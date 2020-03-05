Orange-Walnut Muffins

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a healthy orange-walnut muffin recipe. The almond milk replaces the traditional vegetable oil, and the brown sugar-honey combo replaces white sugar. Try topping it with a little peanut butter for a morning treat.

By cupcakelove31

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

  • Mix all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, flaxseed, baking soda, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Beat orange juice, egg whites, almond milk, brown sugar, and honey together in a large bowl until smooth. Stir flour mixture into the orange juice mixture just until the dry ingredients are moistened completely. Fold walnuts through the batter. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned and a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 4.6g; sodium 218.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Abbey
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2015
Fantastic recipe. I made some substitutions to make this real-food friendly: I used 100& whole wheat flour fresh squeezed orange juice 2 whole eggs subbed organic sunflower oil for the almond milk and left out the brown sugar. I added the zest of 1 orange. Very good. Plenty sweet without the extra sugar. I will continue to make this recipe and experiment with different juices nuts and spices! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Charlene S Noto
Rating: 4 stars
02/11/2017
nice recipe! Read More
