping them. I would try the recipe again minus the batter.
Made it as the recipe stated. Flavor was okay, but was very very soggy.
