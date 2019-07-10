Chickpea, Artichoke, and Feta Salad

A fresh chickpea and artichoke salad from ingredients that last a long time in the pantry and refrigerator. It has a pleasing balance of earthy, sharp, salty, and green. Flat-leaf parsley has a much better flavor than curly, but either will do, and I've used a tablespoon of dried in a pinch.
Yummy! Since there is just one of me, I don't often have fresh herbs in the house, so I made this with dried. It was still fantastic! Loved it. Put in a lot more celery for crunch, otherwise just the same. It will be a favorite.
Really enjoyed this base recipe! As done by other reviewers, I used Mediterranean-flavored feta cheese and added roasted tomatoes. I also left out the mint by preference and had to use dried herbs since I didn't have fresh on hand. I'll definitely be making this again, and will probably add some pitted kalamata olives next time for variation. Thanks so much for sharing!
Delicious! I was looking for something different for my husband and myself to keep our calorie counting diet interesting and this recipe was perfect. I used fresh parsley but dried thyme and oregano,no mint on hand. We had it with grilled chicken which I ended up just chopping up and mixed together with the salad. This recipe will be in our go to meals from now on!
Though using fresh parsley and lemon juice, I did use dried for the oregano and thyme (and left out the mint because I'm forgetful). I also subbed in vegan feta so some friends could enjoy it as well, and it was a hit all around!
This recipe is very good. Simple and easy with mild flavor. I would adjust the amount of lemon juice, salt, and pepper only. Will make it again. This is the perfect side for any summer roasted or barbecued item. I served it with broiled chicken and it was excellent
