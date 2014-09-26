"Blondie" Bars with Peanut Butter Filled DelightFulls™

Blondie bars definitely have more fun when they contain a good dose of Peanut Butter Filled DelightFulls.

By Nestle Toll House

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease 13x9-inch baking pan.

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt in small bowl. Beat brown sugar and butter in large bowl until creamy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract. Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in DelightFulls morsels. Spread into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container.

Variation:

Substitute NESTLÉ(R) TOLL HOUSE(R) DelightFulls(TM) Caramel Filled Morsels for the Peanut Butter Filled Morsels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 29.9mg; sodium 85mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Alexa Powers
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2016
I added sprinkles and I will make it again Read More
Jilly
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2019
I made these brownie and used Nestle peanut butter and chocolate chips. they came out excellent! the entire 13 9 inch pan was gone withing 24hrs. my boyfriend loved them and so did the kids. they r the perfect level of sweetness. not too sweet but perfect! this recipe is definitely a keeper! Read More
alexhogarth
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2016
I substituted maple syrup with vanilla extract and omitted the baking powder. Also I did not have the chips (whoops!) so I added about 1/4 cup smooth peanut butter. Turned out very well moist and delicious! Would have been perfect with the chips. Read More
