Chocolate-Hazelnut Thumbprints

What's better than freshly baked homemade cookies? These cute little cookies, featuring the classic combo of hazelnuts and chocolate, are sure to become a new family favourite.

By Philadelphia Cream Cheese

prep:
20 mins
cook:
14 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 4 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings, 2 cookies each
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour and baking powder. Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with mixer until light and fluffy. Blend in egg yolks and vanilla. Gradually beat in flour mixture until blended. Shape into 48 balls, using about 1 tablespoon for each.

  • Beat egg whites lightly. Dip dough balls, 1 at a time, in egg whites, then roll in nuts until evenly coated. Place 1 inch apart on parchment-covered baking sheets. Press your thumb into centres to indent.

  • Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Remove to wire racks; cool completely.

  • Spoon cream cheese into pastry bag fitted with star tip. Use to pipe cream cheese onto cookies, adding about 1 teaspoon to each.

Variation:

Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Product.

Substitute:

Prepare using your favourite chopped nuts.

Make Ahead:

Dough can be prepared and shaped into balls ahead of time. Refrigerate up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before baking as directed.

How to Store:

Keep frosted cookies refrigerated.

Size Wise:

Enjoy your favourite foods while keeping portion size in mind.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 45.6mg; sodium 104.4mg. Full Nutrition
