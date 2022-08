Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

I made this for a family Christmas get together and it was definitely a hit! I wasn't able to get chocolate cream cheese so I melted about 3/4 of a cup of semisweet chocolate chips and added it to the mixture last. Also I read some reviews that said it wasn't pepperminty enough so I used 2 tsp of extract and that gave the peppermint enough punch to cut through the richness of the chocolate. My only issue was that even baking it in a water bath and letting it sit in the oven for 45 minutes with the oven off after baking, was that it got a huge crack right through the middle. However it was easily covered with the whipped cream, and it was likely due to the fact my oven isn't a convection oven. Overall I would definitely make this again!