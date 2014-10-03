Family Favorite Crab Dip

A family favorite recipe. Serve with potato chips or crackers.

By Fitz

prep:
10 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
2 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cream cheese, French salad dressing, dried minced onion, ketchup, and vegetable oil together in a bowl until smooth. Gently fold crabmeat through the cheese mix.

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate dip at least 12 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 115.5mg. Full Nutrition
