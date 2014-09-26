Mocha Brownies with Mint Filled DelightFulls™

If a mint mocha sounds like something you'd order at your next coffee stop, just wait until you try the brownie version. Start with a mocha-based brownie batter, add Mint Filled DelightFulls™ and you'll have a chocolaty java treat that will perk everyone up.

By Nestle Toll House

prep:
20 mins
cook:
28 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Coffee Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 13 x 9-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly grease.

  • Combine flour, cocoa and baking soda in small bowl.

  • Melt butter in large, microwave-safe bowl on HIGH (100%) power until melted. Stir in sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in coffee granule mixture and vanilla extract. Gradually stir in flour mixture. Fold in 1 cup DelightFulls morsels. Spread into prepared baking pan. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup DelightFulls morsels over batter.

  • BAKE for 28 to 31 minutes or until wooden pick inserted near center comes out slightly sticky. Cool completely in pan on wire rack.

  • Drizzle with Coffee Glaze. Allow to set slightly. Lift out by foil edges to cutting board. Carefully remove foil. Cut into bars. Store in airtight container.

  • Coffee Glaze:

  • Dissolve NESCAFE® TASTER'S CHOICE® House Blend 100% Pure Instant Coffee Granules and hot water in small bowl. Stir in powdered sugar and NESTLE® TOLL HOUSE® Baking Cocoa until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 81.7mg. Full Nutrition
