Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
These decadent cookies will melt in your mouth! Also good made into a bar with cream cheese frosting!
This is my recipe and I just wanted to mention this: Snickerdoodles are traditionally made with shortening and cream of tartar...this gives them a distinct taste and appearance. You can substitute butter for the shortening and skip the tartar (which can produce a "tinny" taste) but it might also alter the shape of the cookie. If you like a little more spice, add a little more cinnamon or some pumpkin pie spice. **I wasn't intending to rate this recipe, just wanted to make this note.**Read More
These just did not impress me. I found them to be bland in flavor and did not like the cake-like texture of the cookie.Read More
These are a light, cake light cookie that is wonderful with a cup of coffee. I think the next time I would do half shortening, half butter just to enrich the flavor.
Make these and then wait for two days before eating. I made these cookies for a gathering I was attending that evening. Thought they were rather bland for all the spices that are included in the recipe. I did not plan to ever make another batch. Then two days later I ate one - the flavor was really good. The intensity of the flavor increased daily. They quickly disappeared once we discovered how great they tasted. We definitely continue to make these cookies.
To say these are light and fluffy is an understatement; they practically melt in your mouth! I used my small scoop so I didn't have to handle the dough. I ended up with 78 cookies- perfect since they are going to work.
Omgosh! Going straight into the fall rotation!!!! Made it per the recipe. Hit with the whole family!!
Very moist and soft. I used a generous amount of cinnamon and sugar to roll the dough balls in, which helped to give more flavor to the cookies. My toddler ate 2 of them, my husband is on his forth. Enough said.
Flattened the cookies after they cooked. Cooked for only 12 minutes, used pumpkin pie spice instead of allspice. It was a huge hit with my kids!
I did make some changes. I used 2 eggs & 2 teaspoons cream of tartar. I also used 1/2 butter & 1/2 shortening. I used a cookie stamp to flatten then them a little. My family didn't like the cake texture of them. We love snickerdoodles, but these are nothing like them! They made my house smell good while baking, but couldn't get around the taste & texture! Won't make these ever again!!!
These are wonderful cookies! I used pumpkin pie spice and sugar instead of just cinnamon and sugar to roll them in-- gave them an even more spicy and warm taste. They are definitely better the second day. I brought them to a family reunion, and everyone LOVED them...my cousin posted on social media a week later about how he enjoyed them! Recipe easily doubles. Definitely a keeper.
No one cared for these. The flavor is off.
I was a little scared on the outcome given some previous reviews. Thankfully these came out perfect and delicious. My husband gave it 5 stars. I can only believe that the previous reviewer(s) didn't follow the directions correctly. I would advise as with any other recipe where you cream the fat and sugars together to beat for approximately 3 minutes to get that fluffy consistency.
These cookies are awesome !
These are to die for! I substituted butter for the shortening, and increased the spices a bit based on other reviews. I will definitely make these again.
Just made these and they are definitely a save recipe they are delicious I used pumpkin pie spice with the sugar to roll them in there not going to last long in this house.
These were pretty good but felt like they needed some spice in the cookie dough itself. Was disappointed with the flavor.
These were a nice surprise! Crisp on the outside, light and airy on the inside. I love the hint of allspice in the rolling sugar. Like other reviewers mentioned, flavor gets better after a day or two, and these cookies keep nicely in an airtight container. Use a good brand of canned pumpkin to avoid that bitter, metallic pumpkin taste.
Great idea, they look good, but taste heavy and pastey. Very bland. Would not make again.
My favorite cookie and the pumpkin really made it tasty! I replaced the shortening with 3/4 cup of coconut oil. nice and smooth. I will make them again. I am making this recipe again for Christmas and am using red and green sugar sprinkles in place of raw or white sugar.
Added more spices. Don't over bake
Made these with unsalted butter instead of shortening, but kept everything else. Very light, subtle, delicious and totally addicting!!!
Delicious! Delicately flavored, light texture. Will certainly make these again.
These are super easy, very quick but most of all; really yummy! I agree that it is a perfect fall cookie to enjoy with your favorite cup of coffee.
I may have used to much pumpkin so they tasted like plan raw pumpkin I should have added mkre spices an more sugar an maybe maple sugar will make this again
This is a very great cookie! I love them!
Made these twice now following recipe. Taste great both times!
These were OK but not a big hit with my family.
Really moist. Does have a light flavor. May try and add extra spices next time.
These were very bland for the spices that were used. There was no taste of pumpkin. The texture wasn't great. I didn't care for them at all.
Why does this cookie recipe have this many stars? I give it a one. My cookies turned out like muffins. Way too much flour and tasted like . Followed the recipe to a T. Read other reviews and apparently I'm not the only one who has "cake like" cookies! Im not a baker (good with a stove though) but I KNOW that snickerdoodles shouldn't be that texture. Sighhhh
I made the mistake of adding a whole can of pumpkin and so I had to double the recipe. I'm glad I did because everyone is just eating them right up. This is definitely one I'll make every season just for the spice and pumpkin. Thanks!
Not bad. Not my favorite cookie recipe, but it is delicious.
These cookies were delicious. I had to add another egg and more canned pumpkin. The batter was to dry. I also added pumpkin pie spice. I frosted half of them with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and they were great too.
Like donut holes only pumpkin flavored...and not greasy...delicioso!!!!
More scone like than snickerdoodle. I needed a treat for kids, but this would be better for am coffee with ladies. The flavor I tasted most was flour & sugar. Pumpkin seemed to only add color. Thankfully I had the allspice, because these needed every bit of extra flavor. Mine looked fine, more puffy ball shape than flattened typical snickerdoodle shape. They're decent, but not what I was expecting. Followed recipe to a T.
The cookies are delicious and taste very light. I expected more pumpkin taste, but the result is also good.
I was really hopeful. It sounded like such a good idea. They just weren't very sweet or very good. I got the first batch out at 13 minutes and they weren't done enough. I put them back in for 3 minutes. They were just not right. I will keep up with my original snickerdoodles and save the pumpkin for something else.
These were alright, but I would have liked a lot more pumpkin flavor.
Yummy cookies! They have a different texture than regular snickerdoodles -- more cake-like. But, they're yummy and a great little treat for the fall season. My family really likes them.
Amazing! I made two minor adjustments. In place of the cinnamon I used 3/4 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. I also skipped the refrigeration step. They turned out great! So yummy.
The only things I did differently is use 1/2 cup unsalted butter and 1/2 cup shortening. I also used more cinnamon and a bit nutmeg and cloves to give it more of a pumpkin pie taste. They turned out really well and the kids have enjoyed them.
I used 1/2 cup of shortening and 1/2 cup of smart balance butter and it turned out great. Oh and when rolling the dough in the sugar and cinnamon mixture, try substituting the granulated sugar for turbinado cane sugar ( sugar in the raw) It gives it a crunchier texture. Sooooo gooooood!
I followed the recipe exactly and these were delicious! Nice and slightly crispy around the edges and light and airy in the middle. Just a slight pumpkin flavor. Yum!
I wanted to make as written, next time I will up the spices and add some ground cloves. Good cookie I will make again!
added extra time
They are compact and end up very cakey with a weird texture. They smell great. I will not be making these again.
Probably won't make again. Texture & flavor off. I prefer regular snickerdoodles.
Made these last week and took them to work. They didn't last long and they have requested I make these again. They were easy to do, and since everyone enjoyed them you could say they were a success. I didn't change a thing with this recipe
I made this and followed the recipe (except the by hand part) and the batter was super dry. Not sure what went wrong. I added a tablespoon or so of milk to the batter and seemed to work. Flavor was delicious. I added the glaze - definitely a must!
Very good cookie! I did do half shortening and half butter. I will probably eliminate the tartar next time. I also used a little less flour (1/4 c less). Good recipe!!!
I must have done something wrong. The cookies turned out too dense. Is this how they are supposed to be? I didn't like the addition of allspice to the sugar mixture into which you roll the unbaked cookie dough. If I do make this the next time, I will omit the allspice.
Exceptional! These are my new, go-to recipe for my Fall hit of pumpkin flavor. I did increase the spices, I love a kicked up version better.
