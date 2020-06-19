Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

I made these with a few substitutions for what was in my pantry. I used shortening but I only had whole wheat flour so I used that. I also only had dark brown sugar so I used that instead of light. I see what people mean by these being very cakey. You could probably use a little less flour or perhaps bump up the cinnamon and nutmeg. I added extra spices to my sugar mix and that helps with the extra cakiness taking away some flavor. With that much flour, it could probably use more sugar in the dough. Just a few tweaks and I think these would be much better. I certainly would not say they’re awful like some reviewers. Just needs a bit more sweetness and spice! Plus you have to like cake like cookies!