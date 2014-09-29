Chive and Onion Sweet Potato Mash
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 184.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.2g 8 %
carbohydrates: 31.7g 10 %
dietary fiber: 4.5g 18 %
sugars: 7g
fat: 5.4g 8 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 16 %
cholesterol: 13.4mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 21469.7IU 429 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 13 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 20 %
vitamin c: 3.6mg 6 %
folate: 16.6mcg 4 %
calcium: 45.4mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 37.8mg 14 %
potassium: 510mg 14 %
sodium: 219.9mg 9 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 48.3
