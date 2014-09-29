Chive and Onion Sweet Potato Mash

Here's a quick and simple way to prepare sweet potatoes.

By Philadelphia Cream Cheese

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings, 1/2 cup (125 mL) each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook potatoes in boiling water in large saucepan 15 to 20 minutes or until tender.

  • Drain potatoes; return to pan. Mash until smooth. Add cream cheese product; stir until melted.

  • Sprinkle with bacon.

Substitute:

Prepare using PHILADELPHIA Herb & Garlic Cream Cheese Product.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 219.9mg. Full Nutrition
