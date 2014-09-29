Lynn's Layered Nacho Dip

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy shredded Mexicana cheese, salsa, and cream cheese combine in an easy layered nacho dip, perfect to serve with tortilla chips.

By Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings, 2 tablespoons each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix cream cheese and Miracle Whip until blended; spread onto bottom of 9-inch pie plate.

  • Top with remaining ingredients.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until dip is heated through and shredded cheese is melted.

Make Ahead:

Dip can be assembled in advance. Refrigerate up to 24 hours before baking (uncovered) as directed.

Use Your Microwave:

Assemble dip in microwaveable 9-inch pie plate as directed. Microwave on HIGH 4 to 5 minutes or until dip is heated through and shredded cheese is melted.

Serving Suggestion:

Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 190.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
carmen
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2017
will make again! Read More
Janis McVey Beffort
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2019
my family loved it made for Superbowl and it went fast. Will be my main dip for a group or for ourselves....thank you Read More
