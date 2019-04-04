Buffalo Cauliflower

I love the idea, but the final outcome wasn't really what I was after. I didn't care for the batter on the cauliflower as it turned out, and I didn't like the honey in the sauce. I know it's a very small amount, but the roasted cauliflower added enough sweetness for me. As another reviewer suggested, I think it would be better if the sauce was cooked into the dish longer. I decided to make again with some changes and loved it. I coated the cauliflower in the butter-hot sauce mixture (minus the honey) with a little olive oil thrown in, too. I used homemade hot sauce on my second try-made with Hot Portugal peppers. I had some Parmesan peppercorn sourdough bread that had gone stale, and I whizzed some in the processor to make bread crumbs. I then tossed the bread crumbs (with a bit of grated parm thrown in for good measure) with the cauliflower and then baked. I got a nice crunch from the breadcrumbs and combined with the lovely, caramelized cauliflower, it was out of this world good. Nice and spicy, too. I cut the cauliflower into pretty small pieces, too.

