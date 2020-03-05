Apple-Cheese Tart

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars What a nice combination of flavors, and to think it starts with a can of cinnamon-y apple pie filling...how easy is that??? The cheddar is sharp, but it’s mellowed out by the ricotta resulting in a mild cheesy creamy filling that doesn't take anything away from the apple flavor. The only thing that I would do differently in the future is cut the salt in half. We enjoyed this both warm and cold. Nice change for a quick-and-easy dessert. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars It had a very nice flavor. I was skeptical that the apple pie filling and cheddar would clash but I was wrong. The only problem is that there is definitely too much salt in the crumb topping. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for Thanksgiving 2016. I adjusted the ingredients for 4 people and it came out beautifully. My husband loves Apple Pie with Cheddar Cheese and when I found this I knew I had to make it. I had never made a homemade pie crust before but it really kicked it up a notch. At first I was skeptical that the amount of crumb topping wouldn't be enough but as it cooked and combined with the cheese it was just right. I sprayed the top with Olive Oil non stick spray and it really helped the topping get that beautiful golden brown I was looking for. I was especially surprised that the can of pie filling was so good. Not too sweet and perfect for any occasion.