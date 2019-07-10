Chickpea, Artichoke, and Feta Salad

A fresh chickpea and artichoke salad from ingredients that last a long time in the pantry and refrigerator. It has a pleasing balance of earthy, sharp, salty, and green. Flat-leaf parsley has a much better flavor than curly, but either will do, and I've used a tablespoon of dried in a pinch.

Recipe by KELLYJEANNE

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chickpeas, artichokes, celery, feta cheese, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, mint, oregano, and thyme together in a bowl; toss to coat completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 506.4mg. Full Nutrition
