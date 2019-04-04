Buffalo Cauliflower

4.2
328 Ratings
  • 5 172
  • 4 100
  • 3 36
  • 2 13
  • 1 7

This Buffalo cauliflower is a great substitution for Buffalo wings and can be made gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian. Make sure to coat your cookie sheet well with oil, or the cauliflower will stick. My husband and kids give this two thumbs up! You can dip the cauliflower in ranch or blue cheese for added flavor, but it doesn't need it.

Recipe by ddmama

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
94 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together water, flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until batter is smooth and somewhat runny. Add cauliflower pieces to batter and mix until evenly coated; spread onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Set aside.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat; stir in hot pepper sauce and honey until smooth. Brush hot sauce mixture over each cauliflower piece, repeating until all is used.

  • Return to the oven and bake until cauliflower is browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Tips

All-purpose flour can be used in place of gluten-free if desired. Since gluten-free flour uses less liquid than wheat flour, you may have to adjust the amount of liquid in the recipe.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 907mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022