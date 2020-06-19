Chocolate-Peppermint Cheesecake

A delicious blend of chocolate and peppermint, a favourite festive mix. Creamy chocolate cheesecake, frosty peppermint and luscious whipped cream. A beautiful and delectable cheesecake recipe!

Recipe by PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings, 1 slice (82g) each
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix baking crumbs and butter; press onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan.

  • Beat cream cheese and 3/4 cup sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add extract; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended; pour over crust.

  • Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until centre is almost set. Run knife around rim of pan to loosen cake; cool before removing rim. Refrigerate cheesecake 4 hours.

  • Beat cream in separate bowl with mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, beating until stiff peaks form; spoon over cheesecake. Sprinkle with crushed candy.

Variation:

Prepare using plain PHILADELPHIA Brick Cream Cheese, and blending 4 oz. melted BAKER'S Semi-Sweet Chocolate into cheesecake batter before pouring over crust and baking as directed.

Variation:

For a change of pace, prepare using your favourite extract, such as almond or orange, and omitting the candy cane garnish.

Shortcut:

Enjoy a serving of this rich and indulgent treat on special occasions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 21g; cholesterol 96.8mg; sodium 234.3mg. Full Nutrition
