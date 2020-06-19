Pumpkin Snickerdoodles

These decadent cookies will melt in your mouth! Also good made into a bar with cream cheese frosting!

By Jenn Harmon Jones

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Beat shortening, 1 cup white sugar, and light brown sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Stir in pumpkin puree; beat in eggs and vanilla extract.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, cream of tartar, salt, and nutmeg together in a bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into pumpkin mixture until dough is just-combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Whisk 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and allspice together in a small bowl. Roll dough into 1-inch balls; roll balls in cinnamon-sugar mixture and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Slightly flatten each ball with a flat-bottomed glass.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and set, 12 to 13 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 33g; fat 9g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 150.6mg. Full Nutrition
