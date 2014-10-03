Easy and Quick Clam Dip

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

My family has been making this dip for generations. Easy and quick to make, but always a crowd favorite. Usually I have to double the recipe for a party.

By Fitz

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cream cheese and clams together in a bowl. Add reserved liquid in small amounts and stir until cheese is thinned to your desired texture; season with celery salt. Dust the top of the dip with paprika just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 74.6mg; sodium 241.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

V.Naehu808
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2015
easy perfect no bake dip. sometimes I add minced sweet onions and or scallions. also a squirt of lemon juice is great too. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2014
Quick easy and flavorful with only four ingredient. This should be refrigerated an hour or two so the flavors can blend. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Char
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2016
The hubby has always loved clam dip, but they don't seem to make it anymore, I haven't seen it in the grocery stores in years now. So when I saw this recipe, I thought I'd give it a try. He LOVED it, says it was the best clam dip he's ever had. To my surprise, I never liked clam dip, yet I love this as well! A really good, REALLY fast recipe, thanks so much for sharing! :-D Read More
Helpful
(2)
mariellenc
Rating: 1 stars
08/13/2018
Lost my go to recipe when our home burned down so I decided to try this recipe since it had a high rating. Made it exactly as recipe stated. Nobody liked it. Tasted like pure cream cheese with celery salt and not in a good way. Read More
Paul Metzger
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2020
Easy Read More
keebdaisy
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2017
So I got home and saw a can of clams open in the fridge and knew right away what had happened. My daughter had thought it was tuna and opened it. So I had to find something to use it in. Found this quick and easy one and tried it. Kept to the recipe except I only used half the cream cheese. Read More
