Chocolate Cheesecake Blondies

Super easy to make... make cake as directed on box.. take rest of ingredients ..cream cheese sugar water and egg.... mix together and spoon that into batter ..... I used more sugar twice the amount as it wasn't sweet enough for me.... also I added chocolate to the cream cheese (to make it look like the photos) by taking 3 tbsp of cocoa powder and 1tbsp of oil (mix together - you make a melted semi sweet chocolate) that you can add to cream cheese - while mixing and make a yummy chocolate version...... Spoon it all over the cake in pan. I used spatula I had in hand to swirl it thru batter making cool texture..... smelled delicious baking . It is yummy ....super fast clean up. I will make it again.....
