Easy and Quick Clam Dip

Rating: 5 stars easy perfect no bake dip. sometimes I add minced sweet onions and or scallions. also a squirt of lemon juice is great too. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Quick easy and flavorful with only four ingredient. This should be refrigerated an hour or two so the flavors can blend. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars The hubby has always loved clam dip, but they don't seem to make it anymore, I haven't seen it in the grocery stores in years now. So when I saw this recipe, I thought I'd give it a try. He LOVED it, says it was the best clam dip he's ever had. To my surprise, I never liked clam dip, yet I love this as well! A really good, REALLY fast recipe, thanks so much for sharing! :-D Helpful (2)

Rating: 1 stars Lost my go to recipe when our home burned down so I decided to try this recipe since it had a high rating. Made it exactly as recipe stated. Nobody liked it. Tasted like pure cream cheese with celery salt and not in a good way.

Rating: 4 stars Easy