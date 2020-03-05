Apple-Cheese Tart

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I enjoy finding other uses for ingredients in my kitchen. Needing a fresh dessert for my family one night, I came up with this gem. Feel free to add to or take away as you and your family need. This tart is good warm, and scrum-diddily-umptious cold! Enjoy.

By lizzycat17

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 3-inch squares
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Tart:
Crumb Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Roll out pie crust lengthwise to fit into the bottom a 13x9-inch baking dish with a good 1/2-inch of the crust up all sides.

  • Mix apple pie filling, ricotta cheese, egg, and shredded Cheddar cheese together in a bowl; pour over the pastry and flatten into a smooth layer.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon together in a separate bowl. Mash butter into the flour mixture with a fork or pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over the apple pie mixture in the pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crust is a good caramel-brown color, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 9g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 351.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2014
What a nice combination of flavors, and to think it starts with a can of cinnamon-y apple pie filling...how easy is that??? The cheddar is sharp, but it’s mellowed out by the ricotta resulting in a mild cheesy creamy filling that doesn't take anything away from the apple flavor. The only thing that I would do differently in the future is cut the salt in half. We enjoyed this both warm and cold. Nice change for a quick-and-easy dessert. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Keeli
Rating: 1 stars
04/17/2017
I really wanted to like this. I really loved the idea but we found that the crust was pasty the filling was bland the topping was way too salty and the cheese was non existent. We could barely finish our first pieces and the rest went into the trash. Read More
Reviews:
Alicia
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2015
It had a very nice flavor. I was skeptical that the apple pie filling and cheddar would clash but I was wrong. The only problem is that there is definitely too much salt in the crumb topping. Read More
Helpful
(1)
TaMater
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2016
I made this for Thanksgiving 2016. I adjusted the ingredients for 4 people and it came out beautifully. My husband loves Apple Pie with Cheddar Cheese and when I found this I knew I had to make it. I had never made a homemade pie crust before but it really kicked it up a notch. At first I was skeptical that the amount of crumb topping wouldn't be enough but as it cooked and combined with the cheese it was just right. I sprayed the top with Olive Oil non stick spray and it really helped the topping get that beautiful golden brown I was looking for. I was especially surprised that the can of pie filling was so good. Not too sweet and perfect for any occasion. Read More
