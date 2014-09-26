Mini Almond Cheesecakes with Cherry Flavored Filled DelightFulls™

These clever three-bite cheesecakes have the easiest crust imaginable and are loaded with the blissful flavor pairing of almond, cherry and chocolate.

By Nestle Toll House

prep:
15 mins
cook:
13 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 28 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen mini cheesecakes
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place 36 2-inch foil bake cups on baking sheet(s) with sides. Place one vanilla wafer, flat-side down, on bottom of each cup. Place 4 DelightFulls morsels on top of each wafer. Set aside remaining DelightFulls morsels.

  • Beat cream cheese, sugar and flour in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs and almond extract; beat well. Spoon or scoop heaping tablespoon of cream cheese mixture into each bake cup.

  • Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until just set and not browned. Remove from oven to wire rack. Let cool 10 minutes. Top each cheesecake with 3 to 4 of remaining DelightFulls morsels. Morsels will soften but will retain shape. Cool completely. Cover and refrigerate. To serve, leave in foil cups or peel away foil and place in paper liners.

Tips

TIP: 1/3 less fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel) can be substituted for the regular cream cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