I made these with a few substitutions for what was in my pantry. I used shortening but I only had whole wheat flour so I used that. I also only had dark brown sugar so I used that instead of light. I see what people mean by these being very cakey. You could probably use a little less flour or perhaps bump up the cinnamon and nutmeg. I added extra spices to my sugar mix and that helps with the extra cakiness taking away some flavor. With that much flour, it could probably use more sugar in the dough. Just a few tweaks and I think these would be much better. I certainly would not say they’re awful like some reviewers. Just needs a bit more sweetness and spice! Plus you have to like cake like cookies!
it was perfect as is! I made a pumpkin pie cream cheese icing to put on them!
I did make these using half butter and half shortening (my go-to Snickerdoodle recipe calls for butter instead of shortening). The pumpkin flavor was subtle, which is what I was hoping for. They did not spread/flatten the way my regular Snickerdoodles do, but that seems appropriate since they are basically denser, non-rising Pumpkin Bread. Can't speak to a flavor increase after a few days, since the cookies were baked and then transported several days prior to eating, but I can say that the raw dough had a more pronounced pumpkin flavor than the baked cookies did. Would be perfect with a Cinnamon tea or with coffee.
These are my new favorite cookies!!!!
Really liked it! Used 1/2 shortening and 1/2 unsalted butter. Gave each batch a few extra minutes in the oven. So good!
I am not a fan of the texture these cookies have. They are definitely cake-like cookies. If I make again, I think I will make them into bars instead with a thin cream cheese glaze with a little cinnamon/nutmeg/clove either mixed in or sprinkled on top. The flavor is okay, but it is missing something. Can't quite put my finger on it.
I used butter, thinking that would make them richer after reading some reviews saying they were bland. However, they were still bland and cake-like. Not was I was hoping for.
I did not make any changes, and yes I would make it again, I made a 103 cookies! I work in an institutional kitchen!
These are awesome! I used my own pumpkin pie spice blend in the sugar mix for rolling, otherwise followed the recipe precisely. A yummy snickerdoodle with a hint of pumpkin pie flavor.
Just finished baking these cookies. They're pretty good. yes they have a thick cake like viscosity about them, BUT my husband really likes this and so do I. It's almost doughy. Really good though.
Perfect, yummy, and simple
It was very tasty. Our friend didn't like them very much, but my wife and I liked them quite a bit. I think they would be great around Halloween and Thanksgiving due to the prominent pumpkin taste.
I made it pretty much as is. I thought it needed a little more spice to taste my pumpkin pie like. I'm not sure if it was my fresh pumpkin but these also seemed a little on the dry side. They didn't flatten out at all which was a good thing. I was able to get 24 on a cookie sheet. My ladies group loved them and I would make them again!
We love snickerdoodles, but not huge fans of this version. So sad, we wanted to love them.
Delightful cookies! Easy to make, soft and tasty!
tasted like non-flakey pie crust, not much taste, will not make again
Liked the cake-like texture but I agree with another reviewer- It's missing something and I can't quite figure it out. Overall, a solid recipe. With some tweaks, it'll be better!
I would make them again but only if I was giving them away, too many calories.
i dont care for the cakeness and tasteless cookie but im always willing to try another new recipe thank you
Make sure you leave cookies on the sheet for the 5 min.! - could be my oven, but it took longer than 12=13 min. Also, I expected a more "pumpkin flavor" and it wasn't there. If I make them again I'll enhance the spices & pumpkin. Anybody have ideas on how to make them more "pumpkimy"? How bout that for a new word!
This is a soft cookie vs crisp. It's okay, but I don't think I'll make again.
My cookies tasted like raw flour, probably because there is a full cup more of flour than a traditional snickerdoodle recipe that has same amount of sugar and shortening, one more egg and more cream of tartar plus baking soda rather than baking powder. They do not puff up and then flatten with the lovely crinkles shown.
Great variation on a classic cookie. Wonderful flavor. Perfect texture; crisp outside and cake-like middle as a snickerdoodle should have.
Excellent recipe! My family and friends loved these cookies! I didn't have cream of tartar, so I added an extra teaspoon of baking powder. I also added a banana, which turned out to be quite a nice addition. Will definitely make these again!
No changes. They were okay. I was in the mood for pumpkin, but I think I'll stick to regular snickerdoodles.
The cookies taste good. I couldn't taste the pumpkin, but liked the spices. I baked them at 12 min., but they are too soft. I think I'll try them again at the 14 min. time to see if they crisp up a bit. Overall, a good recipe!
