Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

This was very easy and delicious!!! I was not able to find the cookie baking crumbs so I used enough chopped Oreo crumbs (from 2 boxes of Oreo no bake dessert) and mixed with the butter for a delicious crust. I was not able to find the chocolate cream cheese so I just used all regular cream cheese. I had pre-chopped my candy canes (4) before our guests arrived and the cheesecake needed to cool for 4 hrs. Some of our guests were getting ready to leave but I did not want them to miss the dessert, so i skipped the whipped topping and just sprinkled my candy cane crumble on top and it was a hit. (It was rich enough without the added cream and chocolate.) DELICIOUS!!!!
I also increased the peppermint extract to 2 tspns as other reviewers suggested, and I also could not find chocolate cream cheese, so I made my own by doing the following: melting 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips in the microwave for 1 minute, and then stirring the chips until they were liquid and smooth. I added the melted chocolate last and gradually, while beating on low. Oh, and for the crumb crust, I used chocolate graham crackers that I pulverized in a ziploc bag with a hammer. Just popped the cake in the oven, so I will have to update this review once I enjoy it with my family tomorrow! It looked great though and the batter tasted good. ;)
It had a nice rich flavor, except for the peppermint. I had to substitute with cream de menth and did not use enough. I used melted Baker's chocolate bars. Also, disappointed my crust stuck to pan, probably due to butter leaking into my oven during baking which was a smoky issue. If I make again I will not use springform pan.
I made this for a family Christmas get together and it was definitely a hit! I wasn't able to get chocolate cream cheese so I melted about 3/4 of a cup of semisweet chocolate chips and added it to the mixture last. Also I read some reviews that said it wasn't pepperminty enough so I used 2 tsp of extract and that gave the peppermint enough punch to cut through the richness of the chocolate. My only issue was that even baking it in a water bath and letting it sit in the oven for 45 minutes with the oven off after baking, was that it got a huge crack right through the middle. However it was easily covered with the whipped cream, and it was likely due to the fact my oven isn't a convection oven. Overall I would definitely make this again!
This cheesecake was very rich and very tasty. I couldn't find chocolate cream cheese, and I searched multiple stores. I decided to make my own using 4 tablespoons of chocolate syrup and 2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder per each 8 ounce package of cream cheese. Mix with a hand mixer and voila! I also added a tad bit extra peppermint extract than what the recipe called for and still, I could hardly taste the peppermint. However, everyone that tried it, loved it.
