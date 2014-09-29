Lynn's Layered Nacho Dip
Creamy shredded Mexicana cheese, salsa, and cream cheese combine in an easy layered nacho dip, perfect to serve with tortilla chips.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions
Make Ahead:
Dip can be assembled in advance. Refrigerate up to 24 hours before baking (uncovered) as directed.
Use Your Microwave:
Assemble dip in microwaveable 9-inch pie plate as directed. Microwave on HIGH 4 to 5 minutes or until dip is heated through and shredded cheese is melted.
Serving Suggestion:
Serve with tortilla chips.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 190.8mg. Full Nutrition